Binzhou Chiyang Chemical Fiber Rope Network Co., Ltd. is a professional and experienced manufacturer specializing in the research, development, production and sales of chemical fiber rope net products. the company has established a complete production and quality control system, delivering high-quality and cost-effective net solutions for construction, agriculture, landscaping and breeding industries worldwide.

Equipped with standardized modern production facilities, the company owns a 6,800-square-meter modern production workshop and 16 sets of advanced automatic weaving machines. The standardized workshop layout realizes scientific production management, while the high-precision weaving equipment greatly improves production efficiency and product uniformity. This mature production configuration ensures stable quality, large-scale production capacity and timely order delivery, winning wide recognition from global customers.

The company's main product lineup covers safety protection nets, sun shade nets, and anti-bird nets, covering diverse application scenarios. The safety protection nets feature high tensile strength, aging resistance and flame retardancy, which are widely used for construction site safety protection and enclosure isolation. The sun shade nets adopt premium chemical fiber materials, with excellent shading, cooling and breathable performance, ideal for greenhouses, orchards and outdoor sunshade projects. The anti-bird nets are evenly woven with strong toughness, effectively protecting crops from bird damage and supporting modern agricultural planting.

Adhering to the business philosophy of quality first and customer-oriented service, Binzhou Chiyang Chemical Fiber Rope Network strictly controls every production process to guarantee product durability and practicality. With reliable product quality, complete product categories and strong production capacity, the company's products are sold well across China and exported to many overseas regions. In the future, Chiyang will continue to optimize production technology, upgrade manufacturing strength and enrich product series to provide more professional and reliable rope net products for global clients.

About Us

Your Trusted Partner in Safety Net Solutions

Over a decade of industry experience is our solid foundation; 16 advanced machines and a 6,800 square meter factory are our strong body; a monthly production capacity of 800,000 square meters is our pulsating heartbeat; and comprehensive quality inspection is our unwavering original intention. All of this ultimately converges into our noble corporate vision-to use our exceptional manufacturing capabilities to support your success and drive industry progress.