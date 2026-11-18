Hon'ble President Of India Graces The Valedictory Ceremony Of SRCC's Centenary Celebrations
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 18 November 2026: Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), University of Delhi, marked the conclusion of its Centenary Celebrations (1926–2026) with a Valedictory Ceremony graced by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji, as the Chief Guest. The occasion was attended by the Hon'ble Minister of State for Education, Shri Sukanta Majumdar; Vice Chancellor, University of Delhi, Professor Yogesh Singh; Chairman, Governing Body, SRCC, Shri Ajay S. Shriram; and Principal, SRCC, Professor Simrit Kaur, along with members of the Governing Body, distinguished guests, faculty, staff, students and alumni.
Delivering the Valedictory Address, the Hon'ble President congratulated SRCC on completing a hundred years and commended its contribution to Indian higher education. She described the College's vision, 'SRCC – A College of Global Choice', as both relevant and meaningful, emphasising that India's aspiration to become a Global Knowledge Superpower calls for its leading educational institutions to evolve into world-class centres of learning. She lauded the achievements of SRCC's students and alumni, observing that India has the best pool of young talent in the world, as demonstrated by institutions such as SRCC.
The Hon'ble President particularly appreciated SRCC's pioneering initiative of establishing a girls' hostel, recognising its role in expanding access to education and advancing women's empowerment. Addressing the students, she urged them to pursue world-class excellence while remaining rooted in Indian values, create opportunities for the less privileged, and use emerging technologies responsibly. Emphasising that "wealth creation leads to nation-building", she called upon young people to combine professional excellence with empathy, ethics and morality, and contribute to Viksit Bharat 2047 and beyond. She further observed that "Of India, by India, and for India" should guide the aspirations and responsibilities of the youth.
The Chairman, Governing Body, SRCC, Shri Ajay S. Shriram, reflected on the Centenary celebrations and the series of academic, cultural and institutional events organised during the year. He also highlighted the College's infrastructural developments and its vision as it enters its second century.
The Hon'ble Minister of State for Education, Shri Sukanta Majumdar, spoke about the vision of Viksit Bharat and the transformative role of education in advancing India's developmental aspirations. Invoking SRCC's motto, Tamaso Ma Jyotirgamaya (From Darkness to Light), he drew attention to the transformative power of knowledge in dispelling ignorance and illuminating the path to progress.
The Hon'ble President was felicitated with a specially commissioned SRCC Centenary Memento by the Vice Chancellor, University of Delhi, Professor Yogesh Singh.
The Centenary Year featured several significant initiatives, including the release of a commemorative postage stamp and a ₹100 coin, and the two-day Pathways to Viksit Bharat Conclave, which brought together policymakers, industry leaders and experts to deliberate on India's developmental priorities.
The Valedictory Ceremony of the Centenary Celebrations marked a defining moment in SRCC's hundred-year journey. The College now looks ahead to its next century with a renewed commitment to academic excellence, innovation, responsible leadership and nation-building.
Delivering the Valedictory Address, the Hon'ble President congratulated SRCC on completing a hundred years and commended its contribution to Indian higher education. She described the College's vision, 'SRCC – A College of Global Choice', as both relevant and meaningful, emphasising that India's aspiration to become a Global Knowledge Superpower calls for its leading educational institutions to evolve into world-class centres of learning. She lauded the achievements of SRCC's students and alumni, observing that India has the best pool of young talent in the world, as demonstrated by institutions such as SRCC.
The Hon'ble President particularly appreciated SRCC's pioneering initiative of establishing a girls' hostel, recognising its role in expanding access to education and advancing women's empowerment. Addressing the students, she urged them to pursue world-class excellence while remaining rooted in Indian values, create opportunities for the less privileged, and use emerging technologies responsibly. Emphasising that "wealth creation leads to nation-building", she called upon young people to combine professional excellence with empathy, ethics and morality, and contribute to Viksit Bharat 2047 and beyond. She further observed that "Of India, by India, and for India" should guide the aspirations and responsibilities of the youth.
The Chairman, Governing Body, SRCC, Shri Ajay S. Shriram, reflected on the Centenary celebrations and the series of academic, cultural and institutional events organised during the year. He also highlighted the College's infrastructural developments and its vision as it enters its second century.
The Hon'ble Minister of State for Education, Shri Sukanta Majumdar, spoke about the vision of Viksit Bharat and the transformative role of education in advancing India's developmental aspirations. Invoking SRCC's motto, Tamaso Ma Jyotirgamaya (From Darkness to Light), he drew attention to the transformative power of knowledge in dispelling ignorance and illuminating the path to progress.
The Hon'ble President was felicitated with a specially commissioned SRCC Centenary Memento by the Vice Chancellor, University of Delhi, Professor Yogesh Singh.
The Centenary Year featured several significant initiatives, including the release of a commemorative postage stamp and a ₹100 coin, and the two-day Pathways to Viksit Bharat Conclave, which brought together policymakers, industry leaders and experts to deliberate on India's developmental priorities.
The Valedictory Ceremony of the Centenary Celebrations marked a defining moment in SRCC's hundred-year journey. The College now looks ahead to its next century with a renewed commitment to academic excellence, innovation, responsible leadership and nation-building.
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