“Solar + storage” is emerging as a practical backbone of reliable power supply beyond the grid

COP31, the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, is underway in Antalya, Türkiye, from November 9 to 20. Held under a first-ever dual-presidency arrangement between Türkiye and Australia, the conference advances along three main tracks: emission reduction and delivery, climate finance, and adaptation and resilience - reflecting a broader shift in global climate governance from target-setting to delivery. According to Xinhua, a leaders' summit is being held on November 11–12, with government delegates from more than 190 countries in attendance alongside international organizations and enterprises. China has set up a China Pavilion at the venue, hosting 10 theme days and 36 side events covering new energy, South-South cooperation and climate adaptation.

A detail worth the industry's attention: the emphasis of Chinese PV companies presenting at the conference has shifted from module shipment volumes to off-grid microgrids and climate-resilient system solutions.

According to data disclosed at China Pavilion side events and reported by Chinese media, China has built the world's largest and most complete new energy industrial chain, with the share of non-fossil energy in the country's energy consumption rising from 16.0% in 2020 to 21.7% in 2025. According to a research report on the global climate contribution of China's PV industry, Chinese module exports between 2011 and 2025 helped bring global module prices in 2025 down by approximately 23.2% versus a scenario excluding export-related learning effects, saving an estimated US$175.3 billion in cumulative global module procurement, while the cost of PV power generation has fallen by around 95% over the past 15 years. During the conference, China and Türkiye signed a memorandum of understanding on a planned US$15 billion investment in 7,000 MW of wind and solar projects with supporting energy storage and transmission facilities.

Off-grid scenarios are becoming a focal point of the climate adaptation discussion. Taken together, these cases point to a common signal: in mining sites, islands and remote communities beyond the grid or with unstable supply, the total cost of“solar + storage” has reached the level where it can economically replace diesel generation - turning climate adaptation from a concept into a deliverable, operable engineering undertaking.

Policy is moving in the same direction. According to industry media, China's National Energy Administration has placed green power direct connection, zero-carbon industrial parks, industrial microgrids and new-type energy storage ahead of sheer capacity additions in its 2026 policy agenda. This suggests that off-grid and weak-grid scenarios will become an important growth market for distributed energy in the coming years, placing higher demands on system reliability, environmental adaptability and localized O&M capability.

MULTIFIT Solutions Portfolio

MU-SPS System

Covers 3–30 kW, with battery banks designed for 8 hours of backup power for islands and mining sites.

M-ESS Stacked System

Grid switchover in under 4 milliseconds. Battery cabinets covering 2.4–38.4 kWh with IP65 protection.

Reference deployments: Gold mine in Zimbabwe, 3 kW island project in South Australia, and 20 kW project in the Philippines.

Climate adaptation ultimately comes down to a light that stays on, a water pump that keeps running, and a mine that operates reliably. The value of off-grid solar-storage solutions lies in bringing dependable, affordable clean power to places beyond the grid - and keeping those systems running over the long term.

- MULTIFIT Representative

As COP31 runs through November 20, progress on climate finance and adaptation and resilience is expected to keep releasing demand signals for the off-grid solar-storage market. MULTIFIT said it will continue to offer one-stop PV solutions covering off-grid generation, energy storage and intelligent O&M for customers in more than 100 countries, helping more regions achieve energy access and climate resilience together.

About US

MULTIFIT is a high-tech manufacturing enterprise specializing in solar power generation systems and other green energy solutions. As a comprehensive entity, it offers end-to-end services including photovoltaic system design, production, installation, cleaning, and operation &maintenance. With its own brand, the company focuses on technological R&D, manufacturing, power plant investment, construction, and O&M for photovoltaic and photovoltaic-storage systems. Headquartered in Beijing, its production base is located in the High-Tech Development Zone of Shantou City, Guangdong Province, China, with over 10 subsidiaries established both domestically and internationally.