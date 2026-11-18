Rigorous Slip Resistance Testing Demonstrates Superior Safety In Serrated Steel Grating
|R-Class
|Critical slip angle
|Slip resistance
|Typical application
|R9
|6° ~ 10°
|Low
|Dry office, dry retail aisles
|R10
|>10° ~ 19°
|Moderate
|Entrances, parking areas, occasional wet zones
|R11
|>19° ~ 27°
|High
|General industrial walkways, wet workshops, normal steel grating
|R12
|>27° ~ 35°
|Very high
|Food processing, machine workshops with oil spill risk
|R13
|>35°
|Extreme
|Heavy grease/oil zones, fish processing, frying areas
One important distinction: DIN 51097 (A/B/C classes) applies to barefoot wet areas such as pools and showers. Steel grating is almost never specified under this standard, and mixing the two systems in a quotation is a technical error.
Production Points That Determine R-Class
Achieving the specified R-class on paper is not the same as achieving it in the delivered product. Three production factors directly affect the final test result.
Tooth edge sharpness. The tooth profile must remain clearly defined. Excessive rounding or over-grinding of the tooth edges reduces grip and can drop the panel by one R-class. Laser-cut or punched serration with crisp edges is essential.
Galvanizing quality. Hot-dip galvanizing must not leave heavy zinc build-up that encases or blunts the tooth tips. Excessive zinc accumulation on the serration acts as a lubricant layer in the ramp test and can lower the achieved grade. Coating thickness and tooth definition must be balanced.
Drainage and displacement volume. Steel grating is classified as a profiled, open-grid floor. The standard assesses not only the R-class but also the displacement volume (Verdrängungsraum) -the cavity space beneath the walking plane that allows oil or water to be displaced away from the shoe contact area. If the serration or mesh design traps liquid rather than draining it, the panel may fail to achieve the specified R-class even if the tooth profile itself is adequate.
Certification: What Buyers Should Require
An R-class claim without a test report is not verifiable. For German projects, the report must come from a recognized testing laboratory and explicitly reference DIN 51130 (or its successor standard DIN EN 16165 for the slip test itself, with the displacement volume still governed by DIN 51130). Owners, consultants, and inspectors generally do not accept verbal assurances or supplier-generated certificates.
Before production, confirm three things: the required R-class, the applicable standard reference (DIN 51130 R11 vs. DIN 24531 for treads), and whether a displacement volume requirement applies to the specific area. After production, verify the test report covers the actual delivered specification-not a generic product family.
Conclusion
Serrated Steel Grating achieves R11–R12 under DIN 51130, making it the standard anti-slip solution for German industrial projects. But the specified grade is only meaningful if the tooth profile, galvanizing, and drainage design support it, and if the result is backed by a recognized laboratory report. NJMM produces serrated grating to DIN-compliant specifications and can discuss test documentation for project requirements. Contact us with your R-class and application details before ordering.
About Us
Ningbo Jiulong Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd (NJMM) was founded in 1993, is mainly engaged in the design and manufacturing of steel grating, railings, platforms and other light steel structures. It is a modern comprehensive enterprise integrating scientific research and design, machinery manufacturing and engineering construction.
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