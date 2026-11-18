MENAFN - GetNews)""The biggest trap for talented leaders is becoming the person everyone depends on. This book is a daily reminder to let go of that role and invest in the people around you instead." - Wesley Paterson"The Hero's Rope: 365 Days of Fire provides organizational leaders with a structured daily practice built around four quarterly arcs spanning Awareness, Confrontation, Transformation, and Mastery. Each of the 365 entries delivers a quote and one concrete action designed to help leaders shift from solving problems for their teams to developing independent capability within them.

New York, New York - November 18, 2026 - The Hero's Rope: 365 Days of Fire, authored by CMC Wesley Paterson and published by Paterson Consulting Inc., is gaining attention among executive audiences for its distinctive four-arc structure that takes leaders through a full calendar year of deliberate development.

Unlike traditional leadership books that present concepts in long-form chapters, The Hero's Rope: 365 Days of Fire is built on a micro-learning model. Each of its 365 entries takes approximately two minutes to read and contains two elements: a curated quote and a single actionable step called THE ROPE. The brevity is intentional, reflecting Paterson's observation across more than 500 professional engagements that consistency matters more than volume when it comes to changing leadership behavior.

The four quarterly arcs form the structural backbone of the book. The first arc, Awareness, guides leaders through an honest assessment of their current habits, with particular attention to patterns of over-functioning and the instinct to step in when teams encounter difficulty. The second arc, Confrontation, pushes readers to address those patterns head-on, examining the cost of perpetual rescue behavior to both the leader and the organization. Transformation, the third arc, introduces replacement behaviors and frameworks for distributing decision-making and building independent team capacity. The final arc, Mastery, focuses on sustaining those new patterns under pressure and making them the default operating mode rather than a temporary experiment.

Paterson drew on decades of work across energy, manufacturing, government, and other industries to develop the progression. The arc structure mirrors what he has observed in successful organizational change engagements: leaders must first see the problem, then face it, then change, and finally hold that change over time. Compressing that journey into daily entries gives individuals and teams a shared cadence for growth.

The book has attracted interest from corporate purchasers and association event planners. The hardcover edition, which carries ISBN 978-1-0658454-4-7, has been designed as an executive gift edition suitable for board retreats, leadership summits, and conference giveaways. The paperback edition carries ISBN 978-1-0658454-3-0, and the Kindle edition is available under ASIN B0HCSPHQKR. Organizations that adopt the book for team-wide use can align their reading schedules so that entire leadership groups move through the same arc simultaneously, creating a common language and shared accountability.

Paterson, who serves as President of Paterson Consulting Inc. and Vice Chair of CMC Alberta, frequently pairs the book with his keynote address, Grab the Rope. He is a recipient of the QEII Platinum Jubilee Medal and delivered the closing keynote at Oil Sands Canada 2026. His project leadership on RenuWell earned CMC-Canada's Project of the Year Silver award, further establishing his track record in driving organizational outcomes.

The book page at patersonconsulting/book/365-days-of-fire provides additional details on the book and ordering options. Speaker profiles for Paterson are available through speakerscanada and speakersassociates for organizations interested in pairing a keynote engagement with bulk book distribution.

About Us

Paterson Consulting Inc. is a consulting and professional speaking firm specializing in organizational change and leadership development. Led by CMC Wesley Paterson, the firm has completed more than 500 engagements across energy, manufacturing, government, and other sectors, serving CEOs, executives, managers, and leadership teams.

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