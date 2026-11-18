MENAFN - GetNews) "“We see significant opportunities to support businesses expanding into markets where local connectivity and infrastructure choices matter. Our focus is on building regional reach, offering flexible computing resources closer to users, and bringing delivery, security, and infrastructure management together in a more practical way,” said Terence Wang, CEO, at EdgeNext."EdgeNext announces its inclusion in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Edge Distribution Platforms, marking an important milestone in the company's development. EdgeNext continues to strengthen its global edge infrastructure, focusing on regional connectivity, flexible edge computing, and an integrated platform combining content delivery, cloud security, computing, and storage capabilities.

US - Nov. 18, 2026 - EdgeNext, a global provider of content delivery, cloud security, and edge computing services, today announced its inclusion in the inaugural 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Edge Distribution Platforms.

As businesses expand digital operations across multiple markets, demand continues to grow for distributed infrastructure that can support application performance, localized processing, and simplified management. EdgeNext remains focused on expanding its global edge infrastructure and delivering capabilities designed to help organizations address these evolving requirements.

“We believe, this inclusion in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Edge Distribution Platforms is an important step for EdgeNext,” said Terence Wang, CEO, at EdgeNext.“We see significant opportunities to support businesses expanding into markets where local connectivity and infrastructure choices matter. Our focus is on building regional reach, offering flexible computing resources closer to users, and bringing delivery, security, and infrastructure management together in a more practical way.”

Expanding Regional Reach and Connectivity

EdgeNext continues to invest in edge infrastructure across global markets, including underserved and emerging regions where localized connectivity and infrastructure availability can play an important role in digital service delivery.

Through its distributed network and regional connectivity capabilities, EdgeNext aims to help businesses deliver content and applications closer to end users, address varying network conditions, and support digital expansion across diverse geographic markets.

Supporting Flexible Edge Computing

EdgeNext offers edge computing capabilities designed to support different infrastructure and application requirements, including bare metal servers, storage, and localized processing.

These capabilities enable organizations to deploy workloads closer to their target markets and evaluate infrastructure options based on application performance, processing requirements, and regional deployment needs.

By combining content delivery with edge computing resources, EdgeNext can help businesses develop more flexible architectures for distributed applications and digital services.

Simplifying Infrastructure Management Through a Unified Edge Platform

As organizations adopt multiple infrastructure and security services, managing them across separate environments can introduce operational complexity.

EdgeNext brings together content delivery, cloud security, edge computing, and storage capabilities within its broader platform, providing customers with a more integrated approach to managing digital infrastructure.

This approach is designed to help organizations streamline service management and support evolving application and infrastructure requirements.

Continuing to Advance Global Edge Infrastructure

EdgeNext continues to expand its network infrastructure and service capabilities to address the needs of enterprises operating across diverse markets.

EdgeNext views its inclusion in the inaugural 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Edge Distribution Platforms as a milestone in its ongoing development. The company remains focused on expanding regional infrastructure, supporting diverse edge workloads, and simplifying management across delivery, security, computing, and storage services.

To learn more about EdgeNext and its solutions, visit

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Gartner Attribution and Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Edge Distribution Platforms, Amol Nerlekar, Brandon Medford, Jimmy Chuang, 10 November 2026.

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About EdgeNext

EdgeNext is a global provider of content delivery, cloud security, and edge computing services. Through its distributed infrastructure and regional connectivity capabilities, EdgeNext helps businesses deliver digital content and applications across diverse markets. Its solutions include CDN, edge computing, cloud security, and related infrastructure services.

For more information, visit