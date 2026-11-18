MENAFN - GetNews) Custom Quality Flooring LLC has been named Top-Rated Hardwood Floor Contractor for Newnan, GA in 2026 by Meritly. The award is based on a public review record of 5 stars from 141 reviews.

Newnan, United States - Nov. 18, 2026 - Custom Quality Flooring LLC, a hardwood flooring contractor based in Newnan, GA, has been named Top-Rated Hardwood Floor Contractor for Newnan, GA in 2026 by Meritly. The award recognizes the business's public review record at the time of recognition. Stacey Bailey serves as the business contact for Custom Quality Flooring LLC.

The award, issued by Meritly, recognizes hardwood floor contractors who have earned strong customer feedback in their service area. Qualification is decided entirely by a business's public customer review record, measured against the published Meritly standard of 4.5 stars across 30 or more reviews. A business that does not meet that standard cannot obtain the award by paying for it. At the time Custom Quality Flooring LLC received the award, the business held a public review record of 5 stars from 141 reviews. The recognition is based on publicly available customer ratings and reviews that reflect the experiences of clients who have worked with the contractor. Meritly issues a dated award that includes the business name, award title, city and year, the star rating and review count as they stood when they were measured, and a unique verification code.

What hardwood floor services does Custom Quality Flooring LLC provide in Newnan?

Custom Quality Flooring LLC operates in Newnan, GA. The business has built its reputation on award winning service and craftsmanship in the hardwood flooring sector. The company focuses on delivering quality results for customers seeking hardwood floor installation and related services. The recognition from Meritly reflects the feedback from clients who have hired Custom Quality Flooring LLC for their flooring projects in the Newnan area. The award is a dated statement about that public review record, not a ranking against other contractors in Newnan.

"Meritly awards are determined solely by the holder's public customer review record, measured against the published Meritly standard," said Norm Lanier of Meritly. "At the time of recognition, Custom Quality Flooring LLC held a public review record of 5 stars from 141 reviews."

About Custom Quality Flooring LLC

Custom Quality Flooring LLC is a hardwood floor contractor serving Newnan, GA. The business is known for award winning service and craftsmanship and provides hardwood floor installation and related services in the Newnan area. Stacey Bailey serves as the contact for the business. More information is available at Custom Quality Flooring LLC's website.

About Meritly

Meritly issues dated, verifiable awards to local businesses based entirely on their public customer review records. The published standard is 4.5 stars across 30 or more reviews. Qualification is decided by that record against the standard; it is not sold. Each award states the business name, the award title, the city and year, the rating and review count as measured, and a unique verification code.