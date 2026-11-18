100Th Anniversary Of The Laying Of The Salt Lake Masonic Temple Cornerstone
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the laying of the cornerstone at the Salt Lake Masonic Temple, the Grand Lodge of Utah will conduct a special ceremony to rededicate this important symbol of Utah's Masonic heritage.
The ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 1:45 PM at the Salt Lake Masonic Temple, 650 East South Temple, Salt Lake City.
It is not often that we have the opportunity to participate in an event that connects us so directly to the Utah Masons who came before us a century ago. This is a chance to honor their vision, celebrate the legacy they left behind, and reaffirm a commitment to preserving that legacy for future generations.
The ceremony is open to the public, and families and friends are warmly welcome to attend.
Sincerely
John Liley
Public Relations Chairman
Grand Lodge of Utah
Contact: John Liley,..., (801) 541-0993
Photos: Joe Wirthlin, KSL - Salt Lake Masonic Temple, Nov. 3, 2026, from KSL's Nov. 15 feature, "Salt Lake Masonic Temple still open after nearly a century in Utah":
The ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 1:45 PM at the Salt Lake Masonic Temple, 650 East South Temple, Salt Lake City.
It is not often that we have the opportunity to participate in an event that connects us so directly to the Utah Masons who came before us a century ago. This is a chance to honor their vision, celebrate the legacy they left behind, and reaffirm a commitment to preserving that legacy for future generations.
The ceremony is open to the public, and families and friends are warmly welcome to attend.
Sincerely
John Liley
Public Relations Chairman
Grand Lodge of Utah
Contact: John Liley,..., (801) 541-0993
Photos: Joe Wirthlin, KSL - Salt Lake Masonic Temple, Nov. 3, 2026, from KSL's Nov. 15 feature, "Salt Lake Masonic Temple still open after nearly a century in Utah":
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