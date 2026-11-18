MENAFN - GetNews) Daniel Buehler, known online as Ferris Day, is using his Pure Veteran brand to bring veterans, citizens and families together around a simple message: veterans have served the country, and now it is time for civilians to serve them.

Jacksonville, Florida - November 18, 2026 - Veterans Day has come and gone, and content creator and author Daniel Buehler is asking Americans to think about what happens after the parades and the speeches. Veterans spent years protecting the country and the people in it. Now that they are home, Buehler believes it is time for civilians to return that service.

Known to viewers as Ferris Day, Buehler films adventures and places of interest across America, sharing positive experiences with his audience while showing support for the country's veterans. That same mission drives Pure Veteran, the brand he runs through his company, Ferris Day LLC.

“Our veterans have served us by protecting us and our great country,” Buehler said.“Now that they are home, it's time for us to serve them. We must appreciate, celebrate and take care of our veterans.”

Buehler describes Pure Veteran as more a movement than just a company, one built on bringing veterans together with the combined effort of everyday American citizens. Its goal is to positively impact lives and bring people together, proudly recognizing veterans alongside the citizens, children and families who make up their communities.

He sees that care as part of a return to values many Americans share. Honesty, kindness and a strong spirit of togetherness in community are the foundations he wants to bring back, with people standing side by side regardless of their differences.

Pure Veteran's coffee, tea and clothing are designed for Americans of all ages to show pride and honor. Each one is a visible way to show pride in the veterans who have given so much.

Buehler is also the author of the children's books The Great Gaga Laga and The Great Gaga Laga and Friends.

He believes Veterans Day was a natural moment to start the conversation, but not the place to end it. Gratitude, he says, should show up in communities all year long, long after a veteran's service is complete.

“This is about bringing people together,” Buehler said.“We want everyone to come along on this journey with us.”

More information is available at pureveteran.

About Ferris Day LLC

Ferris Day LLC is the company behind Pure Veteran, a brand founded by content creator and author Daniel Buehler to honor and support America's veterans. Built around the belief that civilians should serve those who served them, Pure Veteran offers coffee, tea and clothing that give Americans of all ages a visible way to show pride and appreciation for the men and women who have served.