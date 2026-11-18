MENAFN - GetNews) Promote The Truth, a division of PTT Research Group, has released its Ta'anak and Bariyt Hadash, translated from early Hebrew and Aramaic source texts with original Hebrew names restored

Buffalo, New York - November 18, 2026 - Most English translations of ancient texts reach readers through several layers of language. Names and terms often pass from Hebrew or Aramaic into Greek, then Latin, before arriving in English, changing shape along the way. An independent research group has spent more than three decades working to reverse that process.

PTT Research Group, through its Truth Scriptures Project, has released two volumes of a new English translation: the Ta'anak and the Bariyt Hadash. The project was founded through Promote The Truth, an education organization.

According to the company, the Ta'anak (OT) is translated directly from ancient Abariy (Hebrew) and Aramiyt (Aramaic) manuscripts. The Bariyt Hadash (NT) is derived from Aramaic and Hebrew texts, including the Peshitta. The project also draws on ancient manuscript traditions, including the Dead Sea Scrolls.

A defining feature of the translation is its approach to names. Rather than using the familiar English forms that developed over centuries, the translation restores the original Hebrew names, including the Hebrew Name YAHUAH. The company says the goal is to present the source texts in clear, understandable English while preserving their original intent.

“Our goal has always been to let readers see the original names and meaning for themselves,” said a spokesperson for PTT Research Group.“After more than 30 years of research, we are proud to put that work into the hands of readers around the world.”

The project is aimed at English-speaking adults, particularly in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia, who are interested in ancient languages, manuscript history and independent study. Its readers include researchers, families and educators.

The company describes its mission as encouraging independent study, giving readers the tools to examine ancient evidence and compare sources for themselves.

Promote The Truth also shares educational content online, and its featured film has drawn more than 1.2 million views.

“Translation is never neutral,” the spokesperson added.“Every choice about a word or a name shapes what a reader understands. We wanted readers to be able to see those choices clearly.”

The Ta'anak and Bariyt Hadash are available in a soft leather cover. Both volumes can be purchased individually or together, with worldwide shipping.

More information is available at .

About PTT Research Group

PTT Research Group is an independent publisher and the home of the Truth Scriptures Project, founded through Promote The Truth. Its English translations of the Ta'anak and Bariyt Hadash draw on early Hebrew and Aramaic source texts and restore original Hebrew names, reflecting more than 30 years of research, translation and education.