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The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, has announced a major breakthrough in the ongoing digital transformation of Home Affairs, with passport applications for adults older than 18 officially going live at 480 bank branches nationwide under the next phase of the Department's revolutionary Digital Partnership with South Africa's banking sector.

In a single day, Home Affairs has more than tripled its national passport service footprint, expanding from just 228 Home Affairs offices to an unprecedented 708 service locations nationwide.

Just like the Smart ID replacement service that has already processed over 1.16 million applications since it was launched on 9 March 2026, the new passport application process involves no prior bookings, paperwork, or queues.

For too long, South Africans have been forced to spend hours standing in long queues to obtain essential documents.

Citizens living in rural areas often had to take a whole day off just to travel to an office to apply for a passport. Today marks a fundamental break from that past, as the Department radically expands and decentralises access to passport services through a secure digital system that brings services closer to where people live and work, under the Home Affairs @ home reform programme.

Minister Schreiber said:“Literally overnight, we have tripled the number of locations where South Africans can apply for passports, from just 228 to 708 nationwide. For the first time, South Africans no longer have to stand in a Home Affairs queue to apply for their Smart ID Card or passport. No bookings, no paperwork, no queues. We are not simply making queues shorter. We are eliminating the need for them altogether.

This historic expansion comes just in time for the busy festive travel season, giving South Africans an early holiday gift: easier, faster and more convenient access to passports as they prepare to travel and reconnect with loved ones.

Just days ago, we exceeded our ambitious target of expanding Smart ID services to 750 bank branches, more than four months ahead of schedule. Today, we have already reached 833 branches, with over 1.16 million Smart ID applications processed in just eight months. This is the unprecedented scale and speed of reform that South Africans deserve.

By today bringing passport applications into our Digital Partnership, we have taken another giant leap towards a future where South Africans never again have to stand in a Home Affairs queue for an ID or passport. We are delivering this unprecedented progress through our embrace of innovation, partnership and urgency.”

Building on this historic progress, the next phase of Home Affairs @ home will introduce first-time Smart ID applications and minor passport applications at bank branches, as well as secure courier delivery of Smart ID Cards and passports for the first time. These reforms will further expand access to essential services, delivering on the Department's ambitious vision to enable citizens to apply for their documents in minutes and receive them at their doorsteps.

South Africans can find their nearest participating bank branch and the services available at each location by visiting gov.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.