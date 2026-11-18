MENAFN - GetNews) Research phase will examine player development pathways, infrastructure, and potential investment opportunities, with a formal 90-to-180-day pilot under consideration.

SWEDEN - November 18, 2026 - Roller Fund is beginning an exploratory research initiative focused on opportunities to support tennis development in Scandinavia, with particular emphasis on doubles and potential development opportunities in Sweden.

The initiative will begin with regional research and discussions with contacts across the tennis community. Roller Fund will examine existing development structures, identify areas where additional support could make a difference, and assess potential investment opportunities. Following this initial phase, the fund may move forward with a formal pilot lasting 90 to 180 days.

Sweden provides a strong starting point for this research. With seven Davis Cup titles and a long-standing presence in international tennis, the country has an established place in the sport. Roller Fund sees an opportunity to build on that tradition, particularly through greater support for doubles development, while also considering opportunities to strengthen singles pathways.

The research will focus primarily on infrastructure and player development. Areas under review include feeder programs, professional track opportunities and development programs designed to help players progress from junior competition toward the professional level. Roller Fund will also examine the wider infrastructure, technologies and support systems that could contribute to the sport's development across the region.

“Sweden has a remarkable history in international tennis, and we believe there is an opportunity to build on that tradition,” said Lionel Iruk, Senior Advisor at Roller Fund.“We see particular potential in doubles and believe targeted investment and support could make a meaningful contribution to its development. Our initial focus is on understanding the existing landscape, speaking with people in the region and identifying where the greatest opportunities lie.”

During the pre-pilot research phase, Roller Fund will assess potential locations, development structures and investment priorities. The findings will help determine the most suitable base and approach for a potential 90-to-180-day pilot in Scandinavia.

Initiative at a Glance

Organization: Roller Fund

Primary focus: Doubles tennis development

Secondary focus: Singles development opportunities

Region: Scandinavia, with particular attention to Sweden

Current phase: Exploratory research and regional discussions

Potential next step: Formal pilot lasting 90 to 180 days

About Roller Fund

Roller Fund began as a Web3 and digital finance fund, built on a single conviction: that infrastructure wins wherever intermediaries have grown expensive, slow, and self-serving.

That thesis has widened rather than changed. Roller now runs dedicated sleeves in government contracts and AI infrastructure, and applies the same logic to social media, sport and entertainment, brand management, and legal technology - markets where procurement processes, talent gatekeepers, ownership of audience and the economics of the billable hour have long insulated incumbents from competition.

In each case, the fund backs operators using technology to unbundle the gatekeeper rather than rent from it.

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