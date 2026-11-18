Tianjin Tiancheng Pipeline Technology Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer with 25 years of experience specializing in No Hub Coupling s and hose clamps. We operate as a genuine source factory with full in-house production capability.

Our complete in-house production chain covers raw material processing, casting, surface finishing and finished product inspection. Strict internal control guarantees consistent product quality and reliable lead times. Our annual production capacity reaches 60 million sets, enabling us to handle large-volume orders for construction projects and distributors worldwide.

Our products are certified with global authoritative standards including UPC, CSA, UL, FM, NSF and ISO9001, complying with plumbing and drainage requirements of different markets. Up to now, our pipeline fittings have been exported to more than 30 countries.

We keep optimizing our production and warehousing system with ready stock for fast container shipment. We welcome inquiries from all over the world and sincerely invite you to visit our factory.

Email: tjtcgd@126

WhatsApp: +86 18602680370 #NoHubCoupling #PipeClamp #PlumbingSupply#HublessCoupling #PlumbingFittings #HoseClamp #PipeFittings #TJTC

About us

Tianjin Tiancheng Pipeline Technology Co., Ltd. was established in 1998. It is a large-scale production enterprise engaged in the research and development, sales, and technical consulting of pipeline clamp related products, with no hub couplings and throat clamps and pipe hanger as its core products.