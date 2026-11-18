MENAFN - GetNews)"Shenzhen Meld Display Technology Co., Ltd."Shenzhen Meld Display Technology Co., Ltd., established in 2016, is a China-based manufacturer specializing in LED light guide plates, LED lighting products, backlight panels, advertising light boxes, and customized lighting solutions. With a 3,000m2 factory, dedicated R&D team, and OEM/ODM capabilities, Meld Display serves global distributors, wholesalers, and project buyers with integrated manufacturing, quality control, and customized LED lighting solutions.

Shenzhen, Guangdong, China – November 18, 2026 – Shenzhen Meld Display Technology Co., Ltd., operating under the brand Meld Display, continues to expand its manufacturing and customization capabilities in LED lighting, light guide plates, backlight panels, and commercial advertising lighting products. Based in Shenzhen, China, the company serves international buyers, distributors, project contractors, wholesalers, and OEM/ODM partners seeking manufacturing support for customized LED lighting and display applications.

Founded in 2016, Meld Display focuses on the research and development, manufacturing, distribution, and customization of LED optical components and lighting products. Its product portfolio includes LED luminous character boards, diffuser plates, commercial advertising LED displays, silicone flexible neon light strips, LED flexible light strips, LED advertising light boxes, LED finished light boards, backlight panels, display backlight strips, and light guide plates.

With an established production facility, dedicated engineering resources, and integrated manufacturing processes, the company provides product development and manufacturing services for customers with different technical specifications, project requirements, and purchasing objectives.

As demand for customized illuminated displays, commercial signage, retail lighting, and electronic display components continues to create opportunities across international markets, Meld Display is focusing on manufacturing consistency, flexible customization, product quality management, and coordinated delivery services.

Meld Display Addresses Growing Demand for Customized LED Lighting Products

Commercial lighting and illuminated display applications require components that meet specific requirements for brightness, dimensions, optical uniformity, material performance, installation conditions, and operating environments. For international buyers, selecting a suitable LED lighting manufacturer involves more than comparing product prices. Manufacturing experience, technical support, customization capability, quality inspection, certification documentation, and delivery coordination are also important considerations.

Meld Display has developed its product and manufacturing operations around these purchasing requirements.

The company works with customers requiring standard LED lighting components as well as customized products developed according to drawings, samples, application specifications, or project requirements. Its engineering and production teams support different stages of the manufacturing process, from initial technical communication and material selection to sample development, production, inspection, and shipment.

For overseas distributors and importers, this integrated service structure offers a coordinated approach to sourcing LED lighting products from China. For project-based customers, it provides a manufacturing partner capable of discussing individual product dimensions, optical characteristics, electrical configurations, and assembly requirements.

The company's manufacturing focus covers both individual optical components and finished lighting assemblies. This allows customers to discuss light guide plate s, LED strips, backlight components, and related accessories within a connected product development and supply process.

LED Luminous Character Board Manufacturing for Commercial Signage Applications

LED luminous character boards are widely used in retail storefronts, commercial buildings, shopping centers, exhibition spaces, corporate identification systems, and indoor advertising installations.

These illuminated products require careful consideration of light distribution, structural design, LED configuration, installation methods, and visual consistency. Depending on the application, buyers may require different character sizes, shapes, illumination effects, materials, and electrical connections.

As an LED luminous character board manufacturer in China, Meld Display supports customized lighting product requirements based on customer drawings and project specifications.

Its manufacturing and customization capabilities can support discussions involving character dimensions, LED lighting configurations, illumination uniformity, structural components, wiring arrangements, and product assembly. Customers seeking an LED luminous character board factory can communicate their intended application and technical requirements to determine an appropriate manufacturing approach.

For distributors and project contractors, the ability to work directly with an original manufacturer can help simplify technical communication and coordinate product specifications before mass production.

Meld Display also provides OEM-related manufacturing support for customers developing private-label lighting products or sourcing customized illuminated components for commercial projects.

When evaluating a reliable LED luminous character board supplier, purchasing teams typically consider production capability, material selection, product consistency, inspection procedures, and communication efficiency. These considerations form part of the company's broader approach to customized LED lighting manufacturing.

Diffuser Plate and Light Guide Plate Solutions for Optical Applications

Optical components play an important role in the performance of commercial lighting fixtures, advertising light boxes, display backlighting systems, and illuminated panels.

Diffuser plates and light guide plates serve related but different functions in lighting systems. A diffuser plate helps distribute and soften transmitted light, while a light guide plate directs light through an optical structure and uses carefully designed extraction patterns to achieve more uniform illumination across a panel.

