In the realm of high-end architectural decoration and custom ceramic artwork, achieving structural perfection at an extraordinary scale is the ultimate test of a manufacturer's technical capability.

At Yalang Home, we were commissioned by an international client to custom-manufacture a bespoke modern minimalist artwork: anoversized 47cm-diameter hand-painted glossy ceramic apple sculpture.

Alt Tag: Custom oversized hand-painted ceramic apple sculpture placed in a modern luxury living space

The Art of Engineering: Why a 47cm Ceramic Apple is Extremely Rare

While standard ceramic figurines usually measure between 15cm and 20cm, scaling a round ceramic sculpture to a massive 47cm (18.5 inches) in diameter introduces exponential structural risk during the molding, drying, and firing processes.

1. Overcoming Extreme Shrinkage and Firing Deformations

At medium-to-high firing temperatures, large clay bodies experience severe structural stress and uneven shrinkage. Achieving a perfectly round, seamless spherical body without structural cracking or collapsing requires precise clay recipe formulation and slow-firing temperature curves developed over 12+ years of manufacturing experience.

2. The Delicate Stem & Crown Craftsmanship

The iconic apple stem is one of the most critical structural challenges. Being asymmetrical and elevated above the heavy spherical body, preventing the stem from sagging, breaking, or warping during the firing cycle demands hand-crafted reinforcement by senior artisans.

3. Vibrant Hand-Painted Glossy Glaze Execution

Every piece features a unique, modern artistic pattern individually hand-painted with vibrant glossy glazes. Ensuring color consistency and smooth glaze flow over a large curved surface requires precise brushwork and temperature control.

Alt Tag: Dimensional specification of custom 47cm oversized hand-painted ceramic apple sculpture

Technical Specifications & Customization Capabilities