Irfacilities Expands Access To Minimally Invasive Varicose Veins Treatment With Centres In Mohali And Gurugram
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mohali / Gurugram, India, November 18, 2026 – IRFacilities, an interventional radiology (IR) and neuro-interventional radiology group, is offering image-guided, minimally invasive varicose veins treatment at both of its centres: Shivalik Hospital, Sector 69, Mohali, and its newly opened centre near Manipal Hospital, Sector 23A, Gurugram. The Gurugram centre brings the group's services closer to patients in Gurugram, Delhi and the wider NCR, while the Mohali centre continues to serve Chandigarh, Panchkula, Zirakpur and Mohali.
A common condition that often goes untreated
Varicose veins develop when the one-way valves inside the leg veins weaken. Instead of flowing back towards the heart, blood pools in the vein, which then stretches, twists and bulges under the skin, often appearing blue or purple. Many people live with the condition for years, dismissing it as a cosmetic issue. Common symptoms include heaviness and fatigue in the legs, throbbing or aching that worsens after long periods of standing or sitting, ankle and foot swelling, itching, and a burning sensation. Left untreated, the condition tends to progress and can lead to skin discolouration and other complications.
Many patients delay treatment because they assume open surgery is the only option. Today, most cases can be managed with minimally invasive, image-guided procedures performed under local anaesthesia, with recovery usually measured in days rather than weeks.
Diagnosis first, then a personalised plan
At IRFacilities, varicose vein evaluations are led by Dr. Sandeep Sharma. Every patient begins with a clinical examination and a Doppler ultrasound to check blood flow and valve function. Based on the size of the affected vein, the severity of symptoms and the patient's overall health, the team recommends the most suitable option, which may include compression stockings, sclerotherapy, or endovenous laser treatment that uses thermal energy to seal the faulty vein from the inside. Because these procedures avoid the large cuts of traditional surgery, patients typically experience less pain, minimal scarring and a short hospital stay.
Clear information on cost and insurance
One of the most common questions patients ask is about the cost of treatment. The final cost depends on factors such as whether one or both legs are affected, the number and size of veins involved, the treatment method chosen and the hospital stay required. Patients who want to understand varicose veins treatment cost in India and the options available can find detailed information on the IRFacilities website. The team also provides support with insurance claims, helping patients and families plan their treatment with confidence.
With centres in both Mohali and Gurugram, IRFacilities aims to make advanced, image-guided care accessible to more patients across North India, with the same standard of care closer to home.
About IRFacilities
IRFacilities (Interventional Radiology IRFacilities Pvt Ltd) is an interventional radiology and neuro-interventional radiology group with centres in Mohali, Punjab and Gurugram, Haryana. Guided by its "Cure Without Cutting" philosophy, the group provides image-guided treatments for vascular, brain, cancer-related and other conditions, including varicose veins, varicocele, uterine fibroid embolisation, stroke and brain haemorrhage interventions, and pain management.
Media Contact
IRFacilities
Website:
Mohali: 3rd Floor, Shivalik Hospital, Sector 69, SAS Nagar, Mohali, Punjab
Gurugram: IRFacilities, near Manipal Hospital, Sector 23A, Gurugram, Haryana
A common condition that often goes untreated
Varicose veins develop when the one-way valves inside the leg veins weaken. Instead of flowing back towards the heart, blood pools in the vein, which then stretches, twists and bulges under the skin, often appearing blue or purple. Many people live with the condition for years, dismissing it as a cosmetic issue. Common symptoms include heaviness and fatigue in the legs, throbbing or aching that worsens after long periods of standing or sitting, ankle and foot swelling, itching, and a burning sensation. Left untreated, the condition tends to progress and can lead to skin discolouration and other complications.
Many patients delay treatment because they assume open surgery is the only option. Today, most cases can be managed with minimally invasive, image-guided procedures performed under local anaesthesia, with recovery usually measured in days rather than weeks.
Diagnosis first, then a personalised plan
At IRFacilities, varicose vein evaluations are led by Dr. Sandeep Sharma. Every patient begins with a clinical examination and a Doppler ultrasound to check blood flow and valve function. Based on the size of the affected vein, the severity of symptoms and the patient's overall health, the team recommends the most suitable option, which may include compression stockings, sclerotherapy, or endovenous laser treatment that uses thermal energy to seal the faulty vein from the inside. Because these procedures avoid the large cuts of traditional surgery, patients typically experience less pain, minimal scarring and a short hospital stay.
Clear information on cost and insurance
One of the most common questions patients ask is about the cost of treatment. The final cost depends on factors such as whether one or both legs are affected, the number and size of veins involved, the treatment method chosen and the hospital stay required. Patients who want to understand varicose veins treatment cost in India and the options available can find detailed information on the IRFacilities website. The team also provides support with insurance claims, helping patients and families plan their treatment with confidence.
With centres in both Mohali and Gurugram, IRFacilities aims to make advanced, image-guided care accessible to more patients across North India, with the same standard of care closer to home.
About IRFacilities
IRFacilities (Interventional Radiology IRFacilities Pvt Ltd) is an interventional radiology and neuro-interventional radiology group with centres in Mohali, Punjab and Gurugram, Haryana. Guided by its "Cure Without Cutting" philosophy, the group provides image-guided treatments for vascular, brain, cancer-related and other conditions, including varicose veins, varicocele, uterine fibroid embolisation, stroke and brain haemorrhage interventions, and pain management.
Media Contact
IRFacilities
Website:
Mohali: 3rd Floor, Shivalik Hospital, Sector 69, SAS Nagar, Mohali, Punjab
Gurugram: IRFacilities, near Manipal Hospital, Sector 23A, Gurugram, Haryana
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