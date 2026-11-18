MENAFN - GetNews) "Black Friday 2026 at Crawfords: Minelab Vanquish starter kits from £229 and free gifts across every detector range."Crawfords Metal Detectors has built its Black Friday 2026 range around complete starter kits and included gifts rather than headline discounts, with Minelab Vanquish bundles from £229 and free accessories across every brand stocked. Minelab Vanquish bundles from £229, with included accessories across every detector range SCUNTHORPE, United Kingdom.

Scunthorpe, North Lincolshire or United Kingdom - Nov. 18, 2026 - Crawfords Metal Detectors has built its Black Friday 2026 range around people taking up the hobby for the first time. Rather than leading on percentage reductions, the Lincolnshire retailer has weighted this year's promotion towards complete starter kits and gifts included in the box, a decision it says reflects where newcomers actually struggle: not with the price of a detector, but with everything they discover they need afterwards.

The centrepiece is the Minelab Vanquish 360 Starter Bundle, reduced from £279 to £229 and supplied as a working kit rather than a detector alone. It pairs the Vanquish 360 with wired headphones, a Loxley MDS mini spade and a CMD Pro Pouch with separate compartments for finds and scrap, which together cover the three items most first-time buyers are missing on their first outing. A pinpointing probe and a fitted carry bag can be added at ten per cent off.

Below that sits an entry tier aimed squarely at gifts and first attempts. The Minelab Vanquish 340 is reduced from £249 to £159, a saving of 36 per cent and the deepest cut in the Minelab range this year. The Minelab X-Terra Intrepid Tactical Edition is £99, the X-Terra Voyager Tactical Edition is £149, and a children's starter bundle begins at £24.99. Garrett's Ace series, long a standard recommendation for newcomers, runs from £190.95 for the Ace 200i.

The Minelab Vanquish 60 Series

The Vanquish 60 Series is the range Crawfords most often recommends to people starting out, because it brings technology previously reserved for higher price brackets into an entry-level machine. Every model in the series runs Minelab's Multi-IQ simultaneous multi-frequency technology, which transmits and analyses several frequencies at once rather than one, producing steadier target identification across changeable British ground and on wet, salted sand. Every model is also waterproof to five metres under an IP68 rating, carries an integrated rechargeable lithium-ion battery giving roughly ten hours per charge, collapses from 142cm to 79cm for transport, and is covered by a three-year warranty.

The progression through the series is deliberately simple. The Vanquish 360 runs three preset modes and six discrimination segments, and works straight from the box with no setup. The Vanquish 460 expands discrimination to thirty segments and adds Bluetooth LE Audio. The Vanquish 560 adds five target tones and the larger V12X coil, and the Vanquish 560 Pro Pack completes the range with a second compact coil and Minelab's ML60 wireless earbuds.

Learning to use the machine

Crawfords argues the equipment is only half of what a newcomer needs. The company publishes more than 100 free guides covering swing technique, reading target identification numbers, setting sensitivity for the ground underfoot, cleaning finds, and the legal framework UK detectorists work within, including reporting obligations under the Treasure Act 1996. These sit alongside a filmed Expert Series in which Minelab Detexperts walk Vanquish owners through the machine setting by setting, published free in the company's metal detecting guides library.

Across the wider range

The same approach continues further up. The Minelab Equinox 900, at £1,049, already ships with two coils and wireless headphones, and the offer adds a third item free: a 15-inch coil or a Pro-Find 40 pinpointer. The flagship Minelab Manticore carries a choice of two free accessory coils or £300 off. XP Deus models are reduced by up to 30 per cent, Garrett detectors across the board, selected Nokta machines carry accessory bundles, and all accessories are reduced by 10 per cent with the code DIRECT10 at checkout.

"Most people who buy a first detector give up because nobody showed them how to use it," said Scott Ballard, Marketing and Communications Manager at Crawfords Metal Detectors.

"That is why the starter bundles include the spade, the pouch and the headphones, and why we put as much work into the guides and the video series as we do into the shop. Someone unwrapping a detector on Christmas morning should be finding things by the first weekend, not still reading the manual."

Orders over £99 are delivered free within the UK. The company operates a price match guarantee, offers interest-free finance through Novuna, and supplies all Minelab detectors with the manufacturer's three-year warranty. Advice on choosing a first machine is available by telephone from the Scunthorpe store.

ABOUT CRAWFORDS METAL DETECTORS

Crawfords Metal Detectors is a Lincolnshire-based specialist retailer and authorised Minelab UK distributor, trading since 1995 and founded by Craig Allison. It stocks Minelab, XP, Garrett, Nokta, C.Scope, Quest, Teknetics, Viking and Coiltek alongside its own CMD accessory range, publishes free guides and video series for detectorists at every level, and holds a 4.9 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot.

The company trades as Crawfords Electronics Limited.

Website: crawfordsmd | Telephone: 01724 845608 | Email:...

Physical Store Address: Unit 11, Weaver Court, Sawcliffe Industrial Estate, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire, DN15 8RN