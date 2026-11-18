(MENAFN- GetNews) Huizhou, GD, China - November 18, 2026 A reliable custom medal supplier should explain how your medals will be designed, manufactured, inspected, and delivered. Before placing a bulk order, verify the supplier's production capabilities, inspect a physical sample, and compare quotations based on the same specifications. For wholesalers, distributors, brands, and event organizers, the decision also affects product consistency, purchasing costs, and delivery schedules. At KungFu Metals, we manufacture custom medals for B2B buyers and review project requirements before recommending a production route or preparing a quotation. Explore our custom medal manufacturing capabilities to see how we can support your project. This guide takes you through the supplier selection process, from building a shortlist to managing repeat orders. Key Takeaways

Verify the supplier's manufacturing role and experience with your required medal processes.

Inspect physical samples for dimensions, metal details, plating, decoration, engraving, and ribbon construction.

Compare quotations using identical artwork, quantities, materials, finishes, and packaging requirements.

Confirm OEM requirements, artwork ownership, tooling arrangements, and packaging before production. Use approved samples and written specifications to maintain consistency across bulk and repeat orders. Where to Find a Reliable Custom Medal Supplier Start by identifying several companies that supply the type of medal you want to produce. Search engines, B2B marketplaces, and industry referrals can all help you build a shortlist. Before sending your artwork, check whether each company provides relevant product information and can explain its role in manufacturing. Online Search, Marketplaces, and Referrals Look beyond product photographs. A useful supplier website should explain its materials and processes, plating and decoration options, artwork support, sample arrangements, bulk production, and quality inspection. Marketplace profiles can help you find suppliers, but badges do not prove where production takes place. Cross-check the company name, products, contact details, and manufacturing claims against its official website. Industry referrals can add useful context. Ask what products were ordered, whether they matched the approved samples, and how the supplier handled production or quality issues. Understand the Supplier's Actual Role The term“medal supplier” can describe different business models. A manufacturer manages production directly; a trading company coordinates orders through manufacturing partners; and an export agent may focus on communication and shipping. None is automatically unsuitable. What matters is whether the company can meet your requirements and take clear responsibility for the finished order. Before proceeding, confirm:

Which company or factory will produce the medals.

Which processes are outsourced and who manages them.

Which company signs the purchase agreement. Who handles quality issues and delivery coordination. The supplier's actual production arrangements matter more than the title it uses on its website. How to Verify Whether a Medal Supplier Is a Real Manufacturer A website may call a company a manufacturer, but you still need evidence of its production arrangements and quality responsibilities. Check Factory Facilities and Production Responsibilities Ask for recent photographs or a live walkthrough of relevant production and inspection areas. If operations are outsourced, ask which processes are handled externally and how components are checked before moving to the next stage. You do not necessarily need every partner's confidential business details, but you should understand the production arrangement and quality responsibility. Ask for the Production Route for Your Design Send your artwork and ask for the proposed production sequence. A die-cast zinc alloy medal, for example, may require mold development, casting, trimming, polishing, plating, enamel filling, assembly, and inspection; a stamped medal follows a different route. Ask three practical questions:

Does the proposed process suit your artwork and required finish?

Which operations are completed in-house and which are outsourced? Who checks the product and handles defects caused by an outsourced process? You should receive an explanation based on your actual design, not just a general presentation of factory equipment. Check Process Knowledge and Similar Projects A capable manufacturer should explain how small lettering, raised or recessed areas, fine lines, and surface decoration will be produced, and whether your artwork needs adjustment before tooling. Request examples with similar structures, decoration, plating, ribbons, or packaging. When you send us artwork, we review its structure, details, finish, and quantity, then discuss any design features that may affect tooling, appearance, or cost. Factory Verification Checklist

Verification item Evidence to keep Company and factory identity Confirmed company details and production address Production route Process sequence for your medal design Outsourced operations Processes handled externally and how they are controlled Similar products Comparable samples or production evidence Quality responsibility Written confirmation of who handles defects and corrective action

Do not rely on a general claim that a supplier can manufacture every type of medal. Identify where the main processes take place and who is accountable for the finished order.

How to Evaluate Custom Medal Quality Before Placing a Bulk Order

Check quality at two stages: first on the physical sample before production, and again on the finished batch before shipment. The sample establishes the approved standard; final inspection checks whether bulk production follows it.

Check Material and Manufacturing Compatibility

Common medal materials include zinc alloy, iron, brass, and stainless steel. Choose according to your design, manufacturing method, appearance, and budget.

Zinc alloy is commonly used for die-cast medals with custom shapes and raised details. Brass and iron may suit certain stamped or engraved designs, while stainless steel can be considered when a different metal structure or surface appearance is required.

