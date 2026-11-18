Tourmaline Powder – High Purity Functional Mineral Powder for Negative Ion and Far-Infrared Applications Meta Title: Tourmaline Powder | Negative Ion & Far Infrared Mineral Powder for Industrial & Wellness Manufacturing Meta Description: Premium tourmaline powder in multiple mesh sizes. Stable negative ion release, far-infrared emission, used for functional textiles, air-purifying coatings, water filter media and health care products. Bulk supply for B2B manufacturers.

Tourmaline powder is a natural borosilicate mineral filler processed from high-grade tourmaline ore through ore sorting, purification, ultra-fine grinding and strict particle classification. Unlike ordinary inert mineral powders such as talc and calcium carbonate, tourmaline carries permanent spontaneous electric polarization. It shows stable pyroelectric and piezoelectric effects under normal temperature, humidity, friction or mild heating conditions. This unique mineral property enables it to continuously release negative ions and emit far-infrared rays within the beneficial 4–14 μm wavelength range, without relying on external power supply or chemical additives. Our product line covers mesh sizes from coarse 200 mesh up to ultra-fine 3000 mesh, supporting surface modification according to customer formulas to improve dispersion in resin, fiber, paint slurry and ceramic raw materials. All batches are inspected for negative ion release rate, particle distribution, heavy metal content and whiteness, helping B2B buyers avoid unstable activity, poor dispersion and excessive impurity problems common with low-grade tourmaline powder.

The core working principle of tourmaline powder comes from its permanent crystal polarization. Even at room temperature, the crystal lattice maintains a stable electric dipole. When water vapor or air molecules touch the powder surface, weak electrolysis occurs and negative oxygen ions are generated. These negative ions neutralize positively charged dust particles, smoke and floating allergens, reduce indoor peculiar odors and suppress the activity of part of harmful bacteria. When exposed to heat or body temperature, tourmaline enhances far-infrared radiation. The far-infrared energy resonates with water molecules, activating water clusters and splitting large molecular groups into small-molecule active water. In water treatment systems, this function helps adjust water to a weakly alkaline state, while the porous mineral surface adsorbs partial residual chlorine, heavy metal ions and organic pollutants. It also slowly releases trace mineral elements including magnesium, potassium and zinc, bringing water quality conditioning effects that single adsorbents cannot achieve. This multi-functional mechanism makes tourmaline powder popular for manufacturers shifting toward green and health-focused product lines.

One of the largest consumption markets for tourmaline powder is functional home textile production. Manufacturers mix ultra-fine tourmaline powder into masterbatch for spinning, or coat it onto nonwoven fabrics, mattress fabrics, cushion cloth and sauna textiles. Finished textiles can steadily release negative ions to reduce stuffiness, mildew smell and static accumulation. In physiotherapy cushions, hot compress bags and sauna fabrics, the far-infrared effect supports gentle thermal care and improves user experience. The powder we supply has controlled fineness to prevent fiber cutting and powder falling during weaving and washing. Modified grades avoid agglomeration in polymer melt, ensuring uniform functional performance across large-batch textile production and reducing product complaint risks for wellness brands.

Tourmaline powder is also a popular additive for eco-friendly interior coatings, water-based paints and putty. When blended into wall coatings, it turns ordinary paint into air-purifying functional coating. The negative ions continuously generated help decompose trace formaldehyde, TVOC and odors released from furniture and decoration materials. Compared with photocatalyst materials that require ultraviolet light, tourmaline powder works under normal indoor light and dark conditions. It has good weather resistance, does not lose activity after long-term indoor use, and will not affect the covering power, gloss and leveling property of the coating. Many paint factories choose it to upgrade their green product series and meet the rising market demand for low-VOC and health-oriented building materials.

In water treatment and environmental material manufacturing, tourmaline powder serves as raw material for filter ceramics, filter balls and filter cartridges. It can be compounded with medical stone, zeolite and calcium sulfite to produce composite filter media for household water purifiers, shower filters and circulating aquaculture systems. It improves water activity, balances pH value and assists adsorption of contaminants. Besides water treatment, it is widely added into plastic sheets, anti-static masterbatch, ceramic bodies and agricultural soil conditioners. In agriculture, tourmaline powder improves soil activation, enhances root absorption capacity and stabilizes soil microenvironment for soilless planting and greenhouse crops.

Quality consistency is our priority for bulk B2B customers. We separate raw ore by grade before grinding and remove impurity minerals that weaken negative ion performance. Custom particle size and surface treatment are available: unmodified powder for ceramic and filter sintering, silane-modified powder for plastic and coating systems to enhance compatibility. Our tourmaline powder is non-toxic, non-radioactive and environmentally safe, suitable for products contacting human skin and drinking water. We offer flexible packaging including 25kg woven bags, palletized bulk shipment and private labeling, and provide technical support for formulation testing.

As global consumers pay more attention to indoor air quality, safe drinking water and healthy lifestyle products, the demand for natural functional mineral additives keeps growing. Tourmaline powder stands out for its long-lasting effect, natural origin and multi-scenario adaptability. If you are a textile manufacturer, coating producer, filter material factory or wellness product developer looking for reliable tourmaline powder suppliers, we can match suitable specifications and provide stable long-term supply to support your new product development and market expansion.

About US

Shijiazhuang Huabang Imp.&Exp. Trade Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Shijiazhuang Huabang mineral products Co., Ltd. Who is a mineral enterprise professional in integrating mining, production, processing and sales. We located in Lingshou County, Hebei Province. It is famous for its rich minerals. Also benefits its convenient transportation location: 50 kilometers away from Shijiazhuang(capital of Hebei Province), 200 kilometers away from Tianjin port.