Our fully automatic complete sesame candy production line is now mass-produced and launched to the market. It helps traditional sesame candy production break away from manual operation, realizing continuous, standardized and intelligent mass production, and providing one-stop solutions for domestic and overseas snack food manufacturers.

The complete production line consists of an electromagnetic roaster, electromagnetic sugar boiling pot, temperature-controlled mixer, automatic forming and cutting machine, cooling conveyor and back-end packaging equipment. It covers the whole technological process including sesame heating, sugar boiling, material mixing, flattening and cutting, cooling and finished product packaging. All parts of the equipment that come into contact with food adopt food-grade materials, complying with food hygiene standards, safe and easy to clean.

Equipped with a PLC programmable control system and touch operation screen, the production line enables precise digital adjustment of sugar boiling temperature, cutting length and conveying speed. It delivers high temperature control accuracy and stable cutting dimensions, greatly reducing human errors and ensuring consistent taste and appearance of sesame candy in each batch. Continuous automatic production significantly cuts labor input and increases output. The production capacity range can be customized according to customer requirements, suitable for small and medium-sized factories as well as large-scale manufacturing enterprises.

This production line features multi-functionality. By replacing simple molds and adjusting process parameters, it can produce various brittle snacks such as peanut brittle, rice crisp candy, nut crisp and cereal energy bars. The equipment has strong versatility to lower customers' equipment procurement costs. The complete machine boasts a solid structure, stable operation and simple maintenance.

As a classic Chinese specialty snack, sesame candy sees sustained growth in market demand. Nevertheless, manual production is plagued by pain points including low output, unstable quality and difficult hygiene control. Combining traditional craftsmanship with modern food machinery technology, this automatic sesame candy production line achieves large-scale mass production while retaining the original crispy flavor of sesame candy. It assists food enterprises in cutting costs, improving efficiency and expanding domestic and overseas markets. At present, enquiries, on-site machine testing and customized solution design are available for global customers.

About Us

Jiangsu Fusda Food Machinery Company Co., Ltd. is one of the largest manufacturers of casual food machinery in China are located on the the beautiful scenery of the Yellow Sea Coast Dongtai City, Jiangsu Province.