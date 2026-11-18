MENAFN - GetNews) The investment will support the development of legal technology and AI-assisted workflows for law firms and small and medium-sized businesses.

United States - November 18, 2026 - Roller Fund is investing in Novation Legal PLLC, a law firm developing AI-assisted legal tools and workflows for law firms and small and medium-sized businesses.

The investment will support Novation Legal's work at the intersection of legal practice and artificial intelligence. The firm is bringing AI into its own legal workflows while developing tools designed to make legal analysis and support more accessible to businesses that cannot maintain a full in-house legal team.

The move comes as AI use across the legal profession continues to grow. According to 8am's 2026 Legal Industry Report, 69% of legal professionals surveyed use general-purpose AI tools for work. Clio's 2026 report on solo and small law firms found that 75% of small firms use AI for legal work, while fewer than one in three reported increased revenue as a result.

For Novation Legal, the opportunity is to take AI beyond occasional use of general-purpose tools and build it into structured legal workflows. Its traditional legal practice focuses on complex litigation strategy. Alongside that work, the firm is developing AI-assisted systems for legal research, analysis, and other legal tasks, with attorneys providing professional review and oversight.

The aim is to give small and medium-sized businesses access to more consistent legal support without the cost of employing a full-time in-house legal team. Novation Legal is also exploring tools that could help other law firms incorporate AI into their own practices.

The approach reflects a wider issue facing the legal profession: how to use AI to improve the delivery of legal services while maintaining professional standards and client trust. The American Bar Association addressed lawyers' responsibilities when using generative AI in Formal Opinion 512, including duties relating to competence, confidentiality and supervision.

“Law firms are moving toward AI, and we want Novation Legal to be at the forefront of that change,” said Lionel Iruk, Senior Advisor at Roller Fund and Managing Partner at Novation Legal.“We see a real opportunity to develop practical tools that bring legal expertise and AI together, while keeping attorneys involved in reviewing and standing behind the work.”

The investment will support Novation Legal as it develops its legal technology capabilities and explores ways to make attorney-supported legal analysis available to a broader range of businesses.

About Roller Fund

Roller Fund began as a Web3 and digital finance fund, built on a single conviction: that infrastructure wins wherever intermediaries have grown expensive, slow, and self-serving. That thesis has widened rather than changed. Roller now runs dedicated sleeves in government contracts and AI infrastructure, and applies the same logic to social media, sport and entertainment, brand management, and legal technology - markets where procurement processes, talent gatekeepers, ownership of audience and the economics of the billable hour have long insulated incumbents from competition. In each case, the fund backs operators using technology to unbundle the gatekeeper rather than rent from it. Visit: roller.

About Novation Legal

Novation Legal PLLC is a law firm focused on complex litigation strategy and the development of AI-assisted legal tools and workflows. The firm is working to combine legal expertise with emerging technology to support law firms and businesses. Visit: .

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