JACKSON HEIGHTS, NY - November 18, 2026 - Motorists and pedestrians injured in New York collisions often face confusion over how No-Fault insurance works, what it covers, and when they can pursue additional compensation. Queens car accident attorney Keetick L. Sanchez of K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. ( ) has published guidance explaining New York's No-Fault system, also known as Personal Injury Protection (PIP), under Insurance Law § 5103. The overview addresses coverage limits, filing deadlines, and the circumstances that allow an injured person to seek damages beyond No-Fault benefits.

According to Queens car accident attorney Keetick L. Sanchez, No-Fault insurance provides benefits for accident-related medical expenses, lost earnings, and certain other necessary costs regardless of who caused the crash. "No-Fault was designed so injured people don't have to wait for a court to decide who was at fault before getting help with medical bills and lost income," Sanchez explains. Basic No-Fault coverage extends up to $50,000 per eligible injured person, though it does not compensate for pain and suffering.

Queens car accident attorney Keetick L. Sanchez notes that coverage reaches beyond the policyholder. Eligible drivers, passengers, and pedestrians struck by a covered vehicle can qualify for benefits, and household members may receive protection in certain circumstances, including some accidents involving uninsured vehicles or crashes outside New York. Motorcycle operators and passengers are excluded from standard No-Fault benefits, although pedestrians struck by a motorcycle or all-terrain vehicle can still qualify for first-party benefits under the applicable policy.

The firm's guidance breaks down what the $50,000 basic economic loss limit includes. Covered medical care can involve hospital treatment, surgery, physical therapy, diagnostic testing, doctor visits, and prescription medication. Lost earnings are reimbursed at 80% of income, up to $2,000 per month for as long as three years from the accident date, subject to statutory offsets and policy terms. A separate $2,000 death benefit is available to the estate when a covered person dies from accident-related injuries.

Sanchez emphasizes that strict deadlines govern the process. "The timelines in the No-Fault system are unforgiving, and missing one can jeopardize benefits that an injured person genuinely needs," she says. Written notice of the accident must reach the insurer within 30 days, medical bills must be submitted within 45 days of treatment, and proof of lost earnings and other expenses must be provided within 90 days after the loss is incurred. A late submission may still be accepted when the claimant offers clear and reasonable justification, such as hospitalization or incapacity.

Filing begins by identifying the responsible insurer and completing the NF-2 "Application for Motor Vehicle No-Fault Benefits." Drivers and passengers file with the vehicle's insurer, while pedestrians file with the insurer of the vehicle that struck them, and special rules apply to accidents involving buses, uninsured vehicles, and hit-and-run drivers. Attorney Sanchez advises injured people to keep copies of all forms, medical bills, wage verification records, and correspondence throughout the claim.

Addressing denials, Sanchez points out that an insurer may reject benefits for missed deadlines, failure to attend a required Independent Medical Examination, or a determination that treatment was not medically necessary. "A denial is not always the end of the matter," she observes. "There are avenues to challenge the insurer's decision." Disputes can be pursued through No-Fault arbitration administered by the American Arbitration Association or through a lawsuit against the insurer. Benefits become overdue if the insurer fails to pay within 30 days after receiving proof of the loss, though a timely request for additional verification can affect that period.

Sanchez also explains when an injured person may look beyond No-Fault. Under Insurance Law § 5104, basic economic loss is covered through No-Fault rather than recovered in a lawsuit, but economic losses exceeding the limit can be pursued against an at-fault driver when liability is established. Recovering non-economic damages such as pain and suffering requires meeting New York's serious-injury threshold under Insurance Law § 5102(d), which includes categories such as fracture, significant disfigurement, permanent loss of use, and significant limitation of a body function or system. A third-party claim against an at-fault driver remains separate from the No-Fault claim, allowing an injured person to continue receiving applicable benefits while pursuing additional compensation.

For those dealing with a denied or delayed No-Fault claim after a Queens collision, consulting a personal injury attorney may help clarify why benefits were refused and what options remain. The K L Sanchez Law Office team handles No-Fault disputes, challenges wrongful denials, and pursues additional compensation for serious injuries when appropriate.

About K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C.:

K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. is a personal injury firm based in Jackson Heights, New York, serving injured clients throughout Queens and New York City. Led by attorney Keetick L. Sanchez, the firm focuses on motor vehicle accidents, No-Fault claims, and serious injury litigation. The office is located at 37-06 82nd St., Suite 304. For a free consultation, call (646) 701-7990.

Embeds:

Youtube Video:

GMB:

Email and website

Email:...

Website: