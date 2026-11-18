MENAFN - GetNews)"Roof replacement by Four Seasons Roofing and Construction in Clifton, NJ."Four Seasons Roofing and Construction is an owner-run roofing company in Clifton, NJ that has been named a BusinessRate Top 3 roofing contractor in Clifton for 2026. The company holds a 5.0-star Google rating and provides roof repair, roof replacement and siding across Passaic, Bergen and Essex counties.

Clifton, New Jersey - Nov. 18, 2026 - Four Seasons Roofing and Construction, the best roofing company in Clifton, NJ known for roof repair and roof replacement, has been named a BusinessRate Top 3 roofing contractor in Clifton for 2026. The owner-run company holds a 5.0-star rating on Google and serves homeowners across Passaic, Bergen and Essex counties from its office at 38 Speer Ave in the Athenia section of Clifton.

Owner Besar Seci runs the company, which has held New Jersey Home Improvement Contractor registration #13VH11720500 since 2021. Every roof is inspected and photographed before it is priced, and estimates list the material tier and the decking allowance on separate lines so homeowners can adjust either one before signing. During a roof replacement, every damaged deck board is photographed as it is replaced.

“Nobody should get a roof price from the driveway,” said Besar Seci, owner of Four Seasons Roofing and Construction.“Homeowners see photos of what is failing before the estimate, and photos of what was replaced after. That is how trust gets built in Clifton.”

Roofing Services in Clifton, NJ

Roof Repair. Repairs for failing shingles, flashing and worn sections before water reaches the interior.

Roof Leak Repair. Slow leaks traced back to the actual source.

Emergency Roof Repair. Fast response when water is coming in.

Storm Damage Roof Repair. Wind and storm damage documented for the insurance claim.

Roof Replacement. Full replacement for roofs at the end of their service life, using GAF and Owens Corning roofing systems.

Flat Roof Repair. Repairs to flat roofs, additions and the pitched-to-flat joints common on Clifton's two-family homes.

Free Roof Inspection. A roof inspection with photos of what is actually found.

Chimney Repair. Chimney and flashing repairs, often the hidden source of a roof leak.

Siding Installation and Siding Repair. Full siding replacement and repairs to weather damage below the roofline.

Many Clifton homes date to the 1950s and are on their second or third roof, and post-war capes in Allwood often see ice dams at the eaves in hard winters.

Service Area

The company serves Clifton and nearby communities including Passaic, Nutley, Bloomfield, Montclair, Wayne, Fair Lawn, Paramus, Totowa and Garfield. Driving directions and the company's Google Business Profile are available online. Homeowners can request a free roof inspection at 4seasons-construction or by calling (862) 318-3997.

About Four Seasons Roofing and Construction

Four Seasons Roofing and Construction is an owner-run roofing and exterior contractor based in Clifton, New Jersey, registered as Four Season Construction Inc. Founded by Besar Seci and registered as a New Jersey home improvement contractor since 2021, the company specializes in roof repair, roof replacement and siding across North Jersey. It was named a BusinessRate Top 3 roofing contractor in Clifton for 2026. Its mission is to price every roof from a real inspection and show homeowners exactly what they are paying for.

Business Information

Four Seasons Roofing and Construction

38 Speer Ave Clifton, NJ 07013

Phone: (862) 318-3997

Website: