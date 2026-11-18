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Every week, the polio eradication programme at the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa receives surveillance and operational data from the region's 47 countries. From poliovirus detections and laboratory results to vaccination campaign coverage and health facility visits, this information is essential to guiding outbreak response and reaching every child. But with growing volumes of data spread across different platforms, turning information into actionable insights has not always been straightforward.

Until recently, producing a district-level map or country summary often involved several manual steps: locating datasets, cleaning and combining information, and generating maps, charts and reports. During an outbreak, teams could spend valuable time waiting for an analyst to provide the information they needed to make decisions.

The WHO Africa's Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Centre is changing this through the integration of AI into its operational dashboards. Instead of navigating multiple databases or relying on technical expertise, programme officers can now ask questions in plain language and receive relevant maps, charts or tables directly from the dashboards.

For example, an officer can request a breakdown of circulating variant poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) detections by district in a specific country since January 2026. The system retrieves the relevant information and presents it in an accessible visual format, allowing users to explore trends by location, reporting period or virus type. The Poliovirus Detection Dashboard also features an AI-powered query function that generates written summaries from current and archived records, supported by relevant figures. This reduces the time spent on manual data extraction and reporting, allowing teams to focus more on interpreting findings, verifying information and following up on priority areas.

“AI-supported analysis is enabling the program to strengthen the monitoring of poliovirus detections and analysis of vaccination coverage and campaign quality while also enhancing surveillance monitoring through the Integrated Supportive Supervision and eSURV Visits. By bringing together data across the different interventions, the program is able to identify potential surveillance gaps and identify areas with suboptimal campaign performance requiring closer attention and follow-up,” says Dr Kebba Touray, Head of the WHO Africa ́s GIS Centre.

Similar capabilities are being extended to campaign monitoring, helping programme teams identify delayed supplementary immunization activities (SIAs), understand reported reasons for delays and address operational bottlenecks.

As the world marks GIS Day on 18 November, these innovations reflect how GIS is evolving beyond traditional mapping. By combining geographical information with AI-powered analysis, WHO AFRO is helping public health teams move from simply visualizing where cases occur to identifying patterns, understanding gaps and determining where action is needed most.

AI does not replace epidemiological expertise or human verification. Rather, it gives health professionals faster access to information, enabling them to make better-informed decisions and respond more effectively to public health threats.

This GIS Day, WHO Africa highlights the growing role of geospatial innovation in advancing polio eradication. Because behind every map, dataset and analysis is a shared objective: ensuring that the right information reaches the right people at the right time to help protect every child from polio.

More information:

Explore WHO AFRO's operational dashboards:



Poliovirus Detection Dashboard

ARCC Recommendation Tracker RRT Consultant Tracking Dashboard

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.