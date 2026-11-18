MENAFN - GetNews)"Some of the hands-on tested best concealed carry holsters."Pew Pew Tactical has published a complete overhaul of its Best Concealed Carry Holsters guide, with every holster carried for at least a month and scored on safety and retention, concealment, and comfort. The guide names eight category winners, led by the Tenicor Certum4 as Best Overall. Hidden Hybrid Holsters won Best Hybrid Holster, earning a 9/10 comfort score for its $89 Kydex-and-leather design, which is made in Ohio with Amish leather.

[Austin, TX] - November 18, 2026 - Pew Pew Tactical has published a complete overhaul of its guide, Best Concealed Carry Holsters: IWB, OWB, and More, with new products, new testing, and new supporting content. The guide names eight category winners, including Hidden Hybrid Holsters as Best Hybrid Holster.

The update was written by Scott Murdock, Editor & Senior Review Analyst, and edited by Editor-in-Chief Jacki Billings.

How the holsters were tested:

Every holster in the guide was carried for at least one month, and many have been in the team's personal rotations for years. Testing covered daily wear around the house, car trips, hiking, hunting, dry fire, and live-fire drills.

Each holster was scored on safety and retention, concealment, and comfort. Any holster that allowed a foreign object to reach the trigger was disqualified. Retention was checked by holstering a pistol loaded with dummy rounds and shaking it upside down.

The Tenicor Certum4 took the guide's top honor, Best Overall, scoring 9/10 for both retention and durability. The $125 Kydex IWB holster is made in the USA and works with a red dot in every configuration.

Reviewers highlighted three strengths:



Excellent retention. Tension is tuned with rubber spacers and a screwdriver.

Adjustable fit. Discreet Carry Concepts belt clips mount in multiple positions, and three sizes of cam bars are included. Versatility. Scott Murdock carried it comfortably on the strong side, in the appendix position, and off-body in a fanny pack.

The guide also notes that setup is more involved than most holsters, the Kydex will wear a firearm's finish, and the list of supported pistols is focused on popular models.

Hidden Hybrid Holsters earned the Best Hybrid Holster title with a 9/10 comfort score. The $89 holster pairs a Kydex shell that locks the firearm in place with a leather backer that sits between the gun and the body.

Reviewers highlighted three strengths:



Comfort from hybrid construction. Kydex handles retention, which is adjustable, while leather handles all-day wear.

Carry flexibility. The line includes IWB, OWB, and convertible options. Broad fit. Models are available for a large selection of handguns, and some accept pistol red dots.

The holsters are made in Ohio using locally sourced Amish leather. Pew Pew Tactical's founder has carried them in the appendix position for years with several pistols. Now they are available with optic cut options for handguns with red dots.

Read the full reviews, scores, and testing notes in the complete guide.

About Pew Pew Tactical

Pew Pew Tactical is an online firearms publication offering hands-on gun and gear reviews, buying guides, and education for new and experienced gun owners.