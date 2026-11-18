MENAFN - GetNews) Five questions to help Australians judge what a biological age result can show, how it differs between methods, and how to turn it into action.

Brisbane, Australia - Nov. 18, 2026 - P4Health, an Australian personalised health and wellness technology business, today released a five-question guide for people comparing biological age tests, epigenetic assessments and at-home monitoring tools. It is written for health-conscious individuals, wellness coaches, nutritionists, fitness professionals and corporate wellness managers who want a result they can act on. The guide is available now at .

Two people can take different biological age tests on the same day and receive different numbers. The reason is mechanical: each test applies its own model to its own set of markers, so a figure from one provider isn't directly comparable with a figure from another. The guide starts from that point.

What the Guide Covers

What is being measured? Biological age is an estimate produced by a model. It is not a diagnosis and it doesn't predict how long anyone will live.

Which method sits behind the number? Epigenetic approaches read chemical markers on DNA, and they are built and validated differently. Stay with one method when you want to compare results over time.

What will the result change? A result earns its place when it prompts a decision, such as adjusting sleep, training or nutrition, or booking a retest.

How consistent is your monitoring? Body composition devices, including pods and smart scales, report estimates. One morning's reading is a snapshot. Readings taken under similar conditions show a trend.

Who helps you act on it? A report without a next step is only a number. Turning insight into behaviour is where testing starts to matter.

Reading a Result in Context A biomarker is a moving signal, so a single reading says where you were. Repeat measurement shows direction. P4Health treats a biological age result as a baseline to track against, alongside sleep, activity and blood markers.

Consider a typical case: a 45-year-old receives a biological age several years above their calendar age, and a second method returns a different figure. The useful reading is that each result is a starting point for that method. The question to ask is whether the number moves over time as habits change, not which test was right.

How P4Health Approaches It P4Health follows the principles of P4 Medicine: Predictive, Preventative, Personalised and Participatory. Customers begin with at-home testing and connect wearable devices to build a baseline health profile. The platform analyses biomarker, epigenetic, microbiome and lifestyle data using AI-enhanced tools, then recommends one of several evidence-based wellness journeys, such as longevity, gut health, sleep or athletic performance.

The available test products are Epigenetic Tests, Microsample Tests, a Premium Microbiome Test and TruAge. Microsample testing requires four drops of blood. Progress continues through ongoing biomarker monitoring, dashboard analytics, wearable integrations, expert guidance and a community platform for building a preventative health network. Subscription tiers are offered for individuals, coaches, nutritionists, wellness professionals and corporate wellness programs.

Realistic Expectations At-home testing has limits, and the guide states them plainly. It doesn't replace a GP's clinical assessment, and a biological age result shouldn't be used to diagnose or rule out disease. Longevity tuning and clinical screening ask different questions, and the two work best side by side. Anyone with symptoms or health concerns should speak with a doctor. Changes in a tracked marker also take time to appear, so a single retest soon after a habit change may show little.

About P4Health

P4Health is an Australian personalised health and wellness technology business built on the P4 Medicine model. It offers at-home epigenetic, microsample, microbiome and TruAge testing, wearable and device integration, and a community platform for preventative health. Learn more at .