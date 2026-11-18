The feed pump acts as the heart of any sludge and slurry solidliquidseparation system. Conventional centrifugal slurry pumps suffer from wellknown drawbacks: high power consumption, nonadjustable flow rate, fast impeller wear and high recurring maintenance expenses. As filterpress chambers fill up and filter cakes build up, process requirements shift from highflow / lowpressure filling to lowflow / highpressure cake squeezing. Centrifugal pumps cannot dynamically adapt to these changing working conditions, resulting in substantial wasted power. Frequent replacement of impellers and shaft seals further drives up annual operating expenditure for plant operators.

To address these industry pain points, Sinou has developed the ZPB intelligent highpressure ceramic plunger pump drawing on its portfolio of 86 authorized patents and decades of realworld field data. The core competitive advantages of the ZPB series are reflected in material performance, intelligent control, energysaving efficiency, operational reliability, easymaintenance design and flexible customisation, detailed as below:

1. Superior Wearresistant & Corrosionresistant Ceramic Material

Equipped with highpurity alumina ceramic plungers finished by precision grinding, the plunger reaches hardness above HRC85 with surface roughness down to 0.4 μm. Compared with metal plungers, ceramic components resist abrasion from sand, grit and solid particles inside slurry media and stand up to weak chemical corrosion from industrial wastewater. There is no shear effect during material transportation, so the physical properties of incoming slurry will not be damaged. Strong selfpriming capacity (35 meters) enables stable suction for thick sludge, sedimentrich concrete wastewater and coal slurry without frequent blockage.

2. PLC Intelligent Segmented Hydraulic Control for Perfect Filterpress Matching

The builtin PLC segmented hydraulic control system can automatically track the full filterpress working cycle. At the initial filling phase, it outputs large flow under low pressure to rapidly fill empty filter chambers. When filter cakes accumulate and system pressure rises, the pump intelligently reduces output flow down to 20 % of its nominal flow while maintaining stable highpressure squeezing. Output pressure stays constant regardless of flow variation. This working curve perfectly matches the actual filtration characteristic of filter presses, eliminating energy loss caused by overflow relief which commonly exists in traditional pump systems.

3. Remarkable Energysaving Performance for Lower Operational Expense

Thanks to dualcylinder hydraulic drive design, the ZPB pump only consumes power according to realtime process demand. It achieves up to 50 % energy saving compared with conventional centrifugal slurry pumps. Taking the 120 m3/h model as reference: under identical working conditions, the plunger pump adopts 37 kW motor while a centrifugal slurry pump requires 75 kW. Calculated based on 10hour daily operation and 300 working days per year, a single pump can bring substantial annual electricity savings for end users.

4. Stable Mechanical Structure with Low Vibration & Clean Onsite Condition

Adopting compact builtin plunger layout and threecolumn support frame structure, the whole unit features high structural rigidity for longtime continuous heavyduty operation. Soft reversing sensor control realises smooth cylinder switchover, effectively reducing mechanical impact, vibration and running noise. The closed internal coolingwater circulation avoids coolingwater overflow, keeping the workshop floor dry and tidy, which meets highstandard environmentalmanagement requirements for concrete batching plants and municipal wastewater workshops.

5. Lowcost & Convenient Daily Maintenance, Extended Service Lifespan

Key wearing parts are limited to valve discs and plunger sealing assemblies, without easilydamaged rotating impeller components. Sparepart replacement cycles vary for different medium: 36 months for ceramic slurry and 612 months for municipal sludge. Annual sparepart expenditure can be kept at a very low level. Simple pressure adjustment can be finished by tightening or loosening the pressureregulating valve without complex parameter debugging. The overall designed service life reaches 1015 years, greatly cutting unplanned production downtime and equipment renewal investment.

6. Flexible Customisation to Diverse Working Conditions

Standard pressure adjustment range covers 02.0 MPa, and available flow ranges from 15 m3/h up to 200 m3/h. Sinou can adjust pump configuration for customers according to actual slurry properties, filterpress area, feeding pressure and onsite installation constraints. The ZPB series can serve smallsize labscale filter presses as well as largecapacity industrial filterpress units for heavyduty solidliquid separation.

Take the 120 m3/h model as an example: under equal process conditions, the plunger pump only requires 37 kW motor power versus 75 kW for a centrifugal slurry pump. Running 10 hours per day for 300 days per year, one single unit can save considerable electricity cost annually. Wear parts are limited to valve discs and sealing assemblies; yearly sparepart costs can be kept low. The pump is engineered for a service life of 1015 years and greatly reduces unplanned downtime.

Proven by field performance, Sinou plunger pumps are trusted by more than 8,000 industrial customers worldwide. Sinou is a key qualified supplier for leading enterprises such as Sany Heavy Industry, Zoomlion and China Southern Cement, with numerous running references in municipal environmental projects, concrete batching plants and coalmine sludge treatment sites.

“Solidliquidseparation equipment should not only fulfil basic conveying tasks. We focus on customers' fulllifecycle value, balancing energy efficiency, wear resistance and easy maintenance,” commented Sinou's technical director. Going forward, Sinou will continue R&D in highpressure conveying and environmentalprotection watertreatment equipment. Aligned with global lowcarbon trends, Sinou will supply highperformance complete solutions for industrial solidwaste and wastewatertreatment projects across the globe.

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