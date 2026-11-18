MENAFN - GetNews)"Inside the GEO agency's AI office: Bowen AI Strategy Group agents ask ChatGPT, Gemini and Google AI, read the market and ship fixes 24/7."Bowen AI Strategy Group, a family-owned AI visibility agency, checks what ChatGPT, Gemini and Google AI say about its clients every night and wins back lost spots the next day. It will take five new clients by the end of 2026, and its prices go up on Jan. 1, 2027.

PITTSBURGH, PA - Nov. 18, 2026 - Right now a buyer in your town is asking ChatGPT who to call. The answer names a short list of businesses. If yours is not one of them, that buyer never sees your website, never sees your price and never calls.

Bowen AI Strategy Group, a family-owned GEO agency that gets businesses recommended by ChatGPT, has opened a public look at the AI office it built to win that answer for its clients. Owners can walk through it at .

Generative engine optimization (GEO) is the work of getting a business named in the answers ChatGPT, Gemini and Google's AI give. Those answers change every day. A business named on Monday can be gone by Friday, and the competitor who replaced it gets the calls.

That is why the agency does not send a monthly report and wait. Its office runs 76 scheduled jobs across 6 stations every night. It asks the AI engines the questions buyers ask, sees who got named, and goes after any spot a client lost the very next day. The walkthrough uses sample screens labeled SAMPLE. The job and station counts are real.

"Most agencies send a report once a month. Ours runs every night," said Tyler Bowen, founder and CEO of Bowen AI Strategy Group. "If a rival takes a spot in an AI answer, we go win it back the next day."

Each market goes to one business. The agency takes one client per industry in each city, and once a market is taken it is closed to every competitor there. The agency also makes its clients' commercials, so a business can show up in AI answers with its own video.

Bowen AI Strategy Group will take five new clients by the end of 2026. Its prices go up on Jan. 1, 2027.

Owners can see where they stand today, free. The AI visibility check at shows what the AI engines say about a business in about a minute.

ABOUT BOWEN AI STRATEGY GROUP

Bowen AI Strategy Group is a family-owned national GEO agency based in Pittsburgh, PA. It gets businesses named in ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Google AI answers, and it produces AI commercials for car dealers and local businesses. It takes one client per industry per city.

Learn more about the GEO agency at