Send your artwork and explain your priorities-such as fine detail, thickness, weight, finish, or target cost-so the manufacturer can recommend suitable options and explain limitations.

Evaluate Craftsmanship and Surface Finishes

Use the same artwork and specifications when comparing samples. Check the details that affect appearance, construction, and consistency:

Inspection area What to check Metal structure Smooth edges, clear outlines, accurate raised or recessed details Plating Consistent color, even coverage, no visible bubbles or discoloration Enamel and printing Accurate colors, clean boundaries, consistent positioning Engraving Readable lettering, correct placement, clear details Ribbon and attachment Correct dimensions, printing, stitching where applicable, secure connections Packaging Adequate protection against scratches and damage

Look for burrs, rough edges, uneven polishing, casting defects, scratches, and poorly finished areas. If you find a defect, photograph it and identify the exact area so you can discuss a specific correction with the manufacturer.

Request and Approve a Physical Sample

A digital mockup cannot fully show metal texture, weight, plating, enamel, or ribbon construction. Inspect a physical sample before approving mass production.

Check dimensions, material, artwork, finish, ribbon, and attachment. Request corrections for any differences and approve the sample in writing only when it meets the specifications.

Use the Approved Sample as the Production Reference

Link sample approval to a written specification that records:



Final artwork and revision number.

Medal dimensions, thickness, material, and construction.

Plating, enamel colors, and decoration details.

Ribbon, attachment, and packaging requirements. Sample approval date and reference photographs.

Obtain written approval for any later change to materials, process, finish, or components. Keep the sample and specification together for repeat orders.

Check Bulk Quality Before Shipment

Agree on the inspection scope before mass production. The finished batch should be checked against the approved sample and written specifications, including:

Appearance: scratches, burrs, casting defects, and plating discoloration.Artwork: logos, lettering, dates, and numbers.Dimensions, thickness, construction, and attachment points.Plating and enamel consistency across cartons.Ribbon, packaging, and packed quantity.

For larger orders, request checks on products selected from different cartons, not just a few pieces from one box. If defects are found, record the affected quantity, defect type, carton or batch information, and photographs. Agree on corrective action before shipment.

How to Compare Medal Manufacturers by MOQ, Pricing, and Production Capacity

Give each supplier the same product requirements, then compare the complete quotation and production schedule. Consider tooling, sampling, bulk manufacturing, inspection, packaging, and shipping-not just the unit price.

Understand MOQ Before Comparing Suppliers

MOQ, or minimum order quantity, is the smallest quantity a supplier is willing to produce for a particular product or design. For custom medals, it may depend on tooling, material usage, production setup, and design complexity.

Confirm whether MOQ applies to each design, each size or color variation, or the total order. For example, 2,000 medals in one design may require different planning from four designs of 500 pieces each.

At KungFu Metals, our minimum order quantity for custom medals is 500 pieces per design. If you have several designs, share the quantity for each version so we can review the requirements with you.

Compare Quotes Beyond Unit Price

Quotations may differ in materials, thickness, finishes, tooling, ribbons, or packaging. Send each supplier identical artwork, quantities, dimensions, and product requirements.

Cost item What to compare Mold or tooling Charge, ownership, and storage Unit price Quantity basis and included processes Material and finish Metal type, thickness, plating, polishing, and decoration Ribbon and packaging Material, dimensions, printing, and packing method Sampling Sample cost and development arrangements Shipping Method, destination, and delivery terms

A lower unit price may exclude packaging or ribbon printing. Compare like-for-like finished products before deciding.

You can organize the total order cost as:

Total order cost = Tooling + Sampling + Unit production cost + Packaging + Shipping + Other confirmed charges

For a KungFu Metals quotation, share your artwork, quantity, dimensions, finish, ribbon, and packaging requirements so we can review the project.

Evaluate Production Capacity and Lead Times

Ask each manufacturer for a schedule based on your design, quantity, and arrival date, covering:



Artwork and specification confirmation.

Tooling development, if required.

Sample production and approval.

Bulk manufacturing. Inspection and packaging.

Confirm when the production period begins and whether it includes sample approval or packaging. Calculate shipping separately and work backward from your event date to allow for production, inspection, transport, and import procedures.

What to Look for in an OEM and Private Label Medal Manufacturer

For branded medals, check logo placement, ribbons, packaging, artwork control, and future product versions-not just the medal itself.

Understand OEM, ODM, and Private Label Manufacturing

Service type Meaning Typical buyer requirement OEM Products made to the buyer's design and specifications Custom artwork, logos, and dimensions ODM Manufacturer contributes design or development options Product concepts and design support Private label Products supplied under the buyer's brand Brand identity and customized packaging

These arrangements can overlap you may provide the artwork and ask the manufacturer to adapt it, brand the ribbon, or prepare custom packaging.