Meld Display manufactures and supplies light guide plates and related optical lighting components for applications requiring specific optical and dimensional characteristics.

Its product range includes laser-dotted light guide plates, Mitsubishi PMMA light guide plates, and PS light guide plates. These materials and processing options allow customers to consider different requirements involving optical clarity, application size, product cost, and intended operating conditions.

Mitsubishi PMMA is suitable for applications where optical clarity and material consistency are important considerations. PS materials can be considered for certain large-format advertising and commercial lighting applications where project specifications and cost requirements influence material selection.

The company's dedicated light guide plate processing workshop supports customized dimensions, shapes, and optical pattern requirements.

For customers sourcing a China diffuser plate manufacturer or a light guide plate factory, product selection should be based on the complete lighting structure rather than the optical panel alone. Panel thickness, LED placement, light source configuration, reflective materials, diffusion layers, and installation conditions can all influence final illumination performance.

Meld Display works with customers to review these factors during product development and customization.

The company supports light guide plate thickness options ranging from approximately 2 mm to 10 mm, subject to product dimensions, material selection, and technical requirements. Customized outlines can include rectangular, circular, arc-shaped, ring-shaped, and irregular geometries developed from customer-provided drawings.

Its laser processing capabilities also support customized dot distribution patterns designed to improve illumination uniformity across the light-emitting surface.

For OEM and ODM purchasing programs, these services provide a basis for developing optical components according to the specific requirements of lighting equipment manufacturers, advertising contractors, and display system integrators.

Commercial Advertising LED Display and LED Advertising Light Box Manufacturing

Commercial advertising lighting continues to be used in retail environments, shopping malls, supermarkets, transportation facilities, exhibition venues, and public commercial spaces.

Illuminated advertising products include ultra-thin LED light boxes, poster light boxes, illuminated signboards, storefront signage, display stands, and custom backlit panels.

Meld Display provides LED lighting products and customized backlight components for commercial advertising applications. Its manufacturing activities cover LED lighting assemblies, light guide plates, LED linear lights, flexible LED strips, and associated electrical components.

For commercial advertising LED display projects, buyers may require customized panel dimensions, brightness levels, light distribution, mounting structures, and electrical configurations. These requirements can differ significantly depending on whether the product is intended for a retail counter, wall-mounted advertising display, illuminated ceiling, exhibition booth, or outdoor-facing commercial installation.

Meld Display works with customers to clarify these specifications before manufacturing.

For LED advertising light box projects, the light guide plate and LED lighting configuration are important factors in achieving consistent illumination. Appropriate optical design can help reduce visible bright spots and dark areas while supporting a slim product structure.

The company also offers customized lighting components for customers developing commercial display systems and illuminated advertising products under their own brands.

International buyers searching for a China LED advertising light box manufacturer or commercial advertising LED display factory often need more than a standard catalog product. They may require modifications to dimensions, materials, light source positioning, wiring, connectors, and packaging.

Meld Display's OEM/ODM service model is designed to accommodate these manufacturing discussions and support projects from sample confirmation through production and shipment.

Silicone Flexible Neon Light Strips and LED Flexible Light Strip Products

Flexible LED lighting products are used in architectural decoration, commercial signage, retail displays, illuminated lettering, decorative installations, and indoor lighting applications.

Silicone flexible neon light strips are designed to provide continuous illuminated lines in applications where conventional rigid lighting components may not be suitable. Their flexible structure can support different installation paths and decorative configurations, depending on the product design and application requirements.

LED flexible light strips provide another category of lighting components for customers developing commercial and decorative lighting systems.

Meld Display's LED product portfolio includes flexible light strips and associated lighting accessories. The company's production and assembly resources support manufacturing discussions involving LED configurations, strip dimensions, electrical connections, product assembly, and customized specifications.

For buyers sourcing silicone flexible neon light strips, important evaluation factors include the silicone material, bending characteristics, illumination consistency, LED configuration, voltage requirements, operating conditions, and installation method.

For LED flexible light strip procurement, purchasing teams may also need to consider LED density, power consumption, color temperature, color rendering requirements, cutting intervals, connection arrangements, and compatible driving systems.

Meld Display supports customer-specific product requirements and can coordinate technical discussions for customized LED lighting assemblies.

Its experience in LED component manufacturing and optical product processing provides a foundation for serving customers seeking flexible lighting components alongside light guide plates and backlighting products.

For distributors, wholesalers, and OEM customers, working with a manufacturer that can coordinate multiple LED lighting categories may help simplify supplier communication and product sourcing arrangements.

LED Finished Light Board and Backlight Panel Manufacturing

Finished light boards and backlight panels are used in a variety of commercial, industrial, and electronic display applications.

These products generally combine LED light sources, optical components, structural elements, and electrical connections into assemblies designed for specific equipment or illuminated display systems.

Meld Display provides LED finished light board and backlight panel manufacturing services based on customer requirements.

Its product-related capabilities include LED linear lighting assemblies, LED backlights for advertising displays, LED backlights for LCD televisions, and other lighting components used in commercial and electronic display applications.

For industrial equipment manufacturers, the requirements of a backlight panel may include controlled brightness, uniform illumination, compact construction, reliable electrical connections, and compatibility with the target display structure.

For advertising display manufacturers, larger panel dimensions and uniform illumination may be more important considerations.

The company supports customization involving panel dimensions, thickness, LED placement, optical materials, connection methods, and assembly configurations.

Its in-house production resources include SMT placement lines for LED beads and lenses, dedicated optical component processing areas, and finished product assembly and testing workshops.

These facilities support coordinated production of lighting components and assemblies under one manufacturing operation.

Customers sourcing a backlight panel factory or LED finished light board manufacturer can provide product drawings, reference samples, or application requirements for technical review.

The company can then discuss the appropriate material selection, production process, sampling requirements, and manufacturing schedule.

Display Backlight Strip Solutions for Electronic and Commercial Equipment

Display backlight strips are important components in display systems where controlled illumination is required behind or around a viewing surface.

They are used in LCD-related applications, industrial control equipment, instrument panels, electronic devices, and certain commercial display systems.

The performance requirements of display backlight strips vary according to screen dimensions, optical structure, LED positioning, power supply configuration, and the intended operating environment.

Meld Display supplies LED backlighting components and related lighting products for customers developing display and electronic equipment.

Its manufacturing and customization services can address different requirements involving LED strip dimensions, LED bead configurations, wiring, connectors, and associated drive components.

The company's product portfolio also includes LED drive control boards and supporting optoelectronic accessories, allowing customers to discuss related electrical and lighting components during product development.

For OEM customers, compatibility between the backlight strip, optical structure, and power supply is an important consideration. Incorrect component selection can affect illumination consistency, thermal performance, assembly efficiency, and long-term operating stability.

Meld Display therefore encourages customers to communicate their technical specifications and intended applications before placing customized production orders.

This approach helps establish clearer product requirements and provides a reference for sample evaluation and subsequent mass production.

Integrated Manufacturing and Production Facilities in Shenzhen

Meld Display operates a standardized production facility covering approximately 3,000 square meters in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China.

The facility integrates several manufacturing functions, including SMT placement, LED lighting component processing, light guide plate processing, finished product assembly, and quality inspection.

Its production infrastructure includes multiple SMT placement lines for LED beads and lenses, a dedicated laser light guide plate processing workshop, finished product assembly lines, and dozens of high-precision production and optical testing instruments.

The integration of these processes supports the company's manufacturing activities across different LED lighting and optical component categories.

The company also maintains a dedicated R&D team of approximately 10 to 20 professionals.

The engineering team participates in product development, customized solution design, sample preparation, technical evaluation, and ongoing product improvement.

For customers with non-standard product requirements, engineering involvement is particularly relevant during the initial stages of customization.

Drawings and product samples can help clarify dimensional tolerances, optical requirements, material specifications, and structural configurations before production begins.

By coordinating technical development and manufacturing within the same organization, Meld Display aims to maintain communication continuity between product design, sampling, and production execution.

Quality Management and International Certifications

Product quality management is an important consideration for international sourcing, particularly when LED lighting components are incorporated into commercial installations, electronic equipment, or branded retail products.

Meld Display maintains ISO 9001 Quality Management System and ISO 14001 Environmental Management System certifications.

Its product certification and testing documentation includes CE, RoHS, ERP, UKCA-related testing, EMC, LVD, and IEC 62471 photobiological safety documentation for relevant products and configurations.

Certification applicability depends on the product category, electrical design, intended market, and applicable regulatory requirements. Buyers are encouraged to confirm the specific documentation required for each product and destination market before placing orders.

The company's quality management approach includes inspection of dimensions, appearance, craftsmanship, structural characteristics, and relevant product specifications.

During customized production, the approved sample serves as a reference for subsequent manufacturing.

This process provides a defined quality benchmark and helps align production expectations between the manufacturer and the customer.

