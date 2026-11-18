Recently, Wings Machinery achieved a significant breakthrough in its foreign trade business. A batch of carefully selected and supplied dual-fuel forklifts successfully completed all processes including inspection and customs declaration, and were shipped in bulk to overseas markets, successfully realizing the large-scale export of this product series. This not only broadens the company's overseas footprint for mechanical products but also conveys to the world the reliable quality and green innovation concepts of Chinese mechanical equipment.

As a professional enterprise deeply involved in the foreign trade machinery sector, these batch-exported dual-fuel forklifts are core export products, selected after choosing high-quality cooperative manufacturers and optimizing product configurations, integrating the global "Dual Carbon" goals with the transformation needs of the material handling industry. They are widely applicable in various scenarios such as warehousing and logistics, port transfer, food processing, and industrial plants, perfectly adapting to the diverse operational needs of overseas customers.

To ensure the smooth progress of this batch export, various departments of the company collaborated efficiently, strictly controlling every link from product selection, quality inspection, to customs declaration, clearance, and logistics distribution. In the early stage, the company's business team conducted in-depth research on overseas market demands, accurately addressed customer pain points, and provided customized solutions. In the middle stage, each forklift was comprehensively tested strictly in accordance with international standards, with key parameters such as power systems, safety performance, and environmental indicators being checked emphatically to ensure the products met the relevant standards of the export destination. In the later stage, the company coordinated with professional logistics partners, optimized transportation plans, and tracked the cargo transportation status throughout the process to ensure safe and timely delivery to customers.

In recent years, the advancement of global carbon neutrality goals has spurred a surge in demand for environmentally friendly material handling equipment. Dual-fuel forklifts, with their characteristics of "low emissions, low cost, and high flexibility," have become a popular choice in overseas markets. We have seized this trend, continuously optimized its product structure, and focused on the export layout of green, efficient, and intelligent mechanical products. It has established stable cooperative relationships with customers in multiple countries and regions around the world, with products exported to markets such as Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and South America.

In the future, WINGS Machinery will continue to adhere to its business philosophy of "Quality First, Customer Supreme, Integrity and Mutual Benefit." Leveraging its foreign trade advantages, it will persistently deepen its presence in the global mechanical products market, continuously select more competitive green and intelligent mechanical products, expand its overseas market territory, and provide global customers with more efficient, environmentally friendly, and cost-effective mechanical equipment solutions, helping Chinese intelligent manufacturing reach the world!

About Us

Shandong Wings Machinery Co., Ltd. is a rapidly growing manufacturer and exporter in China. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in High-Tech Zone, Jinan, Shandong, China, we specialize in the research, development, production, and sales of high-performance construction machinery.