MENAFN - GetNews) New Bible reading app helps churches build stronger Christian families through shared reading plans, Scripture, family discussions and friendly competition.

LUFKIN, Texas - Nov. 18, 2026 - For many Christian families, consistent Bible reading at home remains a challenge. Now, a new family-focused Bible app is inviting churches across the country to help change that in 2027.

According to the American Bible Society's State of the Bible USA 2026 report, 62% of parents rarely or never read the Bible with their children, while just 14% do so daily or even often. Kingdom Quest, a new Bible reading app for kids and families, is launching a church-wide Bible reading initiative designed to bring Scripture into more homes beginning January 1, 2027.

"As a dad of three, I know how hard it is to compete with everything fighting for our kids' attention," said Taylor Kovar, co-founder of Kingdom Quest. "Kids love earning points, leveling up and competing with their friends. We started asking ourselves, what if we could use those same things to get kids excited about the Bible? And what if entire churches could do it together?"

Kingdom Quest lets kids explore Scripture at their level, with easy-to-understand chapter summaries and the option to read the full biblical text verse by verse. Quizzes, experience points (XP), streaks, rewards and leaderboards keep kids coming back. Parents can follow along with Scripture and receive daily talking points and discussion questions based on what their children read, helping families turn a few minutes of Bible reading into meaningful conversations about faith.

Church and classroom features take that experience a step further, letting pastors, children's ministries, Sunday school teachers and Christian schools bring entire groups together around a shared Bible reading goal.

Helping Churches Build Stronger Christian Families

The American Bible Society's research also found that parents generally feel supported by their churches, which gives congregations a real opportunity to help families build a habit of reading and talking about Scripture at home.

"Churches are doing incredible work on Sundays, but parents are the ones raising their kids in the faith the other six days of the week," Kovar said. "We're not just trying to get kids to read more. We want to help parents have meaningful conversations with their children about God's Word. If we can get families reading, talking and growing in their faith together, we're helping build stronger Christian homes."

With Kingdom Quest's church and classroom features, leaders can:



Create a shared Bible reading plan: Bring families together around a guided, yearlong journey through the Bible.

Invite entire congregations: Families join their church or classroom with a QR code, invitation link or join code.

Encourage friendly competition: Group leaderboards help kids stay motivated and celebrate progress, showing only a first name and last initial.

Connect Sunday to the rest of the week: Leaders can run reading challenges that keep children engaged with Scripture between Sundays.

Equip parents to lead at home: Daily Scripture, discussion questions and talking points help parents connect what their kids are reading to everyday life. Sponsor families: Churches can cover full access for participating families through church-wide plans.



Kingdom Quest is designed for children ages 5 to 12, but parents, grandparents and older siblings can read alongside them. Purchases and settings sit behind a parent PIN, and parents control reading reminders and daily time limits.

A Nationwide Invitation for 2027

Kingdom Quest is encouraging churches of all sizes to begin a shared Bible reading journey on January 1, 2027, giving children and families a common goal as they enter the new year.

"We're not trying to replace Sunday school, family devotions or the Bible itself," Kovar said. "We want to give churches and parents another tool to help the next generation fall in love with God's Word. Our hope is that kids don't just read the Bible to earn points, but that they begin to understand it, talk about it with their parents and carry those lessons into their everyday lives."

There is no sign-up deadline. Churches that can't begin January 1 can start their reading plans and challenges any time during the year.

Availability and Pricing

Kingdom Quest is available now on the Apple App Store and is coming soon to Google Play.

Families can begin with a seven-day free trial, with no credit card required. Full family access is $7.99 per month or $49.99 per year, and one plan covers every kid in the family. A free plan lets families keep reading one chapter per day.

Church sponsorship plans and classroom plans for up to 30 kids are available now, allowing congregations and Christian schools to provide access for participating families.

Churches interested in joining the 2027 Bible Reading Challenge can get started at KingdomQuestBible.

About Kingdom Quest

Kingdom Quest is a Bible reading app designed to help kids develop a lifelong love for Scripture while bringing Christian families closer together. Through kid-friendly chapter summaries, full Scripture reading, quizzes, rewards, reading streaks and family and church leaderboards, Kingdom Quest makes engaging with God's Word fun and accessible. Founded by Taylor Kovar and Zachary Branson, Kingdom Quest is a product of Twofold Ventures LLC, based in Lufkin, Texas. Learn more at KingdomQuestBible.

Apple and App Store are trademarks of Apple Inc. Google Play is a trademark of Google LLC.

For more info, visit: KingdomQuestBible