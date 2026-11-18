MENAFN - GetNews)"A chiropractor at Live Well Chiropractic uses an anatomical spine model to explain lower and upper back pain treatment in Layton, UT to a patient during a clinical consultation."Live Well Chiropractic, an integrative clinic serving Davis County since 2003, is outlining how its back pain treatment in Layton, UT, addresses lower and upper back discomfort as distinct concerns. Care plans may include chiropractic care, therapeutic massage and at-home rehab exercises, shaped by where symptoms appear, how they behave and what daily habits keep aggravating them.

LAYTON, Utah - November 18, 2026 - Live Well Chiropractic, an integrative clinic that has served Davis County since 2003, is outlining how its back pain treatment in Layton, UT, approaches lower and upper back discomfort as related but distinct concerns. Rather than treating back pain as a single problem, the clinic's providers look at where symptoms appear, how they change during work, sleep, driving, and exercise, and which daily habits may keep irritating the area. The goal is to help residents understand what may be driving recurring discomfort and which conservative options may fit their situation.

When the Same Ache Keeps Coming Back

For many people in northern Davis County, back pain follows a familiar pattern. It flares after a long drive, a full shift at a desk or a weekend of yard work, settles down for a few days, then returns. Some feel it low near the hips. Others notice tightness between the shoulder blades or around the ribs.

That difference matters. Low back discomfort may involve the hips, pelvis, discs, or the small joints of the spine. Upper back tension is often tied to shoulder mechanics, rib movement, and posture strain from hours at a computer or behind the wheel. A dull ache after sitting, a sharp catch when bending, or stiffness after standing can each point to a different source.

Residents from Kaysville, Farmington, Clearfield, Syracuse, South Weber, Clinton, and the Hill Air Force Base area place steady demands on their backs. Long commutes, caregiving, gym training, skiing, hiking, and golf all add to the load. Many of these patients are looking for non-invasive, drug-free ways to understand and manage their symptoms before discomfort starts limiting what they do.

How Care Is Shaped by the Area Involved

At Live Well Chiropractic, care begins with a detailed health history, a posture review, and a physical exam. Imaging is used when the findings indicate it is needed. Providers look at how the back, hips, shoulders, and daily routine may be connected, since a lower back problem can involve the hips, and upper back strain may relate to the neck or shoulders.

From there, lower back pain treatment and upper back pain treatment may take different paths. A plan for the low back may focus on restricted motion in the spine, hips, or pelvis. A plan for the upper back may give more attention to shoulder mechanics, rib movement, and desk or driving posture.

Depending on the evaluation, care may include:



Chiropractic care to address restricted joint motion in the back, hips, and pelvis, using techniques selected for exam findings and comfort level

Therapeutic massage to help ease soft tissue tension in the lower back, upper back, hips, glutes, or shoulders

At-home rehab exercises through the clinic's Move Well therapy videos, so patients can follow recommended movements between visits

Practical guidance on sitting, lifting, driving, and other daily positions that may keep aggravating symptoms Referral for further medical evaluation when symptoms suggest a different kind of care is needed

Results vary from person to person. The clinic sets expectations after the evaluation, once providers understand how a patient's pain behaves.

“A lot of people tell us their back 'goes out' every few months, and they've accepted that as normal,” said Brian Tolman, D.C., chiropractor and clinic director at Live Well Chiropractic.“When it keeps happening in the same spot, that's usually the body protecting an area that needs a closer look. Figuring out whether it's coming from the hips, the joints, or how someone sits all day changes what we recommend.”

Experience and Connected Care in One Clinic

Live Well Chiropractic has served Utah patients for more than two decades. Its team has administered more than 100,000 chiropractic adjustments, and the clinic holds Medicare and VA credentialing. Patients have given the practice an average rating of 4.9 stars across more than 300 reviews.

The clinic's integrated setting allows chiropractic care, therapeutic massage, and rehab support to work together within one plan. Chiropractors practice alongside a family nurse practitioner, which can help when a patient's symptoms call for added medical input.

The Move Well rehab videos give patients a way to stay consistent at home instead of guessing through stretches during a flare-up. For many, that consistency between visits makes a plan easier to follow.

For residents across northern Davis County, the clinic's back pain care in Layton, Uta is located on State Route 193, minutes from U.S. 89 and Interstate 15.

“Our patients aren't trying to sit still. They want to get back on the slopes, back to the gym, or just through a workday without thinking about their back,” Tolman said.“We try to match the plan to the life they're actually living, and we're honest when something needs a different kind of evaluation first.”

Scheduling a Consultation

Live Well Chiropractic is accepting new patients at its Layton office and also sees patients at its West Haven location. Appointments are recommended so providers can set aside enough time for a complete evaluation.

New patients are encouraged to bring a photo ID, an insurance card, a list of current medications or supplements, and any recent imaging related to their back concern. Noting when symptoms started and what makes them better or worse can also help the first visit.

Anyone with back pain that lasts more than a few days, keeps returning, affects sleep, or spreads into the hip or leg may benefit from an evaluation. Pain after a fall or accident, numbness, weakness, or trouble walking should be checked promptly.

Residents interested in back pain treatment in Layton, U can learn more about the clinic's approach and schedule a consultation online or by calling the office.

About Live Well Chiropractic

Live Well Chiropractic is an integrative chiropractic and wellness clinic located in Layton, Utah, with a second location in West Haven. Led by Brian Tolman, D.C., chiropractor and clinic director, the practice focuses on chiropractic care, therapeutic massage, and rehab support for concerns such as lower and upper back pain, neck pain, and joint stiffness. Live Well Chiropractic is committed to giving patients in Layton and surrounding Davis County communities non-invasive, drug-free options built around a thorough evaluation. The clinic has served Utah patients since 2003 and is Medicare and VA credentialed.