Custom 47Cm Oversized Hand-Painted Ceramic Apple Sculptures Address Complex Technical Challenges
|Feature
|Specification Details
|Product Name
|Custom Large Hand-Painted Ceramic Apple Sculpture
|Dimensions
|Diameter: 47 cm (~18.5 inches) | Custom sizes available
|Material & Firing
|Premium Stoneware Clay / Medium-High Temperature Firing
|Surface Finish
|Hand-painted colorful glaze with high-gloss protective finish
|Style
|Contemporary modern minimalist / Abstract Pop Art
|Primary Markets
|North America, Europe, Dubai, Middle East, Australia
|Ideal Applications
|5-Star Hotel Lobbies, Luxury Apartments, Executive Offices, Villa Living Rooms
Alt Tag: Hand-shaping clay body and stem for custom oversized ceramic apple figurine in factory workshop
Tailored Solutions for Global Designers & Commercial Buyers
From initial design sketches and 3D rendering to custom mold-making and glaze development, Yalang Home provides end-to-end B2B OEM/ODM customization services.
Whether specified as a focal art installation for a Dubai luxury hotel lobby, an accent statement piece for an executive boardboardroom in Europe, or a residential masterpiece for North American private estates, our custom large-format ceramic sculptures combine durability with bold contemporary aesthetics.
Alt Tag: Master artisan hand-painting colorful glazed patterns on oversized ceramic apple sculptures
Partner with Yalang Home for Your Custom Ceramic Projects
Looking for a trusted OEM/ODM ceramic manufacturer capable of executing complex, oversized, and high-difficulty ceramic installations?
Direct Factory Advantage: 12+ years of expertise in high-difficulty ceramic manufacturing.
Customization Flexibility: Custom colors, hand-painted finishes, glazes, and bespoke dimensions based on drawings or client vision.
Global Logistics & Safe Packaging: Reinforced export wooden casing designed for large-scale ceramic export.
Contact our design engineering team today to bring your custom ceramic concepts to reality.
Website:
Corporate Showroom: Shenzhen, China
WhatsApp / Inquiry: +8615999570818 Teresa
About US
Established in 2014, Shenzhen Yalang Home Furnishing Accessories Co., Ltd. is a premier, heavy-duty manufacturer and global trade enterprise specializing in high-difficulty, hand-crafted 3D ceramic art and customized hospitality decor. With over 12 years of deep industry expertise, we seamlessly integrate professional R&D, large-scale kiln production, and global B2B supply chains.
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