For overseas importers and distributors, documentation and product inspection are also important parts of supplier evaluation. Clear product specifications and agreed inspection requirements can help reduce misunderstandings during manufacturing and delivery.

Research, Development, and Intellectual Property

Meld Display's product development activities are supported by a dedicated engineering team and accumulated manufacturing experience in optical components and LED lighting assemblies.

The company reports holding 13 utility model patents and one invention patent covering areas related to light guide plate structures, LED strip connections, and thermal management innovations.

These intellectual property achievements reflect its continued involvement in product engineering and manufacturing-related development.

In LED lighting applications, technical improvements may involve optical pattern design, component positioning, connection structures, thermal management, and assembly methods.

For customized projects, engineering considerations often need to balance illumination requirements with manufacturing feasibility, material availability, installation conditions, and target production costs.

Meld Display's R&D resources support discussions with customers seeking modifications to existing products or the development of new lighting assemblies.

The company also considers sample development an important part of the customization process, allowing buyers to assess product dimensions, appearance, construction, and relevant performance characteristics before approving mass production.

OEM and ODM Customization Services for International Buyers

OEM and ODM manufacturing is an important purchasing option for distributors, lighting brands, advertising contractors, and equipment manufacturers that need products adapted to their own specifications.

Meld Display provides customized manufacturing services for light guide plates, LED lighting products, backlight components, and related assemblies.

Its customization capabilities cover several areas.

Custom Dimensions and Shapes

Products can be developed according to customer drawings, including rectangular, circular, arc-shaped, ring-shaped, and irregular outlines. AI, CAD, and PDF drawings can be used as references for technical evaluation.

Material Selection

Customers can discuss Mitsubishi PMMA and PS materials according to optical requirements, product dimensions, intended applications, and cost considerations.

Thickness Options

Light guide plate thickness options can range from 2 mm to 10 mm, depending on product design and manufacturing feasibility.

Laser Dot Patterns

Customized laser-scoring and dot distribution patterns can be developed to support the desired illumination characteristics and light distribution.

Brightness and Color Temperature

LED lighting configurations can be discussed for different brightness requirements and color temperatures, including warm white around 2700K and daylight white around 6500K. High-CRI configurations up to 95 may be considered for suitable products and applications.

Logo and Printing

Private-label requirements can include silk-screen printing, laser engraving, and etched logos, subject to product design and processing conditions.

Wiring and Connectors

Cable lengths, waterproof connectors, electrical interfaces, and compatible drivers can be discussed according to installation requirements.

Packaging and Private Label

Customers can request neutral packaging or customized packaging with branding, barcodes, and product instruction manuals.

These services are intended to support different purchasing models, from standard component procurement to customized product development and private-label manufacturing.

A Six-Step Manufacturing Process from Concept to Delivery

To coordinate customized orders, Meld Display follows a structured process covering requirement confirmation, sampling, production, inspection, and shipment.

The first stage is requirement alignment. Customers provide their product specifications, including dimensions, quantities, thickness, materials, manufacturing requirements, and technical drawings where available.

The second stage is requirement confirmation. The company discusses pricing, payment terms, delivery expectations, logistics arrangements, and after-sales requirements to establish the agreed order conditions.

The third stage is sample confirmation. A preliminary sample is manufactured according to the agreed specifications and sent to the customer for evaluation. Once approved, the sample becomes the quality reference for mass production.

The fourth stage is mass production. Manufacturing proceeds according to the confirmed sample and agreed product specifications, with production progress coordinated throughout the order.

The fifth stage is quality inspection. The QC team checks relevant product characteristics, including dimensions, appearance, workmanship, and structural requirements. Products that do not meet the agreed standards are separated before shipment.

The sixth stage is packaging and shipping. Products are prepared using packaging intended to reduce the risk of shock, moisture, and surface damage during transportation. Customs clearance and logistics coordination are arranged according to the shipment requirements.

This process provides customers with defined checkpoints throughout the manufacturing cycle and helps establish a shared understanding of product specifications and delivery expectations.

Applications Across Retail, Advertising, Lighting, and Electronics

Meld Display's products are used or developed for a range of applications involving illuminated displays and LED lighting.

In commercial retail environments, light guide plates, LED strips, and backlight components can be incorporated into display stands, jewelry cabinets, cosmetic counters, illuminated shelves, and showroom feature walls.

In advertising applications, LED lighting products can be used in ultra-thin light boxes, poster displays, illuminated signboards, and storefront signage.

In lighting fixtures, optical panels and LED assemblies can support flat panel lighting, decorative ceilings, and indoor illuminated architectural elements.

In electronic and industrial applications, backlight components can be developed for industrial control equipment, instrument panels, and related display systems.

The company's product range also supports projects involving subway facilities, shopping malls, supermarkets, consumer electronics, and mobile phone display applications.

For project contractors and equipment manufacturers, customized components can be discussed according to the specific dimensions, illumination characteristics, and assembly conditions of the intended installation.

Supporting Global Buyers and OEM Manufacturing Partnerships

Meld Display serves customers in more than 50 countries, reflecting its participation in international LED lighting and optical component supply chains.

Its customer base and target purchasing segments include importers, wholesalers, distributors, commercial lighting companies, advertising equipment manufacturers, display system integrators, and OEM/ODM customers.

When evaluating a China LED lighting manufacturer, overseas purchasing teams generally consider several practical factors: production capacity, technical communication, sample quality, customization flexibility, certification documentation, order consistency, and delivery coordination.

Meld Display's manufacturing model is designed to address these areas through integrated production operations and direct technical communication.

For buyers searching for a reliable LED lighting factory, a professional light guide plate manufacturer, or an original LED backlight supplier in China, the company provides a point of contact for discussing product specifications and customized sourcing requirements.

The company also recognizes that purchasing requirements differ across markets and applications. A distributor sourcing standard LED flexible light strips may prioritize product consistency and packaging, while an advertising contractor may focus on customized dimensions, brightness, and installation compatibility.

Similarly, an electronic equipment manufacturer may require more detailed technical discussions involving backlight dimensions, electrical interfaces, thermal characteristics, and optical performance.

By supporting multiple product categories and customized manufacturing arrangements, Meld Display aims to establish long-term working relationships with customers requiring coordinated LED lighting and optical component supply.

Product Sourcing Considerations for LED Lighting Buyers

For companies comparing LED lighting suppliers, several technical and commercial considerations can help establish whether a manufacturer is suitable for a specific purchasing project.

First, buyers should confirm the actual manufacturing scope. A company supplying LED components may not necessarily have the facilities or technical resources to manufacture customized optical panels or finished lighting assemblies.

Second, product specifications should be clearly documented. Dimensions, thickness, materials, LED configuration, brightness requirements, color temperature, electrical characteristics, and connector arrangements should be confirmed before sampling.

Third, sample evaluation should be completed before mass production. This is particularly important for light guide plates and backlight panel s, where optical performance and illumination uniformity can affect the final application.

Fourth, certification documentation should match the actual product and destination market. Buyers should request relevant reports and confirm their applicability rather than relying on general certification statements.

Finally, packaging, shipment arrangements, production lead times, and inspection standards should be agreed upon before order confirmation.

Meld Display encourages purchasing teams to provide detailed drawings, reference samples, or application descriptions when requesting a quotation. This information allows the company to assess manufacturing feasibility and discuss a suitable product configuration.

Company Development and Future Manufacturing Focus

As LED lighting and illuminated display products continue to serve retail, advertising, architectural, and electronic equipment markets, manufacturing requirements are becoming increasingly application-specific.

Product customization, optical consistency, component integration, and manufacturing coordination remain important considerations for companies sourcing LED lighting products internationally.

Meld Display continues to focus on its core manufacturing areas, including light guide plates, LED flexible lighting, backlight components, commercial advertising lighting, and customized illuminated assemblies.

Its ongoing development priorities include strengthening engineering support, improving production coordination, maintaining quality management procedures, and expanding its capabilities for customized OEM/ODM orders.

With its manufacturing base in Shenzhen, Guangdong, the company remains positioned to serve international customers seeking LED lighting components and customized display illumination products from China.

Overseas buyers, distributors, and project contractors interested in LED luminous character boards, diffuser plates, commercial advertising LED displays, silicone flexible neon light strips, LED flexible light strips, LED advertising light boxes, LED finished light board s, backlight panels, display backlight strips, and light guide plates can contact the company to discuss technical requirements, sampling arrangements, and manufacturing cooperation.

About Meld Display

Shenzhen Meld Display Technology Co., Ltd., established in 2016, is a Shenzhen-based manufacturer specializing in LED light guide plates, LED lighting products, backlight components, and customized commercial lighting solutions. Operating under the brand Meld Display, the company combines product research and development, optical processing, LED manufacturing, and finished product assembly to serve customers in domestic and international markets. Its manufacturing capabilities support standard product supply as well as customized OEM and ODM projects. The company's mission is to provide practical, application-oriented LED lighting and optical solutions through consistent manufacturing, technical support, and coordinated customer service.