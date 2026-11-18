MENAFN - GetNews) Zhuzhou City, Hunan Province, China-November 18, 2026

FEP (Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene), also known as F46, is a high-performance perfluorinated copolymer synthesized from tetrafluoroethylene and hexafluoropropylene. As a key melt-processable fluoropolymer, FEP inherits the excellent comprehensive properties of traditional PTFE while overcoming the processing limitations of polytetrafluoroethylene, making it one of the most widely used high-end fluorine materials in modern industry.

The material features extreme chemical stability, excellent low-temperature and high-temperature resistance, reliable electrical insulation, ultra-low friction coefficient, and outstanding non-stick and weather resistance properties. Its continuous service temperature ranges from -200°C to 200°C, and it can resist erosion by almost all acids, alkalis, organic solvents and strong oxidants under conventional working conditions. In addition, FEP boasts high light transmittance, low dielectric loss, low smoke and self-extinguishing characteristics, meeting strict safety and precision usage standards in high-end manufacturing fields.

Different from PTFE, FEP supports thermoplastic processing methods including extrusion, injection molding and blow molding, which greatly improves production efficiency and product forming accuracy. It can be manufactured into films, sheets, tubes, rods, granular materials and special-shaped parts, adapting to diversified industrial processing demands.

At present, FEP has been widely applied in many core high-tech fields, including semiconductor ultra-pure fluid delivery systems, aerospace high-performance wire and cable insulation, new energy equipment, chemical anti-corrosion lining and equipment, precision electronic packaging, photovoltaic equipment and medical laboratory supplies. With the continuous upgrading of global high-end manufacturing industry, the market demand for high-purity and high-stability FEP materials maintains steady growth.

About us

In the first year of the 13th Five-Year Plan, Zhuzhou Ruiming Engineering Plastics Co., Ltd. settled in Zhuzhou, an industrial hub on the banks of the Xiang River, officially rooting itself in the high-performance fluoroplastic industry and starting a path of specialized, innovative, and refined development. Since its establishment, the company has focused on the R&D, deep processing, and market application of the Teflon series of high-performance functional polymers.