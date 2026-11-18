MENAFN - GetNews)On the evening of November 10, the winners of the 39th China Golden Rooster Awards were announced in Xiamen, and the 2026 China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival came to a close. Outstanding domestic filmmakers gathered together to witness the glorious moments of Chinese cinema.

Since the festival opened on November 6, film forums, venture capital activities, film screenings, and market events have followed one after another. After the closing, 84 films are still being screened in more than 20 cinemas across six districts, and the film life season continues until November 30. Filmmakers have walked into alleys and along the coast, experiencing the vitality of Xiamen's urban renewal and development; films have become integrated into daily life, and citizens have actively participated in the grand event, sharing a cultural feast across the city.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the founding of the China Golden Rooster Awards and the eighth year of the Golden Rooster's partnership with Xiamen. The Golden Rooster and Xiamen have moved toward each other and achieved mutual success, creating a cultural feast for the people to enjoy together, showcasing a more open and diverse Xiamen to filmmakers, and continuously igniting the city's passion for light and shadow.

Letting citizens and the public see more good films

On November 2, the first day of ticket sales for the Golden Rooster Film Exhibition, film fan Lin Airong and her friends each stared at their phones to grab tickets, buying tickets for more than a dozen films.

For film fans, this is the most tangible benefit of the film festival: there are more good films to see right at their doorstep, and some films that are usually difficult to get into cinemas have come before audiences one after another these days. This year's Golden Rooster Film Exhibition is divided into sections such as International New Films, International Classics, Chinese-Language New Films, Chinese-Language Classics, and Animation. The China premiere rate of international new films is about 83.33%, and many of the films have just appeared at international film festivals such as Berlin, Cannes, and Venice.

The Road Not Taken, directed by Peter Chan and starring Zhou Xun and Wang Xiao, held its domestic premiere in Xiamen. This film, which had just appeared at the Toronto International Film Festival, received an enthusiastic response from the audience during the post-screening exchange. Film fan Shi Lujie even rushed to Xiamen from Shanghai the night before-seven years ago, she had seen Zhou Xun talk about the idea of making a film about Alzheimer's disease.“Now I can finally see it on the big screen. The trip was worth it!”

Citizen Ding Yue reserved the first animation short film screening of the 7th Golden Rooster Cross-Strait and Hong Kong-Macao Youth Short Film Season through the“Golden Rooster Awards in Xiamen” mini-program. As a film fan, Ding Yue remarked that this year's film festival had a high density of screenings:“You can watch films of different preferences right at your doorstep.”

The stories of the three film fans illustrate the same thing: the significance of a film festival to a city is that it integrates the act of watching good films into daily life. For local film fans, there are more opportunities to watch good films at their doorstep, and more opportunities to chat face-to-face with the creative team for a few words; for out-of-town film fans, they remember that“coming to Xiamen means you can see good films.” Although this year's film festival has already closed, the label of cinema in the city's identity has become even more brilliant. Actor Guo Xiaodong said:“Xiamen is not only beautiful, but also a city of cinema. Since the Golden Rooster settled in Xiamen, the city's film atmosphere has become increasingly strong.”

Letting filmmakers experience Xiamen in more dimensions

Before the opening of the 39th China Golden Rooster Awards nominees commendation ceremony, actor Wang Xun praised Xiamen's scenery. The first time he came to Xiamen was to shoot Crazy Racer, and he stayed for nearly three months.“In the past, I came to Xiamen to shoot films; now when I come, it feels like coming home.”

Many filmmakers share this feeling. During their days in Xiamen, in addition to appearing at events such as the red carpet, they also participated in public welfare activities. Through their own memories and experiences, they spoke about this city, and Xiamen's image became more three-dimensional in these narrations.

“It is very romantic, a very different place”-this is Tony Leung's impression of Kulangsu, who won Best Actor this time; Hou Yong, who came to Xiamen in the 1980s, thinks Xiamen's coastline is particularly beautiful:“If I could settle down, Xiamen would be my first choice”; Zhang Yishan shot films in Xiamen as a child and was deeply impressed by the city's red heritage. He believes that actors can“create in a down-to-earth way” here.

More filmmakers went deeper into this coastal city. From November 7 to 8, the“Filmmakers' Public Welfare Demonstration Tour” went into Jiangjunci Community, Bailuzhou Park, and other places. Film artists issued an initiative for marine ecological protection and brought artistic performances to the citizens. The 26 members of CCTV Movie Channel's“Stars and Sea” Young Actors Preferred Program became city experiencers and observers, carrying out three days and three nights of life experience and field research in Siming. Walking into mountains, seas, and docks, the streets and alleys of Piano Island, and the shores of Yundang Lake... the young actors recorded the true feelings of everyday life and history and culture along the way, felt the city's warmth and technological vitality, and took in the ever-changing development and human stories to draw nourishment for film and television creation.

About Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival

The Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival builds a platform that allows filmmakers to see a colorful Xiamen-not only a high-quality film and television shooting location, but also a high-quality, high-value, modern, and international city.

As more and more Xiamen stories are produced in Xiamen and come from Xiamen; as more and more citizens and tourists walk into commercial districts with movie tickets, the festival data of the Golden Rooster becomes the“stock” of industrial upgrading, livelihood development, and enhanced city reputation, truly realizing the integration and coexistence of film culture and urban development that never ceasing.