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As COP31 negotiations enter a critical phase in Antalya, African delegations face a defining test over the future of international climate governance and the continent's right to industrialize. Proposals to embed external fossil fuel transition roadmaps and prescriptive sectoral benchmarks into the COP31 cover decision threaten to undermine the party-driven consensus of the UN's Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and erode the sovereign prerogative of African states to determine their own energy pathways.

For a continent where approximately 565 million people still lack access to electricity and primary energy demand is projected to rise by 92% by 2060, climate diplomacy cannot come at the expense of energy security and economic survival. The African Energy Chamber (AEC) urges African negotiators and policymakers in Antalya to stand against unmandated, top-down frameworks that single out specific energy sources, restrict capital flows and impose new expectations beyond those agreed under the Convention, the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement.

An Unmandated Initiative Outside the UNFCCC Process

At the center of the controversy in Antalya is the push to incorporate references to the Transition Away from Fossil Fuels (TAFF) Roadmap into the formal COP31 outcome. Yet the procedural record is unequivocal: no consensus was reached on a fossil fuel transition roadmap at COP30 in Belém in November 2025, nor has consensus been established at COP31.

When roughly 85 countries sought to embed a formal phase-out roadmap into the COP30 outcome last year, developing and energy-producing nations rejected the move, preventing consensus. Recognizing that impasse at the closing plenary in Belém, the COP30 Presidency launched the TAFF Roadmap strictly under its own authority, explicitly outside the formal intergovernmental negotiating track.

Importing a Presidency-led initiative into a negotiated COP31 cover decision bypasses the established UNFCCC rules of procedure, under which substantive decisions require the consensus of all parties. Frameworks embedded within the TAFF document would create a parallel compliance and benchmarking mechanism never approved by parties.

Preserving the Bottom-Up Architecture of the Paris Agreement

Accepting top-down sectoral roadmaps or uniform targets would dismantle the carefully negotiated balance of the international climate regime. Across all three foundational climate treaties, international law protects the right of developing nations to chart their own development trajectories.

The 1992 UNFCCC protects developing nations through three core pillars. Under Article 3.1, it requires climate action to be based on equity and each country's specific capabilities, while Article 3.4 affirms every nation's right to sustainable development. Article 4.7 makes clear that developing countries can only meet their climate commitments if developed nations deliver promised finance and technology, recognizing that economic growth and poverty eradication remain our overriding priorities.

The 1997 Kyoto Protocol established binding quantified emission limitation commitments strictly for Annex I developed nations, affirming historical responsibility without imposing sector-specific bans on developing economies.

The 2015 Paris Agreement anchored global climate action in a purely bottom-up, nationally determined architecture. Under Article 2.2 and Article 4, each party prepares and maintains its own nationally determined contributions in light of different national circumstances.

Isolating selective language on fossil fuels while stripping away its nationally determined context distorts the legal scope of the treaties. The UNFCCC and Paris Agreement address anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions by sources and removals by sinks. They do not authorize discrimination against specific energy resources or technologies.

Africa's Energy Transition Must Follow Continental Priorities

Africa does not need external roadmaps designed in European or multilateral capitals to define its energy future. African leaders have already established a clear, sovereign continental framework through the May 2022 Kigali Communiqué, the July 2022 African Common Position on Energy Access and Just Energy Transition, the September 2023 Nairobi Declaration, and the African Energy Commission's 2024 Energy Transition Strategy and Action Plan.

These frameworks recognize a fundamental reality: Africa accounts for roughly 19% of the global population but generates only around 5% of global energy-related emissions. Fossil fuels still provide over 52% of Africa's total primary energy supply. For African economies, the transition is about energy addition, industrialization and lifting hundreds of millions of citizens out of energy poverty.

Across the continent, governments are already delivering ambitious, nationally tailored climate plans, such as Nigeria's commitment to a 32% emissions reduction by 2035 and 50% renewable electricity generation by 2030.

“African nations did not come to Antalya to sign away their right to industrialize or accept unmandated roadmaps written outside the UNFCCC consensus process,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, AEC.“Our transition must be driven by sovereign development priorities and energy addition, not external restrictions that choke off vital investment. COP31 must uphold the bottom-up architecture of the Paris Agreement and reject any backdoor attempts to impose one-size-fits-all fossil fuel benchmarks on developing economies.”

If COP31 text legitimizes unnegotiated TAFF roadmaps or readiness indices, multilateral development banks and bilateral donors will inevitably use those benchmarks to restrict concessional financing and impose new conditions on African energy projects. In Antalya, African delegations must insist that the final cover decision remains strictly faithful to the UNFCCC consensus rule, rejects all references to external transition roadmaps, and explicitly affirms that no language in the outcome establishes new obligations, commitments or expectations beyond those already agreed under the Convention, the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.