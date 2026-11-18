MENAFN - GetNews)"Roof replacement by Diakite Roofing & Restoration in Columbia, MD."Diakite Roofing & Restoration is an owner-run roofing company in Columbia, MD that has earned Better Business Bureau accreditation. The company holds a 5.0-star Google rating and provides roof replacement, roof repair, storm damage restoration and siding installation across Howard County and Central Maryland.

Columbia, Maryland - Nov. 18, 2026 - Diakite Roofing & Restoration, a roofing company in Columbia, MD, has earned accreditation from the Better Business Bureau, effective October 16, 2026. The owner-run roofing and siding contractor holds a 5.0-star rating on Google and serves homeowners across Howard County and Central Maryland.

Owner Lassana Diakite handles every roof inspection himself, so the person on the roof is the same person homeowners speak with on the phone. He photographs every slope and reviews the photos with the homeowner before scope or price is discussed. Every job opens with a free, no-obligation inspection.

“Storms leave damage that most people can't see from the driveway, and some roofs that look fine really are fine,” said Lassana Diakite, owner of Diakite Roofing & Restoration.“Homeowners get the photos and an honest answer either way. BBB accreditation puts that standard on the record.”

Roofing Services in Columbia, MD

Roof Replacement. Full tear-off, a checked deck and a new Owens Corning architectural shingle system. Any soft sheathing is shown to the homeowner before new material covers it.

Roof Repair. Leaks, lifted tabs, failed flashing and worn valleys repaired before water reaches the ceilings.

Asphalt Shingle Roofing. Installed with the nailing, ice barrier, flashing and ventilation details that decide how long a roof lasts.

Storm and Hail Damage Restoration. Hail damage is chalk-marked and photographed slope by slope, and the insurance scope is written in Xactimate, the estimating software carriers price from.

Emergency Roof Tarping. Storm-opened roofs tarped and secured to stop water spreading inside, documented for the claim.

Free Roof Inspection. Every slope walked and photographed, with a clear answer on what the roof actually needs.

Siding Installation. Old siding removed, sheathing and house wrap inspected, openings flashed, and new panels and trim installed by the same crew that handles the roof.

Commercial Flat Roofing. Flat and low-slope roof systems for offices, retail and multifamily buildings.

Diakite Roofing & Restoration is licensed by the Maryland Home Improvement Commission (MHIC #168891).

Service Area

The company works across Howard County and six surrounding counties, roughly a 35-mile ring from Columbia, including Ellicott City, Clarksville, Elkridge, Catonsville, Laurel, Silver Spring, Rockville, Bowie, Glen Burnie, Annapolis, Eldersburg and Baltimore. Driving directions and the company's Google Business Profile are available online. Homeowners can request a free roof inspection at diakiteroofingrestoration or by calling (667) 200-6656.

About Diakite Roofing & Restoration

Diakite Roofing & Restoration is an owner-run roofing and exterior contractor based in Columbia, Maryland, Founded by Lassana Diakite, the company specializes in roof replacement, roof repair, storm damage restoration and siding installation across Central Maryland. It is BBB accredited and licensed by the Maryland Home Improvement Commission. Its mission is to give every homeowner a real inspection, honest photos and a roof built to last.