MENAFN - GetNews)"Tungsten Industry"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the“Tungsten Market,” offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad – Nov 18th, 2026 - Automotive and aerospace manufacturers continue to rely on tungsten carbide tools for machining hardened steel, titanium, and other materials. Meanwhile, semiconductor manufacturers use tungsten in contact metallization and high-density interconnect applications. Growing interest in tungsten-based compounds for lithium-ion and solid-state batteries is also creating additional demand opportunities.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the global tungsten market size is estimated at 141.02 kilotons in 2026, compared with 134.75 kilotons in 2025. The market is forecast to reach 177 kilotons by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.65% during the forecast period. Increasing requirements for precision machining, semiconductor manufacturing, and advanced energy storage applications are contributing to this growth.

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Tungsten Market Emerging Trends

Increasing demand for cemented-carbide cutting tools: Automotive and aerospace manufacturers use tungsten carbide inserts for machining high-strength materials and precision components. Automotive applications accounted for 30.16% of end-use demand in 2025, supporting consumption across industrial tooling applications.

Expanding semiconductor applications: Tungsten is used in semiconductor manufacturing for contact metallization and via-fill applications. Increasing requirements for advanced packaging, high-density interconnects, and smaller semiconductor nodes are supporting demand for high-purity tungsten chemicals.

Growing defense applications: Defense manufacturers use tungsten-heavy alloys in kinetic-energy penetrators because of their high density. Military procurement and ammunition replenishment programs are supporting demand across specialized tungsten products.

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Tungsten Market Segmentation

By Product Type:



Foils

Ribbons

Wires Tubes

By Product Form:



Tungsten Carbides

Tungsten Alloys

Tungsten Mill Products Tungsten Chemicals

By End-Use Industry:



Automotive

Aerospace

Electrical and Electronics

Machine Tools and Equipment Other End-users (Energy Storage and Batteries, Medical Imaging and Oncology)

By Geography:



Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe Rest of the World

Tungsten wires held the largest product-type share at 39.75% in 2025, supported by their use in electrical-discharge machining and high-temperature furnaces. Tungsten carbide accounted for 52.38% of the product-form segment, while tungsten chemicals are projected to record the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 5.48% during 2026–2031.

Tungsten Companies



Xiamen Tungsten Co., Ltd.

China Minmetals Non-Ferrous Metals Co.

China Molybdenum Co., Ltd.

H.C. Starck Tungsten GmbH

Global Tungsten and Powders Corp.

Kennametal Inc.

Plansee SE

Sandvik AB

Umicore N.V. A.L.M.T. Corp.

China Dominates the Tungsten Market Through Processing and Manufacturing Capacity

China remains the leading country in the global tungsten industry, supported by its extensive mining, refining, and downstream manufacturing capabilities. The country accounts for a major share of global tungsten processing, including carbide production and ammonium paratungstate refining. Its integrated supply chain connects raw material sourcing with tungsten powders, chemicals, alloys, and finished industrial products. China also serves major domestic consumers across automotive, electronics, machinery, and manufacturing industries. Meanwhile, India, Japan, and South Korea contribute to regional demand through industrial development, semiconductor production, and manufacturing activities. These factors reinforce Asia-Pacific's position as both the largest and fastest-growing regional tungsten market.

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