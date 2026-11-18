2011-2024.

Engaged in the water treatment chemicals sector

Building product and strategic layout advantages

Smedic Technology has been committed to the manufacturing of high-quality water treatment chemicals for over 13 years, establishing ourselves as a reliable player in the environmental sector. Drawing on years of expertise, we have developed a comprehensive lineup of seven major product series that cater to diverse needs. These include solutions for municipal sewage management, industrial wastewater purification, efficient sludge treatment and dewatering, remediation of landscape waters and black-odorous water bodies, safe tap water processing, specialized membrane chemicals for advanced filtration, and effective agents for circulating water systems in various industries. With more than 80 distinct product varieties, Smedic ensures versatile options that address specific challenges in water quality improvement and sustainability.

To bolster our operational strength, we have built multiple self-owned production bases in key regions such as Hebei, Guizhou, Shaanxi, and several other locations across China. Complementing these are over ten OEM agency factories, along with dedicated warehousing and logistics bases established in provinces like Shandong, Shanxi, Anhui, Guangxi, Sichuan, and beyond. This expansive infrastructure supports seamless manufacturing and distribution, enabling Smedic to achieve an impressive annual production capacity that surpasses 1 million tons of water treatment chemicals,thus meeting growing market demands efficiently.

Furthermore,our business and service network extends across more than 20 provinces nationwide, fostering strong collaborations and delivering tailored support to clients. our impactful projects encompass over 600 urban sewage treatment plants, collectively handling a remarkable sewage treatment capacity exceeding 20 million tons per day. Through these accomplishments, we have consolidated our status as a leading enterprise in the Chinese high-end environmental protection water treatment chemicals niche market, driving innovation and excellence in sustainable practices.

About Us

Smedic Technology Co., Ltd. was established in 2011 as a comprehensive solution provider specialized in environmental protection agents, integrating R&D, production, sales, and engineering-related technical services.