MENAFN - GetNews)"A healthcare provider at ProWellness Family Chiropractic guides a patient through a relaxing, non-invasive red and blue light therapy session in Lincolnton, NC."ProWellness Family Chiropractic offers red and blue light therapy in Lincolnton, NC, using a full-body light therapy bed in guided sessions as short as 15 minutes. Each visit starts with a health history review, and the service complements the clinic's chiropractic, massage and laser therapy care for post-workout recovery and relaxation.

LINCOLNTON, NC - November 18, 2026 - ProWellness Family Chiropractic is offering red and blue light therapy in Lincolnton, NC, giving local adults and families a short, guided option for relaxation and post-workout recovery at its Clark Drive clinic. The service uses a full-body light therapy bed that delivers specific wavelengths of light during sessions that can last as little as 15 minutes. Each visit begins with a health history review, and providers adjust the settings to the individual. The clinic presents the service as a supportive wellness option that works alongside its chiropractic, massage, and laser therapy care.

Why Short Recovery Options Matter in Lincoln County

Many people in Lincolnton and the surrounding Lincoln County communities balance full workweeks, family schedules, and regular exercise. Muscle soreness, stiffness, and post-workout fatigue are common complaints among people who stay active, and finding time for recovery can be a challenge.

Interest in non-invasive, drug-free wellness services has grown steadily among patients who want to support how they feel without adding appointments that take up an afternoon. Light-based services have drawn attention in this space, although research on their effects is still developing and results vary from person to person. For that reason, the clinic frames the service as a complement to other care, not a replacement for it.

How Red and Blue Light Therapy Sessions Work

Red and blue light therapy in Lincolnton, NC is delivered through the Vita Light Therapy Bed by Summus Medical Laser. Patients lie on the bed while surrounding panels deliver light, and protective eyewear is provided. Nothing touches the skin, and most people describe the sensation as mild warmth. The service does not involve needles or incisions.

The bed offers several wavelengths. Blue light, at about 450 nanometers, is commonly associated with skin appearance. Red light, at about 650 nanometers, has been studied for skin appearance and tissue function. Near-infrared wavelengths, at 810, 850, and 980 nanometers, are used in photobiomodulation approaches aimed at deeper tissues. Settings can be adjusted for each wavelength, and preset programs are available.

Depending on the patient's goals and the provider's recommendation, red light therapy and blue light therapy sessions may support:



Relaxation after a long day or a demanding workweek

Post-workout routines and exercise recovery

Comfort for muscles that feel sore or stiff

Skin wellness and appearance A convenient fit for busy parents and active adults, with sessions that can be as short as 15 minutes

The number of sessions depends on individual goals, and there is no fixed plan. Patients are asked to tell the care team about any light-sensitizing medications, photosensitive conditions or pregnancy before starting.

Experience and Convenience Under One Roof

The light therapy service is led by Dr. Robin Owings, DC, a graduate of Sherman College of Chiropractic who has practiced in Lincolnton since 2006. A health history review comes first, and a provider decides whether the service is appropriate for each person.

Because the clinic also offers chiropractic care, spinal decompression, massage therapy, Class IV laser therapy, and other services, patients can discuss how light therapy might fit into a broader plan without visiting multiple locations. Earlier this year, the clinic also announced neuropathy relief in Lincolnton, N protocols, reflecting its focus on supportive, non-invasive options for the community.

“Our patients tell us they are busy, and they want care that respects their time,” said Dr. Robin Owings, owner and chiropractor at ProWellness Family Chiropractic.“A light therapy session can be done in about 15 minutes, and it gives people a relaxing way to support recovery after a workout or a long week. We see it as one more tool we can offer alongside the care they already trust us with.”

How to Schedule a Consultation

Residents of Lincolnton and nearby communities can schedule a consultation to learn whether red and blue light therapy is appropriate for them. During the consultation, a provider reviews the patient's health history, explains what a session involves, and answers questions about the process. Pricing and insurance questions are handled by the front desk team.

The clinic is open Monday through Thursday, with a midday break for lunch. Patients can find scheduling details on the clinic's website or contact the office directly.

“We never want anyone to feel rushed or unsure about what they are signing up for,” Dr. Owings said.“We explain how the bed works, talk through what to expect, and make sure it fits their goals. Light therapy is a supportive wellness option, not a cure for any medical condition, and we are upfront about that with everyone who comes in.”

About ProWellness Family Chiropractic

ProWellness Family Chiropractic is a family-focused chiropractic and wellness practice located at 644 Clark Dr. in Lincolnton, NC. Led by Dr. Robin Owings, DC, the practice offers chiropractic care, spinal decompression, prenatal and pediatric chiropractic, massage therapy, Class IV laser therapy, dry needling, shockwave therapy, and red and blue light therapy. The clinic is committed to providing patients in Lincolnton and surrounding areas with non-invasive, drug-free options in a welcoming, unhurried setting.