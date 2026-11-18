MENAFN - GetNews) As colleges and universities confront increasingly sophisticated enrollment fraud, identity deception, and financial aid exploitation, AMSA opens its national education security conference to higher education institutions at no registration cost.

ATLANTA - November 18, 2026 - AM Simpkins & Associates (AMSA), a leading provider of higher education enrollment integrity and identity verification technology, today announced that SecurED 2027: The Higher Education Fraud Prevention Conference will offer complimentary conference registration to eligible representatives of colleges and universities seeking to strengthen their institutions against fraud.

Scheduled for April 7–9, 2027, at the Atlanta Airport Marriott Gateway in Atlanta, Georgia, SecurED 2027 will bring together higher education executives, admissions and enrollment professionals, financial aid administrators, cybersecurity leaders, compliance officers, investigators, technology providers, and industry experts for three days of education, collaboration, and practical strategies focused on protecting educational institutions.

The decision to make conference registration complimentary reflects AMSA's belief that access to critical fraud prevention education should not depend on an institution's ability to pay a conference registration fee.

As fraud schemes grow more sophisticated and institutional resources remain constrained, the company is taking a deliberate step to make fraud prevention knowledge more accessible to the higher education community.

A Growing Threat Requires a Collective Response:



Higher education institutions are confronting a rapidly evolving fraud landscape.

Fraudulent applications, synthetic identities, compromised credentials, automated enrollment attempts, and schemes designed to exploit federal student aid programs are creating significant challenges for colleges and universities. These threats extend beyond financial losses.

They can compromise the integrity of institutional records, consume valuable staff resources, disrupt legitimate enrollment processes, expose weaknesses in identity management, and undermine confidence in the systems institutions depend upon.

The challenge is particularly complex because responsibility for identifying and preventing fraud often spans multiple departments. Admissions teams may identify suspicious application patterns. Financial aid offices may detect inconsistencies in eligibility information. Information technology and cybersecurity teams may investigate unusual account activity. Compliance and institutional leadership must evaluate regulatory obligations, financial exposure, and broader operational risk.

Yet these departments do not always have the opportunity to share information, coordinate their responses, or develop institution-wide prevention strategies.

SecurED 2027 was created to help close that gap.

"Fraud in higher education is no longer an isolated admissions issue or a financial aid problem. It is an institutional security challenge that requires coordination, intelligence, and leadership across the entire organization," said Maurice Simpkins, President and Founder of AM Simpkins & Associates and founder of the SecurED Conference. "We cannot continue expecting colleges and universities to fight increasingly sophisticated fraud schemes while the information and resources they need remain fragmented or financially out of reach. If we are serious about protecting higher education, we must be equally serious about making prevention education accessible."

Why AMSA Is Making SecurED Complimentary:



The decision represents a significant investment in the higher education community.

While many professional conferences require institutions to allocate substantial funds for registration, AMSA is choosing to prioritize participation, education, and industry collaboration. The company believes that broadening access will encourage more institutions to participate in discussions that can directly influence their ability to recognize, investigate, and prevent fraud.

"We have spent years working alongside colleges and universities, listening to their concerns, and witnessing the enormous pressure placed on the professionals responsible for protecting their institutions," Simpkins continued. "Some institutions have dedicated fraud investigation teams and sophisticated technology resources. Others are relying on small teams of admissions, financial aid, and IT professionals who are doing everything they can with limited budgets. Regardless of an institution's size, location, or resources, its students deserve protection, its employees deserve access to reliable information, and its leadership deserves the opportunity to learn from others facing similar challenges. We are removing the conference registration fee because protecting higher education should be a shared responsibility, not a privilege reserved for institutions with the largest budgets."

Five Educational Tracks Addressing the Full Scope of Institutional Fraud and Security

SecurED 2027 will feature educational programming organized around five interconnected areas:



Admissions & Enrollment Integrity - Exploring fraudulent applications, synthetic and stolen identities, automated application activity, identity verification practices, and strategies for maintaining the integrity of admissions and enrollment processes.

Financial Aid Fraud Prevention - Examining schemes targeting student financial aid, suspicious enrollment patterns, institutional financial exposure, and opportunities for improved coordination between admissions and financial aid professionals.

Cybersecurity & Identity Protection - Addressing compromised credentials, digital identity assurance, unauthorized access, emerging cyber threats, and the relationship between institutional cybersecurity and student identity protection.

Technology & Institutional Collaboration - Exploring how higher education institutions can strengthen communication across departments, evaluate emerging technologies, improve operational workflows, and build coordinated fraud prevention strategies. Investigations, Compliance & Institutional Risk - Focusing on investigative practices, documentation, audit readiness, institutional accountability, regulatory considerations, and the development of sustainable fraud response programs.

Through keynote presentations, expert panels, educational workshops, institutional case studies, and technology demonstrations, attendees will have opportunities to examine emerging risks and consider practical approaches that can be adapted to their own institutions.

Bringing the Right People Into the Same Conversation

A central objective of SecurED 2027 is to eliminate the organizational silos that can make fraud prevention more difficult. The conference is designed for professionals whose responsibilities intersect with institutional security, including college presidents and executive leaders, chief information officers, chief information security officers, admissions directors, enrollment management executives, financial aid administrators, compliance professionals, internal auditors, fraud investigators, institutional researchers, and campus technology teams.

By bringing these disciplines together, SecurED aims to help institutions better understand how fraud can move across systems and departments and how coordinated prevention strategies can reduce vulnerabilities.

AMSA currently supports approximately 300 clients across 500 college and university campuses through its S.A.F.E. enrollment integrity platform.

Drawing upon this institutional experience, the company is working to establish SecurED as a national forum for the exchange of practical fraud prevention knowledge, institutional experiences, and emerging approaches to education security. The conference is expected to bring together representatives from more than 100 higher education institutions, including both existing AMSA clients and organizations seeking to strengthen their fraud prevention capabilities.

Moving Beyond Awareness to Action

SecurED 2027 is being developed with an emphasis on practical education. The goal is not simply to raise awareness of fraud, but to help institutional leaders better understand the actions they can take to identify vulnerabilities, strengthen internal controls, and improve coordination.



Educational discussions will explore questions increasingly facing higher education:

How can institutions distinguish legitimate students from fraudulent applicants without creating unnecessary barriers to enrollment?

What warning signs should admissions and financial aid teams recognize before fraudulent activity results in financial losses?

How can cybersecurity, enrollment, and financial aid departments share information more effectively?

What role should identity verification, behavioral intelligence, investigative workflows, and emerging technologies play in institutional fraud prevention? And how can colleges and universities prepare for threats that continue to evolve faster than traditional institutional processes?

SecurED will provide a setting for these questions to be examined collaboratively, with perspectives from institutional practitioners, technology specialists, and industry experts.

Industry Collaboration and Innovation:

In addition to institutional education, SecurED 2027 will provide opportunities for technology providers, cybersecurity organizations, higher education service companies, and industry partners to contribute to discussions about emerging challenges and practical solutions. Participating organizations will have opportunities to demonstrate relevant technologies, contribute expertise, and engage with institutional stakeholders.

AMSA also plans to showcase developments within its S.A.F.E. platform, including identity verification capabilities, telemetry, investigative workflows, and emerging technologies designed to support institutional enrollment integrity. The conference's broader objective, however, extends beyond any single product or provider.

"Institutions need more than a collection of disconnected solutions," said Simpkins. "They need knowledge, trusted relationships, effective processes, and the ability to make informed decisions about protecting their communities. Our vision for SecurED is to bring those resources together in one place and encourage collaboration across the entire higher education ecosystem."

Complimentary Registration for Colleges and Universities

Under the expanded registration initiative, eligible college and university representatives will be able to attend SecurED 2027 without paying the standard conference registration fee for up to 2 registrations. This complimentary registration provides access to the conference's general educational programming and networking opportunities, subject to registration approval, capacity, and published event terms.

Travel, hotel accommodations, and any separately priced certification or specialized sessions are not included.

Because conference capacity is limited, interested institutions are encouraged to request registration as early as possible.

Conference Details:



Event: SecurED 2027: The Higher Education Fraud Prevention Conference

Dates: April 7–9, 2027

Location: Atlanta Airport Marriott Gateway, Atlanta, Georgia

Host: AM Simpkins & Associates

Registration: Complimentary for eligible college and university representatives, subject to availability Website:

A Call to Higher Education Leaders:

AMSA is encouraging colleges and universities to view participation in SecurED 2027 as an opportunity to strengthen their institutional readiness and contribute to a broader effort to protect higher education.

"Every fraudulent enrollment, every compromised identity, and every successful financial aid scheme represents more than a transaction or a number on a report," Simpkins said, "It represents institutional resources diverted from education, additional burdens placed on dedicated employees, and potential harm to the students these institutions exist to serve. We believe the best defense begins with education, collaboration, and a willingness to confront these challenges together. If your institution is concerned about fraud, you belong in this conversation. And we do not want the cost of a conference registration to be the reason you are absent."

Colleges and universities interested in attending SecurED 2027 are encouraged to visit for conference information and registration details or email....

About AM Simpkins & Associates:

Founded in 2015, AM Simpkins & Associates (AMSA) is a minority-owned technology company specializing in enrollment integrity, identity verification, fraud detection, and institutional security solutions for higher education. Through its S.A.F.E. (Student Application Fraudulent Examination) platform, AMSA helps colleges and universities evaluate applicant identity information, identify potential fraudulent activity, support investigations, and strengthen the integrity of enrollment processes.

AMSA works with institutions and higher education systems nationwide to address evolving threats involving fraudulent applications, synthetic identities, identity misuse, and financial aid exploitation.

The company is committed to advancing institutional security through technology, education, collaboration, and industry leadership.

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SOURCE: AMSimpkins and Associates