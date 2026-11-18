MIDDLETOWN, NY - November 18, 2026 - Field sobriety tests play a central role in many New York DWI arrests, yet the results are not always reliable. Middletown DWI defense attorney Randall F. Inniss of The Inniss Firm, PLLC ( ) has released guidance explaining how administration errors, medical conditions, environmental factors, and video evidence can all be used to challenge the outcome of these roadside exercises. Because scoring often depends on an officer's observations and judgment, the guide outlines when and how those results can be questioned in court.

According to Middletown DWI defense attorney Randall F. Inniss, a former New York State Trooper and an NHTSA instructor in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, the reliability of these tests depends entirely on strict compliance with established procedures. "The officer's conclusion is still an opinion, and that opinion depends on whether the test was explained, demonstrated, administered, and scored correctly," Inniss explains. Unclear instructions, a sloped roadside, or an untreated knee injury can all produce physical clues that an officer may misinterpret as alcohol impairment.

Middletown DWI defense attorney Randall F. Inniss notes that roadside field sobriety tests are voluntary in New York. The state's Implied Consent Law under Vehicle and Traffic Law Section 1194 applies to chemical testing of breath, blood, or urine after an arrest, not to roadside balance exercises. Refusing a chemical test triggers an automatic license revocation of at least one year, while declining the roadside physical tests does not carry that same statutory penalty, though an officer may still make an arrest based on other observations.

The standardized battery consists of three tests: the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test, the Walk-and-Turn test, and the One-Leg Stand test. Each has a fixed set of clues and a specific decision point established by NHTSA. Inniss points out that the validation research does not measure intoxication directly. "The studies validated a specific protocol," he says. "A test administered off protocol has not been validated at all, and that distinction is often the difference between evidence a judge treats as strong and evidence a judge treats as one officer's opinion."

Attorney Inniss highlights that the NHTSA curriculum itself identifies drivers for whom the balance tests may not produce reliable results. These include individuals over roughly 65 years of age, those who are 50 or more pounds overweight, people with back, leg, hip, knee, or ankle injuries, individuals with inner ear conditions, and anyone wearing heels more than two inches high. When an officer administers balance tests to someone flagged by the manual, the scientific reliability of the results can be called into question.

Administration errors are another common line of challenge in a Middletown field sobriety test defense. Inniss observes that officers must give clear instructions and demonstrate each test correctly before a driver performs it. Confusing directions, an abbreviated demonstration, or scoring mistakes can cause a sober person to be marked with clues they never actually displayed. Reports that list more clues than the video supports are a frequent point of cross-examination.

Environmental conditions also affect test validity. The Inniss Firm notes that balance tests are supposed to be conducted on a dry, hard, level surface with adequate room, yet roadside shoulders along Route 211 or Interstate 84 may be sloped, graveled, snow-covered, or poorly lit. Passing traffic, flashing overhead lights, cold weather, and a driver's footwear can each affect balance and concentration without ever appearing in the clue count.

Inniss emphasizes the importance of medical documentation and video evidence. Conditions such as inner ear problems, prior injuries, diabetes, vertigo, neurological issues, and medication side effects can generate clues unrelated to alcohol. "An officer is trained to ask about injuries and conditions before testing, and a report that shows no such inquiry is itself a defense point," he adds. Dashboard and body camera footage frequently reveals inconsistencies between the officer's report and what actually occurred at the scene.

Preserving that footage promptly is critical. Attorney Inniss advises that body and dash camera recordings are not kept indefinitely and non-flagged videos can be overwritten within weeks or months. New York's automatic discovery statute, Criminal Procedure Law Section 245.20, requires the prosecution to disclose electronic recordings related to the case, and multiple agencies, including the New York State Police, the City of Middletown Police Department, and the Orange County Sheriff's Office, may each hold separate footage of the same stop.

With more than two decades of service with the New York State Police and years teaching NHTSA field sobriety testing to attorneys, Inniss brings a dual perspective to how DWI cases are built and where they can be challenged. For those facing DWI charges based on roadside test results in Middletown or throughout Orange County, contacting an experienced DWI defense attorney may help identify procedural errors and protect available defenses before evidence is lost.

About The Inniss Firm, PLLC:

The Inniss Firm, PLLC is a Middletown-based criminal defense law firm focused on DWI and impaired driving defense. Led by attorney Randall F. Inniss, a former New York State Trooper and NHTSA Standardized Field Sobriety Test instructor, the firm represents drivers in Middletown, throughout Orange County, and across the Hudson Valley. The office is located at 280 NY-211 Suite 203, Middletown, NY 10940. For consultations, call (845) 470-4236.

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