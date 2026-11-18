MENAFN - GetNews) Geaux Tax Resolution explains what the IRS's installment agreement termination notice actually triggers, and why the response window is narrower than most recipients realize.

Mandeville, Louisiana - Nov. 18, 2026 - IRS Notice CP523 is not a billing reminder. It's formal written notice that the IRS intends to terminate an existing installment agreement and pursue levy action against wages, bank accounts, or property. Per IRS guidance, recipients have no more than 30 days from the notice date to respond before that levy authority becomes active. Geaux Tax Resolution, a Mandeville-based tax resolution firm led by a former IRS employee, is issuing this public advisory to help Louisiana taxpayers understand exactly what CP523 sets in motion, what options remain open inside the 30-day window, and what disappears once it closes.

Key Facts

IRS Notice CP523 formally informs a taxpayer of the IRS's intent to terminate an installment agreement and initiate levy action. The IRS directs recipients to respond as soon as possible and no later than 30 days from the notice date. (Source: IRS, CP523 Notice Guidance) An installment agreement can fall into default for reasons beyond a missed payment. Failure to file a required return, accumulation of new tax debt, or an undisclosed change in income can each independently trigger a CP523. (Source: IRS Publication 594, "The IRS Collection Process") Taxpayers who receive CP523 retain the right to appeal the termination before levy action begins. Under the IRS Collection Appeals Program, that appeal must be filed within the 30-day window. Once the window closes without a response, the right to appeal before levy action is forfeited. (Source: IRS, Collection Appeals Program) Geaux Tax Resolution is led by a former IRS employee with direct, inside experience in the IRS collections process. The firm's team carries over 35 years of combined IRS resolution experience and serves clients across Louisiana from its Mandeville location.

The firm handles installment agreement defaults, unfiled returns, wage garnishments, bank levies, property seizures, and Employee Retention Credit matters.

Most people who receive CP523 spend the first week or two hoping it's a mistake or that a catch-up payment will quietly fix it. That assumption is what makes the notice so costly. The IRS doesn't pause the 30-day clock while a taxpayer weighs their options.

The default type matters enormously, and it's where most taxpayers make the wrong call. A missed payment is a different problem than a failure to file, and those two situations lead to different resolution paths. A taxpayer who missed one payment may qualify to reinstate the existing agreement. A taxpayer who fell behind on filings or accumulated new tax debt may need to renegotiate terms entirely or pursue a different resolution approach, such as an Offer in Compromise or Currently Not Collectible status. Treating a filing default the same way as a payment default doesn't just waste time. It can consume the only window where options are still available.

Consider a typical situation: a self-employed taxpayer sets up an installment agreement after a difficult year, makes consistent payments, then misses one payment following an unexpected expense. A CP523 arrives. The taxpayer intends to call the IRS the following week. The week passes. Another passes. The 30-day window closes. The IRS terminates the agreement and issues a bank levy. The funds that would have covered a catch-up payment are now frozen. That sequence happens not because the IRS is being aggressive but because CP523 operates on a defined procedural timeline, and silence from the taxpayer functions as non-response, not as a request for patience.

What most CP523 recipients don't know is that the Collection Appeals Program gives them the right to formally contest the termination before levy action begins. Filing that appeal during the 30-day window doesn't guarantee a favorable outcome. But it does prevent the IRS from moving forward with levy action while the appeal is under review. That creates time: time to organize financial documentation, assess what resolution path is actually available, and engage the process from a position that still has choices in it.

Geaux Tax Resolution's experience on the IRS side of these cases informs how the firm approaches CP523 situations. Understanding the procedural sequence the IRS follows internally, which conditions trigger accelerated action and which create room for negotiation, is the difference between a response that reopens options and one that simply delays the inevitable.

The IRS doesn't stop moving because a taxpayer is stressed. If you've received CP523, the only productive move is to understand where you stand before the window closes.

To request a consultation, visit or contact the firm directly at the information below.

About Geaux Tax Resolution

Geaux Tax Resolution is a Louisiana-based tax resolution firm headquartered in Mandeville. The firm helps individuals and small business owners resolve IRS tax debt, stop wage garnishments and bank levies, address unfiled tax returns, and negotiate customized resolution plans with the IRS. Led by a former IRS employee, the team brings over 35 years of combined IRS resolution experience to every case.

To learn more, visit .