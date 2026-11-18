MENAFN - GetNews) Chaozhou city, Guangdong,China-November 18, 2026

Ragnhil Plywood Vanity Manufactory is a specialized source factory located in Chaozhou, China. We focus on R&D, production and export of plywood bathroom vanities, delivering one-stop OEM & ODM solutions for global importers, distributors, hotel developers and building material brands.

Our core products are waterproof plywood vanities. We also supply matched vanity sets including multi-basin cabinets, large ceramic sinks, LED smart mirrors and bathroom faucets. Our workshop is equipped with CNC cutting machines, automatic edge banding lines, precision drilling machines and dust-free painting workshops. The whole production process, including raw material selection, wood processing, moisture-proof treatment, surface finishing, assembly and export packaging, is handled in-house. We strictly optimize anti-mold, waterproof and anti-warping performance to fit humid bathroom conditions in North America, Europe, Australia and other overseas markets.

We offer a wide range of styles: modern minimalist, light luxury, American, French and more. Custom sizes, colors, countertops, hardware handles, brand logos and export packing are available. We accept bulk wholesale orders and hotel & apartment commercial projects. Sample orders are welcome for quality verification.

As a direct manufacturer, we cut out middlemen. We guarantee stable lead times and competitive pricing, supporting full services including 3D rendering, sampling, mass production and shipping arrangement. Our vanities are exported to North America, Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and other regions, and we have built reliable long-term partnerships with overseas buyers.

We sincerely welcome global buyers to contact us online or schedule factory visits. Let's cooperate on durable, premium solid wood and plywood bathroom vanities and grow together in the global sanitary ware market.

To learn more or discuss global procurement and custom orders, please visit or reach out to....

About US

Established in 1995, over 30 years OEM & ODM service. Guangdong Sanchuang Sanitaryware Ceramic Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer and exporter concerned with the design, development, and production of bathwares. Our primary production line is including toilets,basins,urinals,led mirror and bathroom vanities.