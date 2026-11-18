Which fabrics are suitable for jet dyeing machines?This jet dyeing machine relies on high-speed dye liquor to propel the fabric forward, maintaining low tension throughout. The fabric needs to be soft and flexible, able to move smoothly through the pipe. This is very different from overflow dyeing machines and carpet dyeing machines, and each machine has the fabrics it is best suited for.

Knitted fabrics are very suitable for gentle jet dyeingAll kinds of knitted fabrics perform well on this equipment, such as single jersey, double knit, and rib fabrics. If these elastic fabrics are subjected to too much pulling force, they are prone to leaving pressure marks. Fully automatic dyeing machines using the jet principle can maintain low tension, protect delicate knitted fabrics, and reduce creases and deformation.

Lightweight woven fabrics and blended fabrics are equally suitableThin woven fabrics and various blended fabrics have excellent dyeing results. Rayon, cotton blends, and thin polyester woven fabrics can all run smoothly in the dyeing tube. Carpet dyeing machines are designed for thick pile fabrics and cannot provide the gentle operating conditions required for such lightweight fabrics.

Synthetic fibers can withstand high-temperature jet dyeingSynthetic fabrics such as polyester, nylon, and spandex can adapt to the high-temperature process in jet dyeing machines. Rapid circulation helps achieve uniform coloring. When processing chemical fibers, many dyeing factories also choose overflow dyeing machines, which have a slower pace and higher dye bath saturation.

Fabrics not suitable for conventional jet dyeingParticularly heavy, stiff, and bulky fabrics are not suitable. High-density thick carpets are difficult to circulate normally and require specialized carpet dyeing machines. Hard and heavy fabrics are prone to jamming and are also prone to color differences.

How to choose: jet dyeing machine, overflow machine, or fully automatic dyeing machineBefore purchasing, you can first confirm the fabrics your company regularly processes. If your orders are mainly elastic fabrics and lightweight fabrics, a jet dyeing machine is very suitable. For other working conditions, you can compare overflow dyeing machines or fully automatic dyeing machines and select the model based on tension, liquor ratio, and production capacity.

We are Wuxi Huize General Machinery Co., Ltd., providing reliable dyeing equipment for printing and dyeing factories, including jet dyeing machines, overflow dyeing machines, fully automatic dyeing machines, and carpet dyeing machines. You are welcome to tell us the fabrics you regularly process and your production needs, and communicate with us at any time.

About us

Wuxi Huize General Machinery Co., Ltd. is a technology-driven enterprise specializing in the research, development, and manufacturing of dyeing and finishing equipment. The company is located in Qianzhou Town, Huishan District, Wuxi-one of China's well-known industrial hubs with a strong foundation in textile machinery manufacturing and industrial innovation.