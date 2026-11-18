MENAFN - GetNews)"A medical provider at Symphony Healthcare in Ocala, FL, reviews lab results and discusses individualized nutrition and lifestyle plans with a patient during a consultation for supervised transition support."Symphony Healthcare, a nurse practitioner-led practice in Ocala, FL, provides personalized guidance for patients coming off semaglutide in Ocala, FL. Led by founder Debora Donahue, APRN-BC, the practice combines a comprehensive health history, targeted lab review, and individualized nutrition and lifestyle planning with ongoing follow-up, offered in the office or by telemedicine, giving adults in Marion County a structured, supervised path through a change in their care plan.

OCALA, FL - November 18, 2026 - Symphony Healthcare, a nurse practitioner-led practice in Ocala, Florida, provides personalized guidance for patients coming off semaglutide in Ocala, FL. Led by founder Debora Donahue, APRN-BC, the practice combines a comprehensive health history, targeted lab review, and individualized nutrition and lifestyle planning with ongoing follow-up, offered in the office or by telemedicine. The approach is designed to give adults in Ocala and Marion County a structured, supervised path through a change in their care plan, with a clinician involved before, during, and after the change.

Patients Look for Clinical Oversight Before Changing a Medication Plan

Across Marion County, a growing number of adults are asking how to change a medication plan with professional guidance rather than on their own. Patients in Ocala, Belleview, Silver Springs Shores, Marion Oaks, and Dunnellon who are considering coming off semaglutide in Ocala, FL, often want to know what to expect, what to monitor, and who to call when something feels different. Clinicians generally advise that decisions about prescription medications be made with a licensed provider, ideally with a plan in place before any change takes place.

For many people, that planning conversation is hard to find. Appointments can be short, and the questions that come up around a transition, such as energy, sleep, daily routines, and overall metabolic health, do not always fit into a single visit. Symphony Healthcare built its transition support around those questions. The practice's role is to support patients through the change with planning and oversight, rather than to prescribe the medication.

How Supervised Transition Planning Works

Support for coming off semaglutide in Ocala, F begins with an initial visit, where Donahue reviews the patient's history, orders targeted labs, and talks through goals and concerns. The practice's GLP-1 transition support in Ocala, FL is organized around a few core elements:



A full health history and physical exam at the first visit

Targeted laboratory testing, reviewed with the patient before any change is made

Individualized nutrition and lifestyle planning built around each patient's routine

Ongoing follow-up visits, in the office or by telemedicine Clear guidance on what to monitor and when to reach out

Timelines and plans vary from patient to patient. Individualized nutrition and lifestyle planning may help patients build routines that fit their schedules and support overall metabolic health, and regular follow-up gives the care team a chance to adjust the plan as needs change.

“Patients tell us they do not want to figure this out alone,” said Debora Donahue, founder of Symphony Healthcare and a board-certified family nurse practitioner.“They want someone to look at their history and their labs, talk honestly about what comes next, and stay in touch afterward. Our job is to give them a plan and be available while they follow it.”

What Sets the Practice Apart in Ocala

Donahue founded Symphony Healthcare in 2012. She is a Florida-licensed nurse practitioner, board certified as a Family Nurse Practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, with more than 25 years of experience. She personally reviews each patient's history, lab results, and plan, and visits are scheduled with time for questions.

That approach carries across the practice's other services. Symphony Healthcare also provides vagus nerve stimulation therapy for women in Ocala, F, along with allergy testing and care for thyroid and gut-related concerns. For patients, that means semaglutide transition support is delivered by a practice that already evaluates the whole picture, not a single symptom.

“Every patient comes in with a different history and a different reason for making a change,” Donahue said.“Good transition support starts with listening. We build the plan around the person, and we keep checking in so the plan can change when they do.”

Telemedicine is also available, which helps patients outside Ocala, including those in The Villages, take part in follow-up without a long drive.

How Patients Can Get Started

Adults in Ocala and Marion County who are considering coming off semaglutide in Ocala, FL are encouraged to discuss their plans with their prescribing provider and to schedule a consultation with Symphony Healthcare. The office is located in the Oakhurst Medical Plaza on Southeast 25th Loop and sees patients by appointment Monday through Thursday. The practice is self-pay and does not bill insurance.

Appointments can be requested through the practice's website or by phone.

About Symphony Healthcare

Symphony Healthcare is a nurse practitioner-led practice located in Ocala, Florida. Founded in 2012 by Debora Donahue, APRN-BC, the practice specializes in lab-guided care planning, metabolic health support, vagus nerve stimulation therapy, and allergy testing. Symphony Healthcare is committed to providing patients in Ocala, Marion County, and surrounding areas with individualized, clinician-supervised care in the office or by telemedicine.