MENAFN - GetNews) Guangzhou, Guangdong, China- November 18, 2026

Upgrade your daily wellness routine with our Red Light Therapy Pad, engineered with dual-spectrum technology to deliver professional-grade light therapy at home. Featuring 320 poweRf ul red lights and a total of 960 LED bulbs, the pad combines 660nm red light and 850nm near-infrared rays in a 1:2 ratio (256pcs 660nm: 64pcs 850nm 3-chips) to target both surface skin concerns and deeper muscle discomfort.

The soft, skin-friendly material drapes comfortably over any contour-shoulders, neck, waist, thighs, buttocks, or arms-whether placed on a chair, bed, or sofa. A smart multi-function controller puts full customization at your fingertips: adjust brightness (P1–P5), select timed sessions from 10 to 60 minutes, and choose between three modes-constant light, 10Hz pulse, or 40Hz pulse. The auto shut-off timer ensures safety and peace of mind.

Thanks to its unique pulse function, just 30 minutes of use is promoted as equivalent to 30 minutes of running, 20 minutes of yoga, 15 minutes of swimming, or 20 minutes of cycling. It's a passive yet effective way to help relieve tension, support recovery, and promote healthier-looking skin.

Measuring 80cm × 50cm and simple to connect via the included controller and outlet, it fits seamlessly into any lifestyle. Give yourself or your parents the gift of daily comfort and care.

About US

Guangzhou Danye Optical CO., LTD was founded in 2010, located in Guangzhou China, is the professional high quality of non-surgical beauty and medical equipment manufacturer and exporter. Our business ranges from original research, development, production, international sales & marketing, after services to professional training