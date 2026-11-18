MENAFN - GetNews)You can taste it when the dough is made fresh in the same kitchen where it gets baked. Ours starts with organic flour milled in Pennsylvania, and we use a biga, a pre-fermented dough, so the crust already has flavor before the sauce goes on. Pizza is simple food. The only way to make it great is to take care of the parts nobody sees Tomato Shack is a Philadelphia restaurant chain serving fresh pizzas, salads, sandwiches, and soups since 2003. Its menu features house-made organic pizza dough, vegan cheese, gluten-free crust, and vegan, gluten-free, and nut-free sauces. It offers dine-in, takeaway, delivery, and online ordering across three Pennsylvania locations.

Philadelphia, PA, USA - Nov. 18, 2026 - Every pizza at The Tomato Shack starts long before anyone orders. It begins with an organic farm in central Pennsylvania, where the restaurant mills its own flour fresh and delivers it by the pallet load. Two friends founded the first restaurant in Manayunk in 2003, and since then, it has served pizza, salads, sandwiches, and soup at locations in Manayunk, West Chester, and Conshohocken. Many things have happened since then. The dough is not one of them. It is still mixed daily in-house, and no other portion of our menu is treated with more care.

Pizza is the heart of the menu, and you can make it uniquely yours in many ways. You may enjoy traditional pizzas such as the Plain Jane or the 16-inch Veggie House Special topped with garlic sauce, portobello, artichoke, spinach, feta, and farmer's cheese. Or choose your preferred toppings and make your own pizza. The organic dough that makes the garlic knots and breadsticks gives the sides the feeling that they were prepared in the same kitchen – and they were. For anyone who wants the best pizza in Philadelphia, you can eat at the Manayunk restaurant, get takeaway or delivery, or order online through the website and The Tomato Shack app, and collect your rewards. All sauces are vegan, gluten-free, and nut-free; vegan cheese and a personal-size gluten-free crust are also available.

“You can taste it when the dough is made fresh in the same kitchen where it gets baked. Ours starts with organic flour milled in Pennsylvania, and we use a biga, a pre-fermented dough, so the crust already has flavor before the sauce goes on. Pizza is simple food. The only way to make it great is to take care of the parts nobody sees,” one of the restaurant's owners said. For parents trying to feed a picky family on a busy weeknight, knowing exactly what went into the crust is one less thing to wonder about. For everyone else, it simply means a better slice.

The recognition has followed. Philly named The Tomato Shack for best pizza, the restaurant has been honored for the best pizza by the slice in Philadelphia, and it has been listed among the Top 100 Independent Pizzerias in the US. Zagat rated the food excellent. But the level of care goes beyond the crust. Organic ingredients are used whenever possible, and they are made from scratch in their own facility. The first Manayunk site offers tableside service, cocktails, craft beers and wine, and weekly specials, with weekend dinner reservations.

About The Tomato Shack

The Tomato Shack Salad & Pizza Co, Manayunk, was founded in 2003. Today, The Tomato Shack operates three restaurants in Pennsylvania: Manayunk, West Chester, and Conshohocken. The kitchen makes its pizza dough, soups, sauces, and dressings from scratch. All the ingredients used to prepare the pizza dough are organic, and the flour is brought from a local central Pennsylvania farm. The menu includes pizzas, salads, sandwiches, and soups, with many options for those who cannot eat gluten, nuts, or meat.