Tell us whether you have finished artwork or need development support so we can review suitable customization options.

Confirm Logo, Artwork, and Packaging Requirements

Brand customization may include:



Front and reverse artwork, logos, and engraved information.

Brand colors and plating finishes.

Ribbon design and printing. Packaging artwork, labels, and product presentation.

For wholesalers, retailers, and e-commerce sellers, packaging may be part of the product specification. Options include individual poly bags, velvet pouches, presentation boxes, acrylic boxes, and custom paper boxes. If your project includes customized ribbons, explore our custom medals with ribbons options.

Confirm packaging material, dimensions, logo printing, packing method, and whether different designs need separate identification. Include these details in the final specification.

Protect Artwork, Tooling, and Intellectual Property

Agree on artwork ownership and tooling arrangements before production, especially for exclusive designs or private label collections. Paying for a custom mold does not automatically define who owns it or how it can be reused.

Confirm in writing:



Ownership of original artwork and final design files.

Mold ownership, storage, and reuse arrangements.

Restrictions on reproducing exclusive designs for other buyers. Confidentiality and authorization requirements for protected artwork.

If your medal includes third-party logos, licensed characters, or protected artwork, make sure you have the necessary rights or authorization before submitting it.

How to Work with a Custom Medal Manufacturer: From RFQ to Bulk Production

Once you have shortlisted a supplier, move from an initial quotation to an approved product through clear specifications, sample approval, production confirmation, and shipping arrangements.

Step 1 – Prepare a Clear Request for Quotation (RFQ)

An RFQ helps the manufacturer evaluate your design and prepare a quotation. If you only have a sketch or reference image, send it with your estimated quantity and required arrival date.

RFQ information Details to provide Artwork Logo, design file, sketch, or reference image Quantity Total quantity and quantity for each design Dimensions Preferred size and thickness, if known Material and process Preferred options, or request a recommendation Finish Plating, enamel, engraving, printing, or other requirements Ribbon Width, length, material, color, and printing Packaging Bags, pouches, presentation boxes, or custom packaging Destination and deadline Delivery country, city, postal code, and required arrival date

Custom Medal RFQ Email Template

Subject: Request for Quotation – Custom Medal Project

Hello,

We are looking for a manufacturer for a custom medal project. Please review our initial requirements and let us know how you can support the design and production.

Project details



Artwork / Reference Image: [Attach file or image]

Estimated Quantity and Number of Designs: [Insert details]

Medal Size and Thickness: [Insert dimensions, if known]

Preferred Material and Manufacturing Method: [Insert or request a recommendation]

Plating and Color Requirements: [Insert details]

Ribbon Specifications: [Insert width, length, and printing requirements]

Packaging Requirements: [Insert packaging type] Delivery Destination and Required Arrival Date: [Insert details]

Please also provide



MOQ per design and unit prices at different quantity levels, if available.

Mold or tooling costs and ownership arrangements.

Physical sample cost and estimated development time.

Bulk production lead time after sample approval.

Quality inspection arrangements. Available shipping methods and estimated delivery time.

If any specifications need adjustment for manufacturing, please share your recommendations before preparing the final quotation.

We look forward to reviewing your proposal.

Thank you.

Send the same RFQ to each supplier so you can compare quotations and production arrangements fairly.

Step 2 – Review Artwork and Production Specifications

Before tooling, confirm the medal outline, dimensions, artwork, text, material, finish, ribbon, and attachment. Ask about adjustments that could affect appearance, feasibility, or cost, and record the approved artwork revision.

Step 3 – Approve the Physical Sample

Compare the sample with the agreed specifications, request corrections if needed, and record written approval, revision, and date. It becomes the bulk-production reference.

Step 4 – Confirm Bulk Production and Quality Control

Before production, confirm the sample, specifications, quantity, schedule, and inspection arrangements. Obtain written agreement for any change that affects quality, cost, or delivery.

Step 5 – Arrange Shipping and Prepare for Repeat Orders

Before shipment, confirm quantity, cartons, shipping method, delivery terms, and destination. Retain artwork, sample approval, specifications, and order records for repeat orders.

Red Flags to Watch for When Choosing a Medal Supplier

An attractive quotation is not enough. Watch for warning signs that may create quality, cost, or delivery problems.

Unrealistically Low Quotes Without Clear Specifications

A much lower price may reflect thinner material, different plating, or excluded ribbon and packaging. Request an itemized quotation before comparing offers.

No Clear Physical Sample Approval

Be cautious if a supplier wants to start mass production without confirming the final artwork, specifications, and physical sample. Establish a clear production reference before approving the order.

Vague Delivery Promises

“Fast production” or“on-time delivery guaranteed” is not a production schedule. Ask for milestones covering sampling, bulk manufacturing, inspection, packaging, and shipping.

Unclear Quality and Design Responsibilities

Confirm who manages outsourced processes, handles defects, and controls artwork and tooling. If responsibilities cannot be explained and confirmed in writing, resolve them before placing the order.

A reliable supplier cannot promise that every production issue is impossible. Look for clear communication, early identification of risks, and accountability when problems need to be resolved.

How to Build a Long-Term Partnership With a Medal Manufacturer

The right manufacturer depends on how your business buys, sells, and manages custom medals. A wholesaler may prioritize bulk pricing and repeat-order consistency, while an event agency may place greater importance on sample accuracy and delivery deadlines.

Match the Manufacturer to Your Business Model

Buyer type Main priorities What to evaluate Wholesalers Bulk pricing and consistent supply MOQ and repeat-order consistency Distributors Product variety and dependable production Manufacturing range and delivery planning Importers Export coordination Packaging, shipping, and documentation Brands Product differentiation OEM support and design protection E-commerce sellers Product presentation Packaging and consistent specifications Event agencies Design accuracy and deadlines Sample approval and delivery planning

For example, a distributor handling multiple designs may prioritize repeat-order support, while an event agency preparing custom race medals for a fixed event date may focus more on sample accuracy and delivery planning.

Compare Suppliers Using Evidence

After receiving quotations and samples, compare suppliers using evidence rather than sales claims.

Evaluation area Evidence to compare Manufacturing Relevant facilities and process knowledge Product quality Physical samples and inspection results Pricing Itemized quotations based on identical specifications Delivery Production milestones and shipping arrangements OEM support Artwork, ribbon, branding, and packaging capabilities Long-term cooperation Retained specifications and repeat-order support

Priorities vary: event agencies may focus on sample accuracy and deadlines, while wholesalers may value consistent quality, MOQ, and repeat-order support.

Build a Repeatable Ordering Standard

Long-term cooperation depends on whether your manufacturer can follow agreed specifications across repeat orders. If you order a marathon medal every year, for example, you may retain the original medal structure while updating the event year, logo, or ribbon artwork.

Before reordering, confirm which details have changed and whether they affect tooling, sampling, cost, or delivery. Also ask whether the original tooling and specifications are still available. Do not assume a new batch will automatically match the previous one without reviewing the updated requirements.

At KungFu Metals, we can refer to retained artwork and product specifications when reviewing repeat orders, helping both parties confirm requested changes before production.

FAQs About Custom Medal SuppliersHow Do I Find a Reliable Custom Medal Supplier?

Start with manufacturer websites, B2B directories, and industry referrals. Check the supplier's production role, request relevant manufacturing evidence, inspect physical samples, and compare quotations using identical specifications.

What Is the Difference Between a Medal Supplier and a Medal Manufacturer?

A supplier provides medals; a manufacturer manages some or all production directly. Confirm where your medals are made and who is responsible for the finished products.

How Can I Verify Whether a Custom Medal Supplier Owns a Factory?

Ask for company and factory details, recent production photographs, or a live video walkthrough. Discuss the production route for your design and confirm which processes are completed in-house or outsourced, as well as who is responsible for quality.

What Information Should I Send When Requesting a Custom Medal Quotation?

Send your artwork, quantity, dimensions, preferred material and finish, ribbon and packaging requirements, destination, and arrival date. Ask the manufacturer to recommend any technical details you are unsure about.

How Can I Compare Quotations From Different Medal Manufacturers?

Give each supplier the same artwork, quantity, dimensions, material, finish, ribbon, and packaging requirements. Compare tooling, unit price, sampling, packaging, shipping, and other confirmed charges rather than looking at unit price alone.

What MOQ Should I Expect When Ordering Custom Medals Wholesale?

MOQ depends on the manufacturing method, material, tooling, and number of designs. Ask whether the minimum applies to each design or the total order, and request confirmation based on your project.

How Can I Check Bulk Medal Quality Before Shipment?

Compare the batch with the approved sample and specifications. Check appearance, dimensions, finish, ribbons, packaging, and quantity; inspect multiple cartons on larger orders and document defects.

Discuss Your Custom Medal Project With KungFu Metals

Choosing a custom medal manufacturer means finding a production partner that can meet your product requirements, maintain consistent quality, and coordinate orders around your delivery schedule.

At KungFu Metals, we work with wholesalers, distributors, brands, and event organizers on custom medal projects. Share your artwork or reference image, estimated quantity, preferred materials, and required delivery date so we can review your project.

About us

Huizhou Kungfu Craft Co., Ltd. is a dynamic and innovative manufacturer, dedicated to the design, development, production, processing, and sales of high-quality metal crafts.