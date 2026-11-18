MENAFN - GetNews) The holiday promotion will coverproducts across Hiboy's electric mobility lineup, with the Titan Pro, MAX Pro, P6, and EX6F highlighted as featured models.

NEW YORK - November 18, 2026 - Hiboy, an electric mobility brand specializing in electric scooters, e-bikes, and other personal electric vehicles, has announced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) promotions for 2026. Running from November 19 through November 30, the holiday campaign will feature special offers across multiple products in Hiboy's electric mobility lineup, giving shoppers an opportunity to explore a range of options during the holiday shopping season.

Among the products included in this year's promotion, four popular models stand out: the Titan Pro and MAX Pro electric scooters, along with the P6 and EX6F electric bikes. Selected for their distinctive features and different riding applications, these models offer a closer look at what Hiboy has to offer, from performance-oriented outdoor riding to everyday commuting and convenient storage.

Four Featured Hiboy Models to Watch This BFCM

While Hiboy's Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions will extend across multiple products, the following four models are among the highlights worth checking out:

l Hiboy Titan Pro Electric Scooter: Reduced from $1,349.99 to $1,282.49, offering a savings of $67.50.

l Hiboy MAX Pro Electric Scooter: Reduced from $656.99 to $620.49, offering a savings of $36.50.

l Hiboy P6 Fat Tire Electric Bike: Reduced from $1,099.99 to $1,039.99, offering a savings of $60.

l Hiboy EX6F Foldable Low-Step Electric Bike: Special promotional pricing of $949.99.

These featured models represent different segments of Hiboy's electric mobility lineup, allowing shoppers to compare options based on their riding preferences, performance expectations, and everyday transportation needs. Additional products will also be available as part of the seasonal promotion.

Four Electric Rides Designed for Different Riding Needs

Rather than focusing on a single category, Hiboy's BFCM lineup includes models with distinct performance characteristics and practical features.

Titan Pro: Built for Longer and More Demanding Rides

For riders looking for greater range and off-road capability, the Hiboy Titan Pro stands out as the performance-oriented option in this promotion.

The scooter features a dual-motor system with 2,400W peak power, including a Bosch motor, and offers a claimed maximum range of up to 80 miles on a single charge. Its dual suspension system and hydraulic brakes are designed to provide additional support when riding across uneven surfaces and varied terrain.

With its combination of motor power, extended range, and suspension features, the Titan Pro is positioned for experienced riders who want an electric scooter capable of handling more than everyday urban commuting.

MAX Pro: A Practical Option for Everyday Commuting

For urban commuters and recreational riders, the Hiboy MAX Pro offers a different approach, prioritizing everyday comfort and usability.

Powered by a 650W peak motor, the MAX Pro delivers a claimed range of up to 46.6 miles. It also features dual suspension and 11-inch pneumatic tires, helping absorb road imperfections and provide a more comfortable riding experience.

Its combination of commuting-oriented performance and comfort-focused design makes it a suitable option for daily transportation, shorter urban trips, and first- and last-mile connections.

P6: Fat Tire E-Bike for Commuting and Outdoor Exploration

The Hiboy P6 Fat Tire Electric Bike brings versatility to the e-bike category with a 1,000W peak motor and 26-by-4-inch fat tires.

The wide tires are designed to provide traction and stability across different surfaces, including sand, gravel, and other uneven terrain. At the same time, the bike's electric-assist capability makes it practical for everyday transportation and recreational riding.

For riders who want an electric bike that can transition between weekday commuting and weekend outdoor activities, the P6 offers a combination of all-terrain design and everyday functionality.

EX6F: A Foldable E-Bike Designed with Portability in Mind

The Hiboy EX6F Foldable Low-Step Electric Bike focuses on convenience and storage flexibility.

Featuring a 750W peak motor and a claimed maximum pedal-assist range of up to 75 miles, the EX6F combines practical riding performance with a low-step frame and foldable design. These features make it easier to store in apartments, transport in a vehicle, or bring along on recreational trips.

For riders with limited storage space or those who frequently travel with their bikes, the EX6F offers a more space-efficient alternative to conventional full-size e-bikes.

Explore Hiboy's BFCM Offers This Holiday Season

Hiboy's 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday campaign brings together promotional offers across multiple categories in its electric mobility lineup. From electric scooters designed for urban commuting and outdoor exploration to e-bikes built around versatility and convenience, the campaign gives shoppers more opportunities to find a ride that fits their needs.

The Titan Pro, MAX Pro, P6, and EX6F are among the featured models worth exploring, but shoppers can also browse Hiboy's wider product selection for additional holiday offers.

The promotion is scheduled to run from November 19 through November 30, 2026. Consumers can visit Hiboy's official website to explore participating products, check current prices, and learn more about the BFCM deals.

About Hiboy

Hiboy is a micromobility brand offering electric scooters, electric bikes, and other personal electric transportation products. Through product development, rider education, and community engagement, Hiboy supports accessible and responsible electric mobility.