MENAFN - GetNews)"Holiday Ice, Inc. explains why slower-melting cracked ice is the better choice over flake for seafood processors, with Arctic-Temp® machines making 2,500 to 10,000 lbs per day in Longwood, Florida."Holiday Ice, Inc. explains why slower-melting cracked ice is the better choice over flake for seafood processors, with Arctic-Temp® machines making 2,500 to 10,000 lbs per day in Longwood, Florida.

LONGWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES – November 18, 2026 – As seafood processors look for ways to keep catch colder for longer between dock and distribution, Holiday Ice, Inc., a Longwood, Florida industrial ice machine manufacturer with over 60 years of operation, is outlining how hard cracked ice compares with fast-melting flake ice. Arctic-Temp® vertical tube machines produce 2,500 to 10,000 lbs of cracked ice per day for shrimp, shellfish, and fresh-catch facilities.

Cracked ice is irregular and dense, giving it more surface area to chill product and a slower melt than flake. The Arctic-Temp® vertical tube ice machines use double-walled evaporator tubes that freeze ice on both inside and outside surfaces. The freezing zone has no augers, gears, or seals, which removes common failure points.“Seafood processors tell us downtime and melt rate cost them more than the machine does,” said Bob Maley, President of Holiday Ice, Inc.“A 10,000-lb-per-day Arctic-Temp® 1500 gives a plant continuous cracked ice with Copeland compressors and parts that local refrigeration wholesalers can source.”

Coastal seafood plants are hard on equipment. Arctic-Temp® machines are built from Type-304 stainless steel, and many have operated in coastal environments for over 20 years. Production ratings assume 100°F ambient air and 70°F incoming water, so buyers can size capacity for hot Gulf and Caribbean conditions. Units come in remote (AR-L, RCU) or skid-mounted (SM-L, SM-B) configurations, from one ton to five tons per day.

Holiday Ice ships worldwide and operates in 22 countries. Parts ship overnight Monday through Friday, backed by a one-year parts warranty and a five-year evaporator tube warranty. Buyers can request a quote through the company's Longwood, Florida facility.

About Holiday Ice, Inc.:

Founded in 1959 and based in Longwood, Florida, Holiday Ice, Inc. designs and manufactures Arctic-Temp® vertical tube industrial ice machines for seafood processing, meat and poultry operations, fresh produce handling, bakeries, institutional food service, and ice distribution facilities. Arctic-Temp® machines produce 2,500 to 10,000 lbs of hard cracked ice per day, built from Type-304 stainless steel with no moving parts in the freezing zone. Holiday Ice ships worldwide, with installations across North America, Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Oceania. Equipment is backed by a one-year parts warranty and a five-year evaporator tube warranty.

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