TOMS RIVER, NJ - November 18, 2026 - Purchasing a second home in New Jersey, whether a shore vacation property or an additional residence near family, raises important questions about how ownership affects a homeowner's tax obligations. New Jersey real estate lawyer Christine Matus of The Matus Law Group ( ) has published guidance addressing whether property taxes on a second home are deductible, clarifying how federal limits and state law shape the answer. Many homeowners assume second-home property taxes are treated the same as those on a primary residence, but the reality is more nuanced.

According to New Jersey real estate lawyer Christine Matus, the federal tax code allows taxpayers who itemize deductions to deduct state and local real property taxes on both primary and secondary residences, provided the taxpayer holds a legal ownership interest, the tax is based on assessed value, and the tax is paid within the applicable year. "Many people assume property taxes on a second home work the same way as their primary residence, but federal caps and New Jersey's rules often change that picture significantly," explains Matus. The most significant obstacle is the federal state and local tax deduction cap.

New Jersey real estate lawyer Christine Matus notes that from 2018 through 2024, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act limited the state and local tax deduction to $10,000 per return, or $5,000 for married individuals filing separately. This cap applied to all state and local taxes combined, including income, property, and sales taxes, and many New Jersey homeowners reached that ceiling quickly. Beginning in 2025, Congress raised the cap to $40,000 with income-based phase-outs, though the higher limit is scheduled to revert to $10,000 in 2030 unless extended.

Matus points out that New Jersey state law offers a clear answer regarding second homes. The state does not allow a property tax deduction or credit for a second home on the state income tax return, tying all relief programs exclusively to a taxpayer's principal residence. The New Jersey Division of Taxation defines a principal residence as a home the taxpayer owns or rents and actually occupies as a permanent main home, expressly excluding vacation homes, second homes, and rental property.

"New Jersey's approach is intentional," Matus observes. "Every major relief program is designed to ease the tax burden where people actually live, not to subsidize additional or vacation properties." Programs such as the ANCHOR Program, the Senior Freeze reimbursement, the new Stay NJ Program, and the long-standing $250 property tax deduction for qualified seniors, disabled persons, and veterans all require a principal residence.

Attorney Matus explains that other federal deductions may still provide meaningful relief for second-home owners. The mortgage interest deduction is generally available for a second home, though for mortgages originated after December 15, 2017, interest may be deducted only on a combined total of $750,000 of home acquisition debt across both properties. Mortgages in place on or before that date retain a higher $1,000,000 combined limit under a grandfathering provision.

The Matus Law Group also addresses how renting a second home can alter its tax classification. Under IRS rules, renting a property for up to 14 days per year allows the owner to receive rental income tax-free while the home remains a personal residence. Renting beyond that threshold, combined with limited personal use, can shift the property into mixed-use or full rental status, where expenses are reported on Schedule E and property taxes and mortgage interest are no longer subject to the personal deduction caps.

Matus emphasizes that planning should extend through the eventual sale of the property. Profit from selling a second home is subject to capital gains tax, and the Section 121 exclusion, which allows qualifying homeowners to exclude up to $250,000 of gain for single filers and $500,000 for married couples filing jointly, generally applies only to a primary residence. "Buyers should clarify their long-term goals early," Matus advises, "because strategies that maximize annual deductions can conflict with those that minimize tax at the time of sale." Nonresident sellers should also be aware of New Jersey's estimated tax payment requirement at closing, often called the exit tax, which functions as advance withholding toward potential state income tax liability.

For homeowners considering the purchase or sale of a second property, a New Jersey real estate attorney can help align annual tax decisions with long-term exit strategies, including converting a second home to a primary residence or pursuing a 1031 like-kind exchange for investment properties. Careful planning may reduce unnecessary tax exposure and protect the investment over time.

For those navigating the tax implications of owning a second home, consulting a knowledgeable real estate attorney may help clarify available deductions and long-term planning options under both federal and New Jersey law.

About The Matus Law Group:

The Matus Law Group is a New Jersey law firm located in Toms River, focused on real estate, estate planning, and asset protection matters. Founded by attorney Christine Matus, who brings more than three decades of legal experience, the firm serves homeowners, investors, and families throughout New Jersey. For consultations, call (732) 281-0060.

Embeds:

Youtube Video:

GMB:

Email and website

Email:...

Website: