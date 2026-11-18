MENAFN - GetNews)"Dongguan Zeou Hardware Products Co., Ltd. (ZEOU)"Dongguan Zeou Hardware Products Co., Ltd. (ZEOU), a China-based metal products manufacturer with 17 years of experience, provides OEM and ODM solutions for wire shelving, White Garment Racks, Black Powder Coated Steel Wire Racks, Roll Containers, stainless steel trolleys, and industrial storage equipment. With a 6,130 m2 factory, 48 production machines, and daily output exceeding 3,000 units, ZEOU serves global B2B buyers, wholesalers, and distributors.

Dongguan, China - November 18, 2026

Dongguan Zeou Hardware Products Co., Ltd., operating under the ZEOU brand, is highlighting its manufacturing capabilities and customized supply solutions for international businesses sourcing metal shelving, wire storage systems, stainless steel trolleys, roll containers, and industrial material-handling equipment. With 17 years of experience in metal product development, manufacturing, and customization, the company serves importers, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, warehouse operators, and industrial buyers seeking a reliable China-based manufacturing partner.

As global supply chains continue to place greater emphasis on warehouse efficiency, product durability, space utilization, and consistent manufacturing quality, purchasing requirements for commercial storage equipment have become increasingly specification-driven. Buyers are evaluating more than product appearance and initial purchase prices. Factors such as material selection, structural strength, coating performance, load capacity, manufacturing consistency, customization flexibility, and long-term supplier reliability are playing an important role in procurement decisions.

ZEOU provides manufacturing services designed to address these requirements through its production facility in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, China. Its product portfolio covers wire shelving, commercial storage racks, stainless steel trolleys, warehouse roll containers, metal utility carts, and customized metal fabrication products. The company also provides OEM and ODM manufacturing services for customers with specific requirements involving dimensions, materials, product configurations, surface treatments, and intended applications.

Growing Demand for Reliable Metal Storage Equipment Manufacturers in China

The continued development of e-commerce distribution, manufacturing facilities, commercial retail operations, healthcare environments, and industrial warehousing has increased demand for adaptable storage and transportation equipment.

Metal shelving and wire storage products are widely used because they can support organized inventory management, improve accessibility, and make more effective use of available floor space. Mobile carts and roll containers also play an important role in internal material handling, order picking, replenishment, and goods transportation.

For international purchasing departments, identifying an appropriate White Garment Rack manufacturer, Black Powder Coated Steel Wire Rack factory, or Roll Container supplier involves assessing several interconnected manufacturing considerations.

A White Garment Rack, for example, may be purchased for retail clothing displays, garment storage, commercial showrooms, or back-of-house inventory operations. Buyers typically evaluate frame stability, hanging capacity, overall dimensions, coating uniformity, wheel configuration, and the ability to customize product specifications.

Similarly, a Black Powder Coated Steel Wire Rack is selected according to its intended environment, storage requirements, load expectations, and surface finish. The quality of the steel wire, welding connections, coating preparation, and assembly structure can affect its service life and suitability for different commercial applications.

These considerations have encouraged international buyers to look beyond standard product catalogs and establish relationships with manufacturers capable of supporting both repeat production and customized orders.

ZEOU's manufacturing model addresses this purchasing environment by combining metal fabrication capabilities with OEM and ODM services. The company works with customers to evaluate product requirements and develop configurations suited to their operational needs.

ZEOU Manufacturing Facility and Production Capabilities

Dongguan Zeou Hardware Products Co., Ltd. operates a 6,130-square-meter manufacturing facility in Zhangmutou Town, Dongguan, Guangdong Province. The facility is supported by three engineers with more than 10 years of industry experience and nearly 40 skilled technicians.

The factory operates 48 production machines, including laser cutting machines, CNC bending machines, automatic gantry resistance welding machines, and robotic CO2 welding systems. Approximately 70% of its production equipment is automated, supporting manufacturing consistency and production efficiency across different metal product categories.

The company reports a daily production capacity of more than 3,000 units, depending on product specifications, production schedules, and order configurations.

Its production processes support the fabrication of carbon steel, 201 and 304 stainless steel, aluminum, iron, and other metal materials. This material flexibility allows ZEOU to manufacture products for different operating environments, including warehouses, manufacturing facilities, commercial premises, cleanrooms, healthcare facilities, and retail applications.

For buyers sourcing a China White Garment Rack factory or an OEM Black Powder Coated Steel Wire Rack manufacturer, access to in-house processing equipment can be an important consideration. It provides greater coordination between product development, material processing, welding, finishing, and final assembly.

ZEOU's production capabilities also support customers who require product modifications rather than purchasing standard specifications. Depending on project requirements, customized manufacturing can include changes to dimensions, shelf arrangements, frame structures, material grades, surface finishes, and hardware components.

White Garment Rack Manufacturing for Retail and Commercial Applications

The White Garment Rack is one of the product categories relevant to commercial garment storage and retail display operations.

Retail businesses, clothing distributors, fashion wholesalers, and commercial storage operators may require garment racks with different heights, widths, hanging capacities, base structures, and mobility options. Product selection is influenced by the available installation space, the weight and quantity of garments, and whether the rack is intended for permanent placement or frequent movement.

When evaluating a high-quality White Garment Rack, purchasing teams commonly consider the following specifications:

Frame material and tube thickness.

Overall dimensions and usable hanging space.

Welding strength and connection stability.

White powder-coated surface finish.

Load-bearing capacity and structural reinforcement.

Caster configuration and mobility requirements, where applicable.

Packaging dimensions and transportation efficiency.

These specifications are particularly important for wholesale buyers who need consistent product configurations across multiple retail locations.

As a White Garment Rack manufacturer in China, ZEOU offers OEM and ODM manufacturing services for customers seeking customized metal storage and display products. Buyers can communicate their required dimensions, material preferences, design drawings, and application scenarios for manufacturing evaluation.

For distributors and importers purchasing White Garment Rack wholesale quantities, specification confirmation before production can help reduce misunderstandings involving dimensions, surface treatment, packaging, and final product configuration.

A dependable White Garment Rack original manufacturer should be able to explain its manufacturing processes, clarify technical specifications, and provide appropriate quality documentation. These considerations help purchasing teams compare potential suppliers using measurable production criteria rather than relying solely on product photographs or promotional descriptions.

Black Powder Coated Steel Wire Rack for Commercial and Industrial Storage

Black Powder Coated Steel Wire Rack systems are used in a variety of storage environments, including warehouses, retail backrooms, workshops, commercial kitchens, and industrial facilities.

The wire construction offers visibility and airflow around stored products, while the powder-coated finish provides a protective and decorative surface suitable for many commercial applications.

Product specifications can vary according to intended use. Shelf dimensions, wire diameter, support structures, post design, and coating thickness all influence the final configuration.

For a China Black Powder Coated Steel Wire Rack sourcing project, buyers should examine several technical factors before confirming a purchase order.

First, the steel material and wire dimensions should correspond to the expected load requirements. Second, welding points and structural connections should be inspected for consistency. Third, surface preparation and coating application should be considered because they influence coating adhesion and resistance to everyday wear.

Purchasers should also confirm whether shelves are adjustable and whether the rack can be assembled, disassembled, or expanded according to the storage environment.

ZEOU manufactures metal shelving and wire storage products using its in-house metal processing and welding capabilities. Its OEM and ODM services allow customers to discuss customized shelf dimensions, frame arrangements, surface finishes, and other project-specific requirements.

For wholesalers and commercial distributors, working directly with a Black Powder Coated Steel Wire Rack factory can provide opportunities to coordinate product specifications, production quantities, and packaging requirements with the manufacturing team.

The company's production experience in carbon steel and other metal materials also supports projects requiring different material and finishing combinations.

Roll Container Manufacturing for Warehousing and Logistics

Roll Container products are widely used in logistics centers, distribution facilities, supermarkets, retail operations, and industrial warehouses.

Their primary function is to facilitate the movement of goods between storage, picking, replenishment, and delivery areas. Compared with manually carrying individual cartons or products, mobile roll containers can support more organized internal transportation.

Different operational environments require different roll container configurations.

Two-sided roll containers are commonly selected when access to stored goods from multiple directions is important. Three-sided and four-sided security roll cages provide additional enclosure for applications requiring greater containment. Nestable and space-saving configurations can help reduce the space occupied by empty containers during return transportation and storage.

When selecting a Roll Container manufacturer, buyers should evaluate:



Overall frame dimensions and internal usable space.

Steel tube diameter and material thickness.

Wire mesh structure and welding quality.

Rated load capacity and structural reinforcement.

Number, type, and configuration of casters.

Brake options and wheel durability.

Folding, nesting, or disassembly functions.

Surface coating and corrosion protection. Packaging and container-loading arrangements.

These specifications influence operational suitability, maintenance requirements, and transportation efficiency.

ZEOU's product development and metal fabrication capabilities support the production of roll cages and customized material-handling equipment. Customers can discuss different frame dimensions, mesh arrangements, wheel hardware, and surface treatments according to their warehouse or distribution requirements.

For companies purchasing China Roll Container products in bulk, working with an original manufacturer can also facilitate communication regarding design modifications, production schedules, and repeat-order consistency.

OEM Roll Container and ODM Roll Container projects can be particularly relevant to logistics companies, supermarket chains, wholesalers, and distributors that need equipment designed around specific handling procedures.

Adjustable Wire Shelves with Levelling Feet for Flexible Storage

Adjustable Wire Shelves with Levelling Feet are designed for storage applications where shelf positioning and installation stability are important.

Unlike fixed shelving configurations, adjustable wire shelving systems allow users to modify the distance between shelves to accommodate products of different heights. Levelling feet provide an additional installation option for locations where floor surfaces are uneven or where stable positioning is required.

These products are relevant to warehouses, laboratories, commercial storage rooms, workshops, retail backrooms, and other facilities requiring adaptable organization systems.

Purchasing teams evaluating high-quality Adjustable Wire Shelves with Levelling Feet should review the following elements:

Shelf dimensions and adjustment intervals.

Wire diameter and grid spacing.

Post material and structural design.

Maximum load per shelf and total system capacity.

Levelling foot design and adjustment range.

Surface treatment and corrosion resistance.

Assembly requirements and packaging configuration.

The suitability of a shelving unit depends on the actual products being stored and the conditions of the installation environment. Buyers should therefore request clearly defined load ratings and installation specifications before placing bulk orders.

As an Adjustable Wire Shelves with Levelling Feet manufacturer, ZEOU provides metal product customization for commercial and industrial customers. Its manufacturing resources support different material options and product structures, allowing customers to discuss shelving configurations based on operational requirements.

For wholesale purchasers, OEM and ODM production can also help establish standardized shelving specifications for multiple facilities or distribution markets.

3-Tier Rolling Utility Cart for Commercial and Industrial Operations

A 3-Tier Rolling Utility Cart provides multiple storage levels within a mobile structure, making it suitable for applications where equipment, supplies, or materials need to be moved between work areas.

Three-tier carts are commonly considered for workshops, retail environments, healthcare support areas, laboratories, warehouses, and commercial service operations.

The three-level configuration allows users to organize different items separately while maintaining access during transportation.

Important purchasing considerations include the following:

The dimensions of each shelf and the total cart height.

The maximum load capacity of each tier.

The material and thickness of the frame.

The design of shelf edges and protective structures.

The type and diameter of the casters.

Handle positioning and pushing ergonomics.

Brake availability and wheel maintenance requirements.

The intended operating environment should determine the selection of materials and surface finishes. For example, a cart used in a general warehouse may have different requirements from one used in a cleanroom or healthcare support environment.

ZEOU manufactures metal utility carts and customized trolley products for customers requiring different shelf arrangements, frame dimensions, materials, and finishing options.

Businesses sourcing a 3-Tier Rolling Utility Cart manufacturer in China can discuss OEM and ODM specifications directly with the company. This can be useful for importers and distributors who need product variations for different customer segments.

Metal Wire Mesh Trolley with Handle for Material Handling

Metal Wire Mesh Trolley with Handle products combine a metal mesh storage structure with a mobile base and handling mechanism.

They are designed to support the movement and organization of goods in warehouses, manufacturing facilities, distribution operations, and commercial environments.

The mesh structure provides visibility of stored items and allows airflow through the storage area. The handle supports manual maneuvering, while the caster system enables transportation between operational locations.

For purchasing departments, important technical considerations include mesh dimensions, frame strength, handle height, caster material, wheel diameter, and load capacity.

A trolley designed for light commercial use may require different structural specifications from one intended for industrial material handling.

Buyers should also consider the frequency of use, floor conditions, turning space, and whether the trolley needs to pass through standard doors, elevators, or warehouse aisles.

As a Metal Wire Mesh Trolley with Handle manufacturer, ZEOU supports customized metal fabrication projects based on customer specifications.

Its production equipment, including laser cutting, CNC bending, and automated welding systems, supports the fabrication of different metal structures and trolley configurations.

For Metal Wire Mesh Trolley with Handle wholesale orders, confirming technical drawings and product samples before mass production can help establish consistent expectations for dimensions, structural details, and finishing quality.

Chrome Wire Mesh Trolley for Organized Storage and Transportation

Chrome Wire Mesh Trolley products are used in commercial and industrial environments where mobile storage and organized transportation are required.

The chrome-plated appearance is often selected for commercial settings because it provides a bright metallic finish. Depending on the material, plating process, and intended environment, buyers should verify the product's corrosion-resistance requirements and appropriate maintenance conditions.

Typical applications include commercial storage rooms, retail facilities, workshops, food-related service environments, and general material handling.

When comparing a Chrome Wire Mesh Trolley supplier, buyers should evaluate the trolley's frame structure, mesh construction, shelf configuration, wheel hardware, and finishing quality.

For facilities that require frequent transportation, caster quality and overall structural stability are especially important.

ZEOU's experience in wire shelving, stainless steel trolley production, and customized metal products provides a manufacturing foundation for customers seeking different trolley configurations.

The company works with carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and other materials according to product requirements.

Businesses seeking an OEM Chrome Wire Mesh Trolley or ODM Chrome Wire Mesh Trolley can communicate their preferred dimensions, material specifications, finishing requirements, and application details for technical evaluation.

5-Tier Wire Shelving for High-Density Storage

5-Tier Wire Shelving is designed to provide multiple storage levels within a vertical framework.

Its five-shelf configuration can help businesses organize inventory, tools, supplies, and commercial products while making use of available vertical space.

Applications include warehouse storage rooms, workshops, retail backrooms, commercial kitchens, laboratories, and industrial facilities.

The effectiveness of a five-tier shelving unit depends on the relationship between shelf dimensions, total height, load capacity, material thickness, and installation conditions.

Purchasers should distinguish between the rated load capacity of individual shelves and the total load capacity of the complete shelving system. They should also confirm whether the stated load rating assumes evenly distributed weight.

For a 5-Tier Wire Shelving manufacturer, production consistency is an important consideration because wholesale orders may involve multiple units that need to share the same dimensions, shelf spacing, and finishing specifications.

ZEOU offers manufacturing and customization services for wire shelving systems. Customers can discuss shelf dimensions, adjustable configurations, materials, and surface treatments according to their storage requirements.

For distributors sourcing 5-Tier Wire Shelving wholesale quantities, direct communication with the manufacturer can help clarify product specifications, packaging, and production arrangements.

Warehouse Chrome Wire Shelving Unit for Professional Storage Environments

Warehouse Chrome Wire Shelving Unit products are intended for organized storage in environments where accessibility, shelf adjustment, and practical space utilization are important.

The wire shelving format allows products to be stored on multiple levels while maintaining visibility across the shelving structure.

Warehouse operators may use these units for spare parts, packaged products, tools, supplies, and other inventory items.

Before selecting a Warehouse Chrome Wire Shelving Unit, buyers should consider the available floor area, required shelf dimensions, total system height, weight distribution, and operating environment.

They should also confirm whether chrome plating is suitable for the intended humidity and cleaning conditions.

In environments exposed to moisture, chemicals, or frequent washing, alternative stainless steel or appropriately specified protective finishes may be more suitable.

ZEOU manufactures metal shelving and storage systems for different commercial and industrial applications. Its material-processing capabilities allow the company to support projects requiring different metal types and structural arrangements.

As a potential Warehouse Chrome Wire Shelving Unit OEM manufacturer, ZEOU can work with buyers to evaluate custom dimensions and shelving configurations.

For large procurement projects, technical specifications and sample approvals provide a practical basis for confirming product suitability before mass production.

3-Tier Wire Shelving Unit for Flexible Space Organization

A 3-Tier Wire Shelving Unit provides a compact shelving configuration for storage locations that do not require a large number of vertical levels.

It can be used in commercial storage rooms, retail environments, workshops, offices, and other spaces where frequently accessed items need to remain organized.

The three-tier structure offers a balance between accessible storage and compact installation dimensions.

Buyers evaluating a high-quality 3-Tier Wire Shelving Unit should consider shelf depth, shelf width, overall height, wire spacing, material thickness, adjustment features, and load ratings.

The product's finish should also be selected according to its intended application.

For wholesale buyers, consistent manufacturing dimensions and stable finishing quality are important because they influence the ability to distribute the same product across different retail or commercial channels.

ZEOU provides metal shelving manufacturing and OEM/ODM customization services for customers seeking different wire shelving configurations.

The company can evaluate customer requirements involving product dimensions, materials, shelf arrangements, and finishing specifications.

OEM and ODM Manufacturing Services for International Buyers

In international B2B procurement, standard catalog products do not always satisfy the requirements of every customer.

Importers may need specific dimensions to fit existing warehouse layouts. Retail distributors may require product finishes that match their market positioning. Industrial operators may need different load capacities, frame structures, or materials to suit their daily operations.

OEM and ODM manufacturing services provide an approach for addressing these differences.

ZEOU supports customized metal product development based on customer drawings, samples, and technical requirements.

Its engineering and manufacturing resources support projects involving:

Customized wire shelving dimensions.

Adjustable shelf structures and configurations.

Metal garment racks and display equipment.

Steel wire mesh carts and utility trolleys.

Warehouse roll containers and roll cages.

Stainless steel material-handling equipment.

Customized metal fabrication and structural components.

Material selection and surface finishing.

For OEM projects, customers may provide their existing product drawings or specifications for manufacturing assessment.

For ODM projects, customers can discuss product concepts and functional requirements with the company's engineering team to evaluate possible structural and manufacturing solutions.

Before production, buyers should confirm important details such as material grade, thickness, product dimensions, welding requirements, load ratings, coating specifications, packaging, and inspection standards.

This process helps establish a shared technical understanding between the purchasing department and manufacturing team.

Quality Management and Manufacturing Verification

Quality management is an important part of sourcing metal shelving and material-handling equipment.

A product's reliability depends not only on its design but also on raw material selection, dimensional accuracy, welding consistency, surface treatment, assembly quality, and final inspection.

ZEOU operates under an ISO 9001 quality management system certification and maintains relevant CE, RoHS, and SGS certification or testing documentation for applicable products and requirements.

Its production equipment includes automated welding machinery and precision metal processing systems designed to support manufacturing consistency.

For international buyers, the appropriate verification process should be established according to the product category and destination market.

Common inspection considerations include:

Raw material verification and material specifications.

Wire diameter and metal thickness.

Product dimensions and dimensional tolerances.

Welding appearance and connection integrity.

Surface coating or plating consistency.

Load capacity and structural stability.

Caster movement and braking functionality.

Product assembly and packaging condition.

Pre-shipment inspection and order conformity.

Purchasers should also request relevant test reports and product documentation where required by their industry or destination market.

For commercial and industrial equipment, load capacity should be clearly defined and supported by appropriate testing. Buyers should avoid comparing different suppliers based only on nominal load figures without understanding the testing method and loading conditions.

ZEOU's manufacturing approach emphasizes coordination between production processes, technical specifications, and customer requirements to support consistent product delivery.

Why International Buyers Evaluate the Original Manufacturer

When sourcing a White Garment Rack, Black Powder Coated Steel Wire Rack, Roll Container, or other metal storage product, buyers frequently compare several suppliers before making a purchasing decision.

The distinction between a trading company and an original manufacturer can be relevant, particularly for customers placing repeat wholesale orders or requiring customized products.

A manufacturer with in-house production equipment may offer more direct communication regarding fabrication methods, technical changes, and production schedules.

However, factory ownership alone does not establish product quality. Buyers should also assess the actual production processes, quality management practices, engineering support, and ability to meet agreed specifications.

A reliable White Garment Rack manufacturer should be able to explain its material and finishing options.

A dependable Black Powder Coated Steel Wire Rack factory should provide clear information about wire specifications, welding, coating, and load ratings.

A capable Roll Container manufacturer should understand the structural requirements of mobile logistics equipment, including frame strength, caster selection, and nesting or folding functions.

Similarly, an experienced wire shelving manufacturer should be able to clarify shelf configurations, adjustment mechanisms, and suitable applications.

ZEOU positions its services around these practical procurement considerations by providing metal product manufacturing, engineering coordination, and customization support from its Dongguan facility.

Manufacturing Experience and Customer Industries

According to company information, ZEOU has served more than 6,000 customers across various industries and has supplied products to more than 500 recognized domestic and international brands.

Its customer and industry experience includes businesses associated with manufacturing, electronics, automotive production, commercial retail, warehousing, and logistics.

The company identifies BYD, Huawei, Foxconn, Aohai, and HKC among organizations and brands it has served.

Such experience reflects the range of manufacturing and product requirements encountered across different business environments. Individual project specifications, however, depend on customer requirements and the relevant purchasing agreements.

ZEOU's products are supplied to markets including the United States, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and other international destinations.

Its export experience provides a basis for working with overseas procurement teams that require communication regarding product specifications, manufacturing arrangements, packaging, and international shipment preparation.

For buyers seeking a China White Garment Rack wholesale supplier or a China 5-Tier Wire Shelving factory, the company's location in Dongguan also places its manufacturing operations within one of Guangdong's established industrial manufacturing regions.

How to Evaluate a Reliable Metal Storage Equipment Supplier

Choosing the right supplier requires a structured evaluation process.

For purchasing managers, importers, and distributors, the following steps can help reduce uncertainty during supplier selection.

First, identify the actual product application. A garment rack used in a retail store may have different requirements from one used in a warehouse or commercial distribution facility.

Second, define the technical specifications. Buyers should establish dimensions, materials, thicknesses, surface finishes, load requirements, caster types, and packaging expectations before requesting quotations.

Third, review the manufacturer's production capabilities. Relevant equipment, engineering resources, production capacity, and in-house processing capabilities can help determine whether a supplier is suitable for the order.

Fourth, verify quality management and product documentation. Request applicable certifications, material information, testing records, and inspection procedures.

Fifth, evaluate sample quality. A physical sample or approved prototype can help confirm dimensions, assembly, finishing, and functional details before bulk production.

Finally, clarify commercial arrangements. Buyers should discuss minimum order quantities, production lead times, payment terms, packaging, shipment arrangements, and after-sales responsibilities.

This approach applies to procurement projects involving White Garment Rack, Black Powder Coated Steel Wire Rack, Adjustable Wire Shelves with Levelling Feet, 3-Tier Rolling Utility Cart, Metal Wire Mesh Trolley with Handle, Chrome Wire Mesh Trolley, 5-Tier Wire Shelving, Warehouse Chrome Wire Shelving Unit, and 3-Tier Wire Shelving Unit products.

ZEOU encourages business customers to communicate their intended applications and technical requirements when discussing potential manufacturing projects.

Supporting Long-Term B2B Supply Relationships

For distributors and wholesalers, a supplier relationship often extends beyond a single purchase order.

Repeat orders require consistent product specifications, reliable communication, manageable production schedules, and clear quality expectations.

For OEM customers, these requirements may also include confidentiality arrangements, drawing management, customized packaging, and product modifications.

For warehouse operators and industrial buyers, the priority may be obtaining equipment that fits existing processes and operating environments.

ZEOU's manufacturing services are structured to support these different purchasing requirements through customized metal fabrication, product development, and production coordination.

By offering wire shelving, commercial storage racks, stainless steel trolleys, roll containers, and utility carts within its product portfolio, the company provides international customers with a manufacturing source for multiple categories of metal storage and logistics equipment.

The company continues to focus on manufacturing development, production process improvement, and customer-oriented customization to support its B2B partnerships.

Businesses evaluating a White Garment Rack original manufacturer, an OEM Black Powder Coated Steel Wire Rack supplier, a Roll Container factory, or a wholesale wire shelving manufacturer can contact ZEOU to discuss product drawings, samples, order quantities, and technical requirements.

Purchasing Inquiries and Manufacturing Cooperation

Dongguan Zeou Hardware Products Co., Ltd. welcomes inquiries from international importers, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, project contractors, and industrial procurement departments.

Customers interested in White Garment Rack, Black Powder Coated Steel Wire Rack, Roll Container, Adjustable Wire Shelves with Levelling Feet, 3-Tier Rolling Utility Cart, Metal Wire Mesh Trolley with Handle, Chrome Wire Mesh Trolley, 5-Tier Wire Shelving, Warehouse Chrome Wire Shelving Unit, and 3-Tier Wire Shelving Unit products can contact the company for product information and manufacturing discussions.

To facilitate quotation and technical evaluation, purchasing teams are encouraged to provide product drawings, reference photographs, required dimensions, material preferences, surface treatment requirements, estimated order quantities, and intended applications.

Providing these details allows the manufacturing team to better understand project requirements and evaluate appropriate production arrangements.

About The Company

Dongguan Zeou Hardware Products Co., Ltd. is a professional metal products manufacturer operating under the ZEOU brand, with 17 years of experience in the development, production, and customization of metal shelving, stainless steel trolleys, roll containers, warehouse storage racks, and related metal products. Founded in 2009, the company provides OEM and ODM manufacturing services supported by an approximately 6,130-square-meter production facility, experienced engineering personnel, and a range of metal processing and welding equipment. Its products serve manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, retail, healthcare, and other commercial and industrial sectors in domestic and international markets. ZEOU's mission is to provide reliable, application-oriented metal manufacturing solutions through quality management, continuous improvement, engineering development, and long-term cooperation with global B2B